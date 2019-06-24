PM Morrison. Mediocrity morphs into malevolence

I think that the issue has had enough oxygen.
Is it true that this is the way our Prime Minister thinks about freedom of faith and speech? Maybe. This was his reaction last week.
So this is the man who some of us thought might bring back decency into politics.
Oh well, it could be worse. William Shorten could be PM. I wonder what he would have said?
Climate Change?
We can look forward to a lot of disappointments over the next three years. Keeping the seats warm for Labor-Green.
Meh..
He’s a politician. Why on God’s green Urf would you look to a politician to bring decency to anything?
Politicians will be and do what will get themselves (re)elected.
If politicians aren’t decent, the problem isn’t the politicians.
They are just the symptom of something much worse.
Morrison’s gutless response certainly suggests he is going to go to water over the idea of a religious freedom Act.
Morrisons reaction mirrors the pathetic public statement of the Hillsong pastor (who appeared not to fully grasp Christian doctrine 101).
Meanwhile, Morrison has wasted political capital by actively facilitating the repatriation of children of terrorists from Syria.
Even Anne Aly said today she hoped the children had been assessed for how they have been impacted by their parents’ radicalism or they could have trouble settling into Australian life.
I fear that assessment has not been undertaken, but will be left until they arrive in Australia.
Didn’t take long for Morrison’s backbone to expire. Notice he left announcing bringing the terrorists kids back to Australia until after the election dust settled And yet South African farmers who are being raped and killed are totally ignored by our government while the middle eastern country shoppers who will never ever contribute continue to be brought in.