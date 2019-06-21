International Price Fixing Cartel

Picture this. A bunch of wealthy industrial elites set up an industry association for the purpose of price fixing. Anyone who dares to offer prices below the agreed level is piled upon, harangued, insulted and ostracised.

And by the way, this industry organisation is based in lovely Paris and the representatives travel from far and wide, first class of course, to meet about their price fixing activities and how do beat up the competition.

How would people respond to that? Flabbergasted would be a word that comes to mind.

But what if these wealthy industrial elites were actually governments and their industry organisation was the OECD and the prices being rigged were tax rates. How would these high tax nations respond to another with the temerity to have low taxes. How would they be punished? Heaven help them.

What might be some of the responses? How about calling them tax havens. How about some political pressure. Perhaps saying that they were centres for money laundering and terrorism financing. What other set your hair on fire responses would it attract? Well, let’s ask the Guardian and the Member for Fenner, Dr Andrew Leigh.

So much for his credentials as Shadow Minister for Competition and Productivity.