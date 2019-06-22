Wind below 2% of plated capacity after lunch, building to provide a bit over 10% of capacity, that is 0.6GW at dinnertime. Wind and other contributing 2% of demand at the evening peak! Someone calculate the surplus wind capacity required to keep us warm after dark in a wind drought without dirty old coal! Look forward to life without Liddell!
Liberty Quote
The argument for liberty is…an argument…against the use of coercion to prevent others from doing better.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- Fisky on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- None on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Delta on Windwatch 22 June. The drought continues…
- Fisky on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- C.L. on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- None on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Armadillo on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Tim Neilson on Jupes on Veteran suicides: Poor service delivery or poor training?
- Gab on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Notafan on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- stackja on Heads up Doomlord!
- RobK on Jupes on Veteran suicides: Poor service delivery or poor training?
- Shy Ted on Jupes on Veteran suicides: Poor service delivery or poor training?
- stackja on Windwatch 22 June. The drought continues…
- Carpe Jugulum on Heads up Doomlord!
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- stackja on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- areff on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Armadillo on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- None on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- C.L. on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- stackja on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Socrates at the Pub on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Armadillo on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- C.L. on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- None on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Makka on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Tintarella di Luna on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Heads up Doomlord!
- Windwatch 22 June. The drought continues…
- Lose your wallet in Switzerland, Norway or the Netherlands if you must. With money inside
- Jupes on Veteran suicides: Poor service delivery or poor training?
- “Libra must be stopped”
- The latest Irish joke. Ban private cars and import a million third-world refugees
- Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- What wind? Again. The birds strike back and New York goes all in for unreliable energy
- A Libra conversation: Cowen and Catalini
- International Price Fixing Cartel
- Labor’s response to Setka follows same old union script
- Facebook’s great monetary revolution
- The three E or triple E test for sustainable energy policy
- The Irish National Broadcasting Code
- Don Aitkin on thinking about things
- Angus Taylor and a third of our electricity from RE by 2021
- Howz that education “investment” going
- Moral Hazard: Finance Sector Banks Reputation Renewal on Indigenous Rights
- Currency Lad: The Unteachables
- Trouble in the socialist paradise. What is happening in Sweden
- Windwatch 19 June
- Words
- There is a recession coming. Increase taxes
- Turning business in to the public service
- Green with equality
- Please Prime Minister no more Mr Niceguy
- Australian Taxpayers vs the Tobacco Import Ban
- What if we stopped apologizing?
- Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
- Quod erat demonstrandum
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Candles!
stackja, Candles perhaps yes but buy them before the system black because without power the cash register, credit card and eftpos etc won’t work.