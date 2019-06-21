Labor’s response to Setka follows same old union script

Posted on 8:08 am, June 21, 2019 by Henry Ergas

Whatever one thinks of John Setka, this much is clear: expelling him from the ALP will do nothing to prevent the lawlessness that has become the hallmark of the Construction Forestry Maritime Mining and Energy Union.

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
9 Responses to Labor’s response to Setka follows same old union script

  1. stackja
    #3047944, posted on June 21, 2019 at 8:11 am

    ALP the same as always.

  2. mh
    #3047949, posted on June 21, 2019 at 8:18 am

    I want to hear your argument, but you are behind a paywall.

  3. stackja
    #3047956, posted on June 21, 2019 at 8:27 am

    I Googled

    Whatever one thinks of John Setka, this much is clear: expelling him from the ALP will do nothing to prevent the lawlessness that has become the hallmark of the Construction Forestry Maritime Mining and Energy Union.

    And got:

    And this too is clear: for all of Anthony Albanese’s bluster, Labor remains every bit as unwilling to deal with that lawlessness as it has always been. Rather, time and again, Labor’s response to union violence has been the same, running through a cycle so repeatedly as to make one believe in the myth of the eternal return.

    The pattern underpinning that response is simplicity itself. Like the mafia bosses the sociologist Diego Gambetta studied, who punished crooks when their violence was “dishonourable” — for example, because they attacked women — so Labor tries to discipline offenders only once their behaviour threatens to bring the entire system into disrepute.

    And even then it invariably makes the response as narrow as possible, leaving the root causes untouched and ensuring the underlying problems persist.

    To say that is not to ignore Bob Hawke’s move against Norm Gallagher and the Builders Labourers Federation. But far from being an exception to the rule, Hawke’s actions remain its most telling demonstration.

    In effect, the building industry’s descent into lawlessness was hardly a recent phenomenon when the Hawke government finally acted to deregister the BLF. Nor was the BLF alone in making extortion, blackmail and corruption an integral part of its standard operating procedures.

  4. stackja
    #3047971, posted on June 21, 2019 at 8:35 am

    ….

    During the 2007 election campaign, Julia Gillard repeatedly promised that the new industrial relations system Labor intended to introduce would be enforced by an “umpire with teeth”. However, the Fair Work Act, which replaced Work Choices, did not simply turn back the clock by abolishing the ABCC; it also modified the definitions of lawless behaviour in the industrial relations laws to make misconduct extremely difficult to prove, while dramatically reducing the ability of the workplace regulator to evidence illegal ­dealings.

    The effect was to expand the scope for union malpractice, which, even if uncovered, could only be punished through trivially small fines. Given the incentives that created, the ink was scarcely dry on Gillard’s legislation before the CFMEU exploited it to the hilt.

    By 2014, when Dyson Heydon’s Royal Commission into Trade Union Governance and Corruption was established, flagrant abuse was yet again the order of the day. It concluded the industrial laws gave unions a “privileged position” without “proper legislative measures to safeguard the interests of those affected by those privileges and the general public interest”.

    That power without accountability would lead to every form of misconduct should have been obvious. And it should also have been obvious that the gangrene would spread as opportunities for extortion attracted into the unions leaders who were violent and venal, and whose comparative advantage lay in extracting for themselves and their associates the rents the IR system created.

    The result, as Federal Court judge Geoffrey Flick found in 2017, was that the CFMEU “repeatedly sought to place itself above the law”, while its officials showed “total contempt” for the constraints the law imposed.

    But none of that troubled Labor, which, since losing office in 2013, has denounced, and sought to prevent, each and every attempt at cleaning up the mess it left behind.

    Now, however, even the ALP has had to recognise the damage union lawlessness is causing to the labour movement’s standing. Yet rather than tackle the root causes of the problem, it has — repeating its longstanding pattern — focused on personalities, as if changing the cast would change the script.

    That hasn’t worked before, and it won’t work now. If Labor can’t understand that, it deserves to lose, and then lose again.

  5. mh
    #3047997, posted on June 21, 2019 at 8:54 am

    I would suggest that the CFMMEU going off script with coal and Adani is the reason the ALP is going after John Setka.

  6. vicki
    #3048023, posted on June 21, 2019 at 9:26 am

    I have not seen any post on this matter today – so I will offer this:

    Israel Folau has just launched an appeal to fund his termination under the Fair Work Act. Rugby Australia has indicated that they may take this all the way to the High Court. This is a seminal case in respect to the right to speak freely, within the scope of civil law, outside the workplace.

    One may not agree with either his religion or his religious beliefs, but if his case does not succeed, I believe that every Australian will thereafter be prohibited from publicly enunciating their beliefs. This would have ramifications not only for every day citizens, but potentially for every religious order within even the confines of their places of worship.

    You can contribute to his appeal via:

    http://www.gofundme.com/israel-israel-folau-legal-action-fund.

  7. NuThink
    #3048024, posted on June 21, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Labor intended to introduce would be enforced by an “umpire with teeth”.

    They did give it teeth, but they were false teeth which could be removed and reinserted as and when the need arose.
    There is only one law in Oz, but that one law does not apply to every one.
    Reminds me of the comments about Zimbabwe. It had “One Man One Vote”, and that one man was Robert Mugabe.

  8. Rafe Champion
    #3048032, posted on June 21, 2019 at 9:34 am

    It is just possible that the thug had the right end of the stick re Rosy Batty.
    A broken clock is right twice a day. Millennials google “clocks with hands.”

  9. Rafe Champion
    #3048034, posted on June 21, 2019 at 9:35 am

    hour hand. noun. the thing that points to the hour on a clock or watch. The thing that points to the minute is called the minute hand, and the thing that points to the seconds is called the second hand.

