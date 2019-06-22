Open Forum: June 22, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, June 22, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
47 Responses to Open Forum: June 22, 2019

  1. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3048921, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:01 am

    New Fred. Here’s some thinking music while you claim the top positions:

  5. Helen Davidson (nmrn)
    #3048926, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:04 am

    Almost made the podium…

  7. memoryvault
    #3048928, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Everybody’s still talking about Go Fund Me on the other thread.

  8. mh
    #3048929, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:06 am

    You guys must have been cocked and loaded.

  9. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3048933, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:08 am

    Actually the ABC does that by itself. Unfortunately the relevant people cannot see it.

  10. memoryvault
    #3048934, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:08 am

    You guys must have been cocked and loaded.

    Nah. Just finished watching the final episode of Designated Survivor Season Two, and dropped by to see what was happening. Lo and behold, a new thread.

  11. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3048935, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:10 am

    That probably looks weird to the rest of you who cannot see my moderated comment.

  12. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3048939, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:14 am

    Ŗāƀƶ. <- He must be baaaad. Hope Ita did not knock on O'Doomie's door late at night with an axe…

  13. Knuckle Dragger
    #3048940, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:14 am

    The Yanks should abduct a few Iranian Navy frogmen and bury them alive, Saddam-style.

  14. Knuckle Dragger
    #3048943, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:15 am

    Sub-continental fielding at its finest.

    Sri Lankan dude runs along the boundary, chasing ball. Picks up ball 3m from boundary. Goes to throw ball. Hat falls off, blows across boundary line. Fieldsman starts to chase hat over boundary line, ball in hand. Realises just in time. Falls over. 3 runs.

  15. Knuckle Dragger
    #3048946, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:19 am

    GoFundMe. Izzy F. $458,296.

    GoFundMe. Teach That Darkie Christian What’s Goddamn Good For Him. $100.

  16. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3048949, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:21 am

    I just wanted to allude to this happening on a very regular basis.

  17. Speedbox
    #3048950, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Seeing as how we are all ‘sporty’ tonight with Folau, please allow me a whinge.

    I am blessed with a few children and 2 of them are particularly good at sport and one of those two, is exceptional. She trains for many hours per week (including getting up at 6am to train before school plus after school training) and travels to overseas coaching clinics for 4 weeks, twice a year. We fund all of her travel, equipment, coaching fees and other associated costs and she has genuine potential to represent Australia in a future Olympics.

    The problem is, her chosen sport is not one of the mainstream such as swimming or athletics. In fact, its not even a ‘summer’ sport. If she appears in the Olympics, it will be at the winter Olympics.

    My issue is this – the local arm of the international federation governing her sport is run by petty bureaucrats who get off on putting the athletes and parents through contortions. They are a cabal of self-interested nepotistic leeches who seem to struggle finding even token funding for the athletes yet seem to find sufficient cash to send themselves interstate to observe ‘regional’ competitions.

    These are the same ‘organisers’ who will find themselves able to send a delegation to a major overseas sporting event and bask in the glow of the athlete’s competition. Somehow, they convince the Government that the Federation’s actions have been fundamental to the athletes success (and future) and some more money flows to the Federation.

    Complain? Firstly, to who? Secondly, not a f*ckin’ chance. The sporting career of the athlete would be over as they need the local Federation approval to compete overseas and issue a sports ‘visa’. No visa, no compete. Even competing within Australia would become ‘problematic’. Alienate the Federation at your peril.

    And these are not well-meaning if misguided amateur administrators. No, they have made a business and healthy living out of it by also exerting significant control over facilities. In this country, the leeching off the sporting prowess of our athletes has become an art form whether at grass-roots level or in the premier national sporting codes.

    This is obviously a hot button issue for me. Apologies. Rant off.

  18. Rossini
    #3048951, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:23 am

    MV
    Can you recommend Designated survivor?

  19. Leigh Lowe
    #3048952, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Speedbox.
    I am betting this sport doesn’t survive on ticket sales.
    If it has sponsors, put the pressure on there (anonymously if necessary).
    If Government funded, go to the ministers office (not the bureaucrats) and talk “waste and rorts”.

  20. Armadillo
    #3048955, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Speed box, is the kid a talented ice fisher person?

    I have other guesses if that one is wrong.

  21. Knuckle Dragger
    #3048956, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Curling’s my guess.

  22. Leigh Lowe
    #3048957, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Speed box, is the kid a talented ice fisher person?

    I have other guesses if that one is wrong.

    Seal clubbing would be my guess.

  23. memoryvault
    #3048958, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Hi Rossini,

    As far as simple entertainment goes, it is good – well acted, interesting storylines etc.
    Just ignore the actual politics, where they attempt to pass off an “independent” President in the mold of Trump, who is regularly fighting with the “nasty, greedy” Republicans, and backing Democrat-style socialist causes.

    The trick is to just sit back and enjoy the drama.

  24. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3048959, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:34 am

    How did Eddie the Eagle get there? Self-funded, presumably. That option may no longer even be open.

  25. Knuckle Dragger
    #3048960, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Snow angel making.

    Ice sculpting with chainsaws.

  26. Armadillo
    #3048961, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Seal clubbing would be my guess.

    That or something to do with Polar Bears.

    Speedbox did mention Government funded.

  27. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3048962, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Could she somehow get a personal sponsor that would bring things the Federation could not refuse?

  28. Knuckle Dragger
    #3048963, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Ice Road Trucking.

  29. Mark A
    #3048964, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Speedbox
    #3048950, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Serious question, any chance of an OS passport, competing under a different nationality?
    Winters ports in Europe and North America treated differently than in OZ.

