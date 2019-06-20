The Irish National Broadcasting Code

Judging from Peter Campion’s prolonged exchange of letters with the ABC they practice what is formalized in Ireland. A year or two ago Peter lodged a complaint about the ABC providing no platform for people who deviate from alarmist orthodoxy. As I recall the line he got back after he made the case that plenty of reputable scientists are not alarmists is that the ABC is simply standing by the best scientific advice that they have.

This is a comment in a thread on the Greenland glaciers that are growing instead of shrinking as they are supposed to do.

We have long past reached Peak Hype on Greenland etc. Just watched an edition of the Irish equivalent of Meet The Press in relation to the media and political consensus to railroad through savage carbon taxes; ban the sale of petrol/diesel private vehicles by 2030; and to outlaw new installations of fossil fuel home heating by 2025. In the codes for broadcasters in our national Broadcasting Authority of Ireland there is a Guideline which says that “views and behaviour that damage the environment” should not be permitted and that “artifical balance” is not required. In tonight’s programme a Labour politician was worried that cold and wet Ireland would soon become a “sizzling wasteland”. Game over. Greta rules.

Perhaps if that was formalized in a Guideline Alan Jones would not have got a place on Q&A. I wonder if that will happen again!