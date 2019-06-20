The three E or triple E test for sustainable energy policy

Is the policy sustainable on Economic, Engineering and Environmental criteria?
The North Shore Climate Realist collective is developing a discussion paper on the application of the triple E criteria and the preliminary finding is that the unreliable or intermittent energy sources (solar and wind) fail on all three.
Submissions are welcome.
Rafe, I think that morality needs to be inserted into the considerations here, given that morality seems to trump (no pun intended) all other rational criteria according to the most devoted. I mean this seriously, rather than sarcastically, though I’m struggling to put forward an example at the moment. I’m not sure about engineering, but morality – a moral imperative – could certainly be paired with the environment and economics.
It’s late, and I’ve had a brain-sucking day, but I’ll try to think of an example tomorrow. In the meantime, consider that using some of the same language as those who demonise us may help to blunt some of their claims (that conservatives, or realists, don’t care about the planet, or children, etc., etc.).
Let me clarify: I’m talking about the sales pitch, rather than the nuts and bolts of the data. The endoftheearthers have managed, via a slick (though prolonged) sales pitch to convince the decision-makers to metaphorically remove one or more of our country’s bodily systems to make us ‘healthier,’ so it must be possible to use similar tactics to sell the opposite.