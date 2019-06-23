Ridd on the reef and free speech

Posted on 7:57 am, June 23, 2019 by Rafe Champion

The IPA team interview Peter Ridd. He explains that what’s happening on the Great Barrier Reef with coral bleaching is a normal cycle. He tells his story of being censured at James Cook university, but admits the state of free speech at universities in Australia is non-existent — even after his win. They discuss how we might reform science with audits (universities are almost a lost cause). We’ll probably never know how many scientists think similar thoughts to Peter Ridd. We know that they’ll need a $250,000 legal fund if they do.

3 Responses to Ridd on the reef and free speech

  1. stackja
    #3049917, posted on June 23, 2019 at 8:04 am

    Free speech is expensive!

  3. billie
    #3049964, posted on June 23, 2019 at 9:17 am

    research at universities is not done for advancing science any longer, it is done to advance careers

    look at how crowded with names all the papers are

    what a rort .. a bit like arts funding it depends on your network to get ahead and access to OPM

    **Peter Ridd calls it like it is on peer review as well, pretty well what you’d expect and certainly not rigorous. Good though if you have mates in the field who all want to advance.
    It’s a circle of backscratchers harvesting government grants with one hand and looking after mates with the other.

