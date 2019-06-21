International Price Fixing Cartel

Picture this. A bunch of wealthy industrial elites set up an industry association for the purpose of price fixing. Anyone who dares to offer prices below the agreed level is piled upon, harangued, insulted and ostracised.
And by the way, this industry organisation is based in lovely Paris and the representatives travel from far and wide, first class of course, to meet about their price fixing activities and how do beat up the competition.
How would people respond to that? Flabbergasted would be a word that comes to mind.
But what if these wealthy industrial elites were actually governments and their industry organisation was the OECD and the prices being rigged were tax rates. How would these high tax nations respond to another with the temerity to have low taxes. How would they be punished? Heaven help them.
What might be some of the responses? How about calling them tax havens. How about some political pressure. Perhaps saying that they were centres for money laundering and terrorism financing. What other set your hair on fire responses would it attract? Well, let’s ask the Guardian and the Member for Fenner, Dr Andrew Leigh.
So much for his credentials as Shadow Minister for Competition and Productivity.
Governments spending too much on silly projects getting upset at people not wanting to fund them?
Kerry Packer said something as I remember.
That should read “hopes” of tax haven on our doorstep, not “fears”.
Gee, a boat ride across the Torres Strait with a bag of cash. Sounds tempting.
Why do we have corporate tax at all? Just tax distributed earnings, including foreign recipients.
If we got rid of it there would be no more franking credits either, you would think the ALP would be on board…
Yeh – drug cartels pay tax. (Facepalm)
The OECD puts paid to the notion that the only French people more contemptible than their politicians are their bureaucrats.
Not that the EU is far behind them: such things as “Rules on Health and Safety” and WEEE permit the employment of even more French bureaucrats by means of planting little eco flags on top of things that by numbers aren’t even significant problems.
As one particularly revelatory instance of this, take lead in solder wire.
Lead-free solder creates more problems than it solves (such as equipment burning out prematurely because of “tin whiskers”, which a mate’s Internet router did this week, causing him to scrap it entirely as waste), and the lead-bearing solder doesn’t easily leach the lead into the environment … but yet there’s a whole bureaucracy stuffed chock-a-block with French bureaucrats for the purpose of regulating this particular non-problem.
By numbers, vehicle batteries are orders of magnitude worse because they use lead plates, yet are barely regulated, but ask any French RoHS bureaucrat and he’ll tell you that the lovely Mediterranean is one hastily binned printed circuit board away from ecological disaster.
My belief as to the fecklessness of the French body politic is that the French elite have consistently failed to arrange terms under which they can allow their bureaucratic classes to be culled during periods of war and insurrection, of which this failing became most notable during and after the French Revolution.
These days I suspect the recipe for Bureaucrat Thermidor would be coming directly from Brussels if it weren’t beginning to appear on English menus …
I thought Andrew Leigh had got booted off the shadow front bench entirely? Whatever, he continues his singularly unimpressive string of half-bked ideas and comments.
The left are forever on guard against those who seek to keep their hard earned for themselves. The company the LNP keep!
Dr Andrew Leigh is envious bobo.
James Marape talks a whole lot more sense than Andrew Leigh.
Presumably, Mr Leigh wants PNG to remain on the Australian aid teat, rather than become an ecenomic success in their own right?
Meanwhile, Mr Marape:
That’s not a worry when guys like Mike Cannon-Brookes does the same because he likes electric vehicles.
Funny how the leftist media never mention that Atlassian is based in an off-shore tax haven and pays no tax in Australia.