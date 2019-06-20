Angus Taylor and a third of our electricity from RE by 2021

Great call Angus. Check out the supply from RE at dinner time last night.

Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said the Morrison government recognised an increasingly large share of Australia’s energy needs were being met by renewables.

“Over a third of Australia’s electricity will come from renewables by 2021,” he said. “While ­renewable energy is playing an ­increasingly important role in meeting Australia’s energy needs, intermittent wind and solar generation needs to be backed by dispatchable generation and storage to keep prices down and provide reliable, affordable 24/7 power.

“We are requiring retailers to guarantee there is enough power to meet demand, even when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.”