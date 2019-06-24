Q&A Forum: June 24, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, June 24, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
57 Responses to Q&A Forum: June 24, 2019

  1. Vic in Prossy
    #3052076, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    May I have 18, please Carpe?

  2. Rafe Champion
    #3052077, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Is this compulsory?

  3. Ellie
    #3052083, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Rafe! Absolutely! Join us on the leftist ride into hell.

  5. Cpt Seahawks
    #3052088, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Rafe Champion not yet.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #3052091, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Konbanwa sama

    Should be interesting tonight

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #3052093, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Is this compulsory?

    Yes – pick a number

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #3052095, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beery 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 18
    Elle 13 (always a winner)

  9. Cpt Seahawks
    #3052096, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    40 please Carpe.

  10. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3052097, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Rafe, chhose to wear the chaps before it is compulsory.

    15 please, Carpe.

  12. Beertruk
    #3052101, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Dan Tehan, Minister for Education

    Catherine King, Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development

    Rex Patrick, South Australian Centre Alliance Senator

    Sally Rugg, Executive Director of Change.org

    Ash Belsar, People’s Panellist

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3052102, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    21, please, Carpe.

  14. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3052104, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Dan Tehan, Minister for Education

    Catherine King, Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development

    Rex Patrick, South Australian Centre Alliance Senator

    Sally Rugg, Executive Director of Change.org

    Ash Belsar, People’s Panellist

    Bugman central.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #3052106, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    The Panel

    Dan Tehan – Minister for Dumbing Down
    Catherine King – HARPY HARPY