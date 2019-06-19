Why Donald Trump is the nemesis of the left.
Liberty Quote
If the growth of the Nanny State is to be curtailed, policy makers must have the confidence to stand firm against the mutton of opinion even when it is dressed up as the lamb of science.— Michael Keane
-
Recent Comments
- bemused on What if we stopped apologizing?
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Knuckle Dragger on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Mark A on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- J.H. on Quod erat demonstrandum
- Knuckle Dragger on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- rickw on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- 132andBush on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- 1735099 on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Knuckle Dragger on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Knuckle Dragger on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- John Constantine on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- A Lurker on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- 132andBush on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Jonesy on Quod erat demonstrandum
- Twostix on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Up The Workers! on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Hadyn on A cancerous fantasy: Australian Outlook 2019
- bespoke on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Shy Ted on Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- What if we stopped apologizing?
- Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Quod erat demonstrandum
- Never ask a barber if you need a hair cut
- A cancerous fantasy: Australian Outlook 2019
- It is later than you think
- For libertarians and admirers of Ludwig von Mises
- Diversity of views in university courses
- Breaking News. ABC audience told Alan Jones is wrong on climate change!
- Q&A Forum: June 17, 2019
- David Bidstrup: The National Dodgy Electricity Insurance Scheme (NDEIS).
- Wind Watch in winter weather
- “add, copy, delete or alter”
- Emma Alberici: A Victim of Domestic Appliance
- Muddy’s Catictionary: The Banana Round
- Freedom on Campus
- “Behavioural awareness officers”
- Hawkie steals the thunder of the Liberal backbench dries
- UNESCO versus the IPCC on the Barrier Reef
- Open Forum: June 15, 2019
- What about Julian Assange?
- Andrew Norton on the intricacies of university funding
- Where I’ll be going next week
- Liberty Quote. Big business always serves directly or indirectly the masses. Ludwig von Mises
- The representatives of the people
- Trump ends global warming. And crosses the swamp!
- China’s future clouded by the road not taken in 1989
- Australian RE surge out of step with the world
- Higher journalistic standards would be in the public interest!
- Politics and Sport: Not a Goodes Look
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Say what you mean and mean what you say, and never apologise.