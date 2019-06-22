The latest Irish joke. Ban private cars and import a million third-world refugees

Someone tell me this is fake news. But who would you have the imagination to make it up?

“Nudge” policies such as huge tax hikes, as well as bans and red tape outlined in the plan, will pave the way to a “vibrant” Ireland of zero carbon emissions by 2050 according to the government, which last year committed to boost the country’s 4.7 million-strong population by a further million with mass migration.

“We are going to change how electricity is produced and consumed, how our homes and workplaces are heated; the way we travel; the types of vehicles we purchase; and how food is produced.

“It’s about vibrant, populated city centres, liveable, with excellent amenities and transport as we embrace higher densities.”