  30. Slim Cognito
    #3048965, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Don’t you people ever sleep?

  31. Knuckle Dragger
    #3048966, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Stone’s Green Ginger Wine drinking.

  32. None
    #3048967, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Speedbox for the second time this evening I am wondering what the hell our sports journalists do for a living.

    Definitely make complaints to the politicians and sometimes it is more effective to go say to an independent or non government Senator or MP who is willing to Rock the Boat and uncomfortable questions. Ask around and see who is likely to the best fit.

    I also say and it’s really depends on money and all sorts of other things that if your daughter is really good to get an agent and start chasing personal sponsorship dollars.

    Also some sports have a union and while these are usually disgusting outfits sometimes it is worth joining for six months to get some advice. If there is no Union there’s nothing stopping all the athletes banding together to make some public protest.

  33. Armadillo
    #3048968, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Don’t you people ever sleep?

    Speedbox, has a problem that needs solving. We need to be here for him.

    It’s got something to do with ice.

  34. Speedbox
    #3048969, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:43 am

    Leigh Lowe
    #3048952, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Correct, virtually non existent ticket sales and no sponsorship of any real note. Survives on (mostly) parents and (some) Government. Is mainstream huge across Europe and the USA/Canada. I get it – Australia is not known for its winter sporting prowess but my whinge is not about that but what the fuck is it with sports administrators in this country?

    Armadillo
    #3048955, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Might as well be for all the difference it makes.

  35. Knuckle Dragger
    #3048970, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Got it.

    The Iditarod.

  36. Steve trickler
    #3048971, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:47 am

    Perfect time of the evening to take a flight.



  37. Armadillo
    #3048972, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Serious question, any chance of an OS passport, competing under a different nationality?

    Immigrant Visas into Europe are a dime a dozen. You just need to coach her.

    She is now officially from Uganda, and it has no ice. She feels persecuted. And discriminated against.

  38. None
    #3048973, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:49 am

    Bless Izzy’s socks it’s up to 460 k.

    Speedbox the only other thing I can think of is getting some publicity and then raising funds through yeah go fund me or other fundraisers just for your kid.

    God only knows what’s up with sports administration in this country. Good grief we even offer degrees in how to f****** sports these days.

  39. memoryvault
    #3048974, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:52 am

    Speedbox,

    I know the money would be nice, but trust me on this, it’s not worth it. Best for your daughter to remain independent of them and their system. They will eventually self-destruct and take the participants with them. I won’t bore you with my personal details from my younger days, but instead give you modern swimming as an example.

    A long time ago now, swimming was very much a local club thing. Kids competed against each other Sunday mornings, clubs met regularly for carnivals, and the best of the best eventually made their way to the state championships.

    Kids who did well enough at those championships, their clubs held raffles and other events to raise funds for them to compete in the Australian championships. Some of these ultimately qualified and/or were selected for various international events, like the Commonwealth and Olympic Games. Australia was one of the strongest swimming nations in the world, punching well above our weight population-wise.

    Then we formed the Australian Institute of Sport. Today a kid who shows any promise at all is whisked off to Canberra, where they are trained by “experts”. The only time they compete is when they are flown around Australia to compete in each states’ state championships once a year.

    Today Australia is comparatively a minnow on the world swimming scene.

  40. Knuckle Dragger
    #3048975, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:54 am

    Biathlon.

    It’s biathlon. Has to be. Fits all Speedbox’s points he listed.

  41. Armadillo
    #3048976, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:59 am

    Speedbox, my daughter wanted to be a ballerina.

  42. Knuckle Dragger
    #3048977, posted on June 22, 2019 at 1:02 am

    Looked it up.

    Definitely biathlon.

    And now, flushed with success and because I have to stand around in the sun all weekend, I shall retire with my copy of Beevor’s effort on the Spanish Civil War.

    It’s early days yet, but this Franco chap seems like quite the go-getter.

  43. Steve trickler
    #3048978, posted on June 22, 2019 at 1:05 am

    Historic and worthy of a repeat.

    Four Hercules in the Mach Loop.



  44. Speedbox
    #3048979, posted on June 22, 2019 at 1:08 am

    Mark A
    #3048964, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:36 am

    She does have dual nationality and trains overseas twice a year (as mentioned above). We have started to think about the alternatives and the advantages – vastly better training facilities, world’s best coaches, mainstream media interest, real sponsorship opportunities.

    It really is second-rate in Australia with administrators who willfully reap the wallets of the parents and efforts of the athletes.

    The whole thing just pisses me off.

    Armadillo
    #3048972, posted on June 22, 2019 at 12:48 am

    She is now officially from Uganda, and it has no ice. She feels persecuted. And discriminated against.

    Yeah, nah. She would have to do black face which would never get away with it. I have threatened to trade her to some people in the Middle East for some camels and a few goats but she just rolls her eyes and says “yeah, sure Dad”.

  45. Armadillo
    #3048980, posted on June 22, 2019 at 1:09 am

    My daughter also wanted to be a Zoologist. Put short thrift to that one.

    One word. Giraffe.

    At the end of the day, kids are taught about “hopes and dreams”. And that “they can be anything” they want to be. It’s all bullshit. Just like Santa Claus.

    I can’t believe parents encourage them.

  46. Steve trickler
    #3048981, posted on June 22, 2019 at 1:14 am

    Lullaby music. Sleep well.



  47. Armadillo
    #3048982, posted on June 22, 2019 at 1:15 am

    It’s early days yet, but this Franco chap seems like quite the go-getter.

    Spoiler Alert. Throw the book in the pool.

    He ends up solving world poverty, with his good friend Pol Pot. Everyone holds hands and sings Kumbya.

