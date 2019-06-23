The sustainability of renewable energy and the five Es

How do wind and solar power stack up against the five Es of sustainability?

Empirical (scientific justification)

Engineering

Economic

Environmental

Ethical

Incidentally right now Wind and Solar are delivering about 5% of the modest Sunday afternoon demand. Wind is contributing under 2%. By dinner time the sun will clock off and we will get a repeat of the previous two days when the the sun and wind were irrelevant at the evening peak. That probably tells you as much as you need to know about the sustainability of unreliable energy. Very expensive virtue-signalling.

Turning to the empirical base for the RE experiment. First of all there is alarm about the effects of the beneficial warming and CO2 fertilization that we have enjoyed since the Little Ice Age. That warming ceased for all practical purposes around 1998 and we are now alarmed about the possibility of more warming driven by CO2 emissions. The science suggests that CO2 is at most (if at all) a modest driver of warming, as the experience of the last two decades suggests. Not much empirical base.

On the engineering feasibility of RE at the level required to satisfy the Carbonphobes, there are suggestions that really major problems in grid management occur after about 20% penetration of wind and sun. We are not there yet but we soon will be given the amount of work in progress. Engineering issues very rapidly turn into economic issues.

The economics of RE favour investors at the expense of everyone else as the Fisher modelling demonstrated. All you can say for the Coalition policy is that it is less absurd than the old ALP position. The most dangerous aspect of the system is the way RE predators tend to drive out the coal-fired providers. Given the RE supply lately the unreliables need almost 100% backup from other sources. Interesting times ahead! All the overseas experience shows that power becomes more expensive as the RE content increases. Very creative accounting is required to sustain the illusion that RE is getting cheaper than coal. Just ignore the transmission lines and the subsidies. In any case we have to keep coal until there is a new generation of storage so we are stuck with dual power systems for a long time to come. Unless we go nuclear.

The massive human and environmental impact of RE has been documented in a previous post. This raises the ethical issue. We are spending trillions and doing all this damage to avoid hypothetical harms that may arise decades in the future while all the waste and destruction is happening around us and has been building up for decades.