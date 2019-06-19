Words. Some words are so magic, special and powerful that they don’t require pre-qualifiers. And when these words are pre-qualified, their meaning and currency is diminished.

Two particular such words come to TAFKAS’ mind – justice and freedom.

Whenever someone throws something in from of justice (eg social justice) or freedom (eg press freedom) it signals to TAFKAS that the speaker/writer is trying to claim some superior morality or power.

To use expressions like social justice or racial justice or gender justice plainly devalues the justice and enhances the social, racial and gender. Similarly, and has been repeatedly noted last week, expressions such as press freedom and academic freedom devalues freedom and enhances press and academic. There is justice and there is freedom and they often go together in as much as injustice and tyranny go together.

Don’t take it from TAFKAS. Take it from one of the left’s favourite poster children, Glenn Greenwald:

Press freedoms belong to everyone, not to a select, privileged group of citizens called “journalists.” Empowering prosecutors to decide who does or doesn’t deserve press protections would restrict “freedom of the press” to a small, cloistered priesthood of privileged citizens designated by the government as “journalists.” The First Amendment was written to avoid precisely that danger. Kapow! If only Australians had such freedom protected in our laws and constitution.