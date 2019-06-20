Moral Hazard: Finance Sector Banks Reputation Renewal on Indigenous Rights

You have to love the total absence of self-awareness from John Wylie the other day who sanctimoniously opined a column in The Australian stating:

“Last month, 22 leaders in the ­finance sector issued a a joint call for Australians to embrace the call in the Uluru Statement from the Heart for indigenous recognition in the Constitution through a Voice to Parliament.”

Call me crazy, but after the Hayne Royal Commission I don’t think the finance sector (irrespective of these self-proclaimed leaders /roosters) is in a position to “issue” anything other than groveling apologies to customers and shareholders.

Seriously how oblivious are these people? Lesser narcissists would have thought twice about jumping on a moral soap box so shortly after having their industry ethics shredded in the witness box.

Do these people seriously believe Australians should take moral instruction from a grouping of just 22 industry mates and /or sycophants from the finance sector?

What planet are these people from?

I will address the substance of the Uluru Statement of the Heart in another post.