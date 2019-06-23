Later than you think. Creating the news at the New York Times

A peek inside the editorial world at the New York Times.
I don’t know how many readers took this bit of news seriously or how many readers realized the implications of the exposé. Personally, I was not surprised, as I had long suspected it. But the implications of this are quite disturbing. It means, in layman’s terms, that the news that you read has been pre-determined by the Editors and has little to do with actual events (real news) that happen in the real world. Those of you who have recently read Orwell’s 1984 will recognize some of the features of the Ministry of Truth (writ small at the NY Times’ “Page One meeting”). At the NY Times, the profession of journalism has been turned to the task of pushing the narratives of editors down the throats of the people. Newspeak is rampant.
Every time I look for information for another blog story that I want to write about, something like this pops up, as well as a couple from the Age that I posted in Jo Nova’s blog, and things start to fall into place.
This is why the braindead lamestream meeja is going the way of the dinosaurs.
Why would you pay to subject yourself to such crap?
I suspect the MSM is another putrid swamp that could do with some draining. I wonder how much of their income comes, not from advertising or sales, but from payments made for positions posited.
Didn’t the CIA admit they have people nestled into the networks? Well, they won’t be alone.
Typical of the unknowing left,they think they are so superior to everyone else that every lie they invent will be believed because their readers are stupid and iferior , a good example is the socialist Hitler untermensch theory ,everyone was inferior to the national Socialist supermen and their blonde blue eyed superkid breeders ,and they talk about “mizojenee “ .
This could also have been written about the ABC’s news department(s).
Just the other evening, after a day fraught with international tensions, the ABC’s Brisbane radio 6:00PM news bulletin led with a protest against Adani by a couple of hundred university students/socialists.
They just can’t let it go.