Angus Taylor and a third of our electricity from RE by 2021

Great call Angus. Check out the supply from RE at dinner time last night.
Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said the Morrison government recognised an increasingly large share of Australia’s energy needs were being met by renewables.
“Over a third of Australia’s electricity will come from renewables by 2021,” he said. “While renewable energy is playing an increasingly important role in meeting Australia’s energy needs, intermittent wind and solar generation needs to be backed by dispatchable generation and storage to keep prices down and provide reliable, affordable 24/7 power.
“We are requiring retailers to guarantee there is enough power to meet demand, even when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.”
How do you think they are going to do that Angus?
HELE better.
So Angus’s new title is not a joke then.
Joins the long list of Lib @rse clowns.
No surprises here.
Angus was potentially great but he has been hobbled by the party not wanting to rock the boat.
So we will continue to support renewables and destroy our economy albeit at a slower pace than labor would be doing.
The closure of Liddel can’t come fast enough as a wake up call to those who claim renewables can power our economy.
Dont worry Rafe we are in good hands ,if 10,000 windmills dont produce enough energy on calm days ,1000,000 will fix that problem , logic isnt it? . Can we find out who is copping all the money from this scam and make it public knowlege , you and I and the other cats know its a scam so anyone who claims its good is a scammer or accomplice are they not .?
Here in Melbourne its 7 degrees dead calm and cloudy ,how much power are RE contributing to the grid ? Bugger all I would think . Canberra and all government offices should be removed from the grid and nade to rely on RE. Power entirely ,also bandits electorate in north fitzroy , switch them off .
Down here in South Gippsland, it’s heating up as a proposal has been put forward: https://osmi.com.au/delburn-wind-farm/ to install over 50 x 250m tall eco-crucifixes near what was the Hazelwood power plant. For some reason, many of those who against coal, against logging and against fracking, are now against this proposal. Go figure.
“Over a third of Australia’s electricity will come from renewables by 2021” – this is complete rubbish. Why we waste our time with this BS is beyond me.
What you say Pauline?
It may well be true depending on how you interpret this. It could be taken it as meaning ‘Over a third of Australia’s electricity will come from renewables by 2021, if they all happen to be producing electricity, at full capacity, at the same time‘.
What we really need is a minister of energy production to scrap the clmateer flanneryite rubbish and carpetbbagging . Keep Liddel open recommmission Hazelwood build coal fired at Leigh Creek SA (call it the wetherill memorialsttation ) And build Japanese style stations in Qld NSW and Vic coalfields .
Let’s check some numbers on that.
In 2018 21.3% of Australia’s electricity generation came from various renewable sources.
Sounds impressive and easy to scale up to 33%?
Not necessarily:
Which broadly means that for renewables to reach 33%+ of the National sent out load, the entire existing installed fleet of windmills and large-scale PV will need to increase by about 125%.
And if Angus reckons this lot has to be backed up by dispatchable power, that target implies that >200,000GWh of gas/battery infrastructure needs to be installed in the same 2 year timeframe – the equivalent of 180 Elon Musk battery farms (plus whatever is needed to charge them).
Personally, I hope that Mr Taylor is simply pleasuring himself in public and doesn’t really intend to try and foist this scale of destruction on Australia – but I’m ready for the pineapple of disappointment.
It will be good for the health of voters to climb out of electric trains and walk home along the railway tracks
at night when the wind does not blow. Keep them fit.
And they will show their gratitude when they voter. What a dill.
Angus Taylor should pursue the windfarms for Warringah push.
He is obviously very wind power orientated and should show leadership on renewables. Time for him to step up. It could lead to him becoming PM one day.
Looking at Angus Taylor’s CV he has no maths , engineering or science background, just Law and Economics.
Therefore IMO he is unlikely to have the skills to see through the bafflegab that the proponents of ‘renewables’ spout about how much of our electricity actually will or can come from ‘renewables’ in the near future.
However there is some hope, with quotes like this:
“Taylor has called on the Coalition government to reduce its support for wind farms and is concerned with Australia’s Renewable Energy Target (RET) based on a belief that renewable energy projects, in particular wind, are increasing electricity costs and a belief that there are cheaper carbon reduction methods.” (Wikipedia)
Any suggestions as to who might be able to sit down with Angus T and have a sensible discussion with him about this?
Coal is a great form of renewable energy.
It all used to be CO2.
Stuff the Anthropocene, lets have Carboniferous II the Sequel!
Yep. walked past the boss’s 30kw PV array 5 minutes ago at 12.30 and the inverters were totalling a whopping 450W. Or 1.5% of nameplate capacity.