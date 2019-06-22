The latest Irish joke. Ban private cars and import a million third-world refugees

Someone tell me this is fake news. But who would you have the imagination to make it up?
“Nudge” policies such as huge tax hikes, as well as bans and red tape outlined in the plan, will pave the way to a “vibrant” Ireland of zero carbon emissions by 2050 according to the government, which last year committed to boost the country’s 4.7 million-strong population by a further million with mass migration.
“We are going to change how electricity is produced and consumed, how our homes and workplaces are heated; the way we travel; the types of vehicles we purchase; and how food is produced.
“It’s about vibrant, populated city centres, liveable, with excellent amenities and transport as we embrace higher densities.”
What could go wrong?
Ireland lost the plot years ago.
Q: What did the Irish use for transport before donkey carts?
A: Cars.
didn’t know Jim Jones was Irish.
One might have thought that the micks had regained their sanity when they got rid of Mary Robinson, but apparently it just got worse.
nate
Share
This campaign is trending!
6.5k
Israel Folau Legal Action Fund
$518,237 of $3.0M goal
Raised by 6,536 people in 2 days
Donate Now Share on Facebook
IF
Israel Folau
Faith Melbourne, VIC
Introduction
My name is Israel Folau and, until recently, playing Rugby was my livelihood.
I have had the honour and the privilege of representing my country on the sporting field, for which I will be forever grateful.
I am also a Christian. My faith is the most important thing in my life. I try to live my life according to the Bible and I believe it is my duty to share the word of the Bible.
Earlier this year, I uploaded some messages from the Bible on my Instagram page.
I believe that sharing the Bible is an act of love and compassion.
I know some people do not like or believe in the Bible. Indeed, what makes our country so wonderful is that we have such a diverse community made up of so many different cultures and values. But my faith defines me as a person. I do not believe that it is fair or right that I be punished for my religious beliefs.
Sadly, after I uploaded the messages from the Bible, my employers, Rugby Australia and Rugby NSW, tore up my employment contract. As a result, I have lost my job, my livelihood, and the ability to play for my country. It looks like I will never be allowed to play rugby in this country again.
My action
I believe the termination of my contract is unlawful, which is why I have started legal proceedings against Rugby Australia and Rugby NSW.
In response, Rugby Australia have already said that they will “divert significant resources” to fight me in court. Even if I win, Rugby Australia can appeal. There is every chance that a prominent test case like this could take years and eventually end up in the High Court of Australia.
My wife Maria and I have already spent over $100,000 of our own money, and that was just to try and deal with Rugby Australia’s internal tribunal processes. The money I am asking for is solely to fund the rest of my action in court.
My request for support
I know I am putting myself on the line – this action will be very costly in terms of time, money and reputation – but I do not intend to stop now.
I would be very grateful for your support. Could you make a donation, within your capacity to give, in order to support my legal action? I have the fight of my life on my hands and every little bit will help.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Israel Folau
http://www.israelfolau.com.au
I want to help
I want to support Israel Folau to fund the rest of his action in court primarily because of one or more of the following or similar reasons:
– because I believe his termination for merely expressing his religious beliefs was harsh and unlawful
– because I believe in the right of employees to peacefully express their religious beliefs without fear of termination or punishment
– because I believe in freedom of religion and freedom of belief
– because I am religious myself
– because I believe Australia should have its best players competing for the Wallabies in the up-coming World Cup
In making this contribution I acknowledge that my contributions are made freely as a gift on the basis previously affirmed and that
Still chugging along nicely
oops sorry it copied almost everything
And also on the wrong thread but what I was going to write here is that perhaps all those Irish jokes had an element of Truth in them.
Maybe now we can ban stupid Irish from migrating here. As it is they will be unskilled migrants incapable of even driving or dealing with a 21st century high tech world.
In accordance with Irish logic, they will also phase in a change of the side of the road they drive on. First year trucks on the right side and the next year buses and private vehicles ( probably donkey carts then) on the right side too.
They will not need refugees. Tourists will flock there to watch what happens.
http://tapnewswire.com/2015/10/agenda-21-becomes-agenda-2030-the-banning-of-private-cars/
The Irish gaystapo is manufacturing a man-made potato famine on the pretext of combating and man-made climate change that doesn’t exist. Demented.
Not fake news it’s been reported in Irish media and some policies have actually started https://m.independent.ie/au/news/environment/revealed-proposed-petrol-and-diesel-car-ban-in-towns-and-tax-hikes-how-climate-change-action-strategy-will-affect-you-38224591.html
This is precisely the sort of s*** that Bill Shorten was pushing.
The Irish Government were informed that, as part of the conditions for their entry into the EEC, they would have to appoint a Commissioner of Human Rights and Equal Opportunity. The position was duly advertised – with separate pay scales for men and women…
Shortage of psychiatrists in Eire is there ,run that past the Ravrind Ian Paisley see what his comments would be nit a bit supportive I think ,he. Euromania its a new globalite screated mental affliction ,and why is 2050 the cut off date for the insane ?
An Irish priest is driving down to New York and gets stopped for speeding in Connecticut. The state trooper smells alcohol on the priest’s breath and then sees an empty wine bottle on the floor of the car.
He says, “Sir, have you been drinking?”
“Just water,” says the priest.
The trooper says, “Then why do I smell wine?”
The priest looks at the bottle and says, “Good Lord! He’s done it again!”
Did Lucy Turnbull also advise the Irish government?