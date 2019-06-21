Labor’s response to Setka follows same old union script

Whatever one thinks of John Setka, this much is clear: expelling him from the ALP will do nothing to prevent the lawlessness that has become the hallmark of the Construction Forestry Maritime Mining and Energy Union.
ALP the same as always.
I want to hear your argument, but you are behind a paywall.
I Googled
And got:
….
I would suggest that the CFMMEU going off script with coal and Adani is the reason the ALP is going after John Setka.
I have not seen any post on this matter today – so I will offer this:
Israel Folau has just launched an appeal to fund his termination under the Fair Work Act. Rugby Australia has indicated that they may take this all the way to the High Court. This is a seminal case in respect to the right to speak freely, within the scope of civil law, outside the workplace.
One may not agree with either his religion or his religious beliefs, but if his case does not succeed, I believe that every Australian will thereafter be prohibited from publicly enunciating their beliefs. This would have ramifications not only for every day citizens, but potentially for every religious order within even the confines of their places of worship.
You can contribute to his appeal via:
http://www.gofundme.com/israel-israel-folau-legal-action-fund.
They did give it teeth, but they were false teeth which could be removed and reinserted as and when the need arose.
There is only one law in Oz, but that one law does not apply to every one.
Reminds me of the comments about Zimbabwe. It had “One Man One Vote”, and that one man was Robert Mugabe.
It is just possible that the thug had the right end of the stick re Rosy Batty.
A broken clock is right twice a day. Millennials google “clocks with hands.”
hour hand. noun. the thing that points to the hour on a clock or watch. The thing that points to the minute is called the minute hand, and the thing that points to the seconds is called the second hand.