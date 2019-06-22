Windwatch 22 June. The drought continues…

Posted on 8:40 pm, June 22, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Wind below 2% of plated capacity after lunch, building to provide a bit over 10% of capacity, that is 0.6GW at dinnertime. Wind and other contributing 2% of demand at the evening peak! Someone calculate the surplus wind capacity required to keep us warm after dark in a wind drought without dirty old coal! Look forward to life without Liddell!

2 Responses to Windwatch 22 June. The drought continues…

  2. Delta
    #3049708, posted on June 22, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    stackja, Candles perhaps yes but buy them before the system black because without power the cash register, credit card and eftpos etc won’t work.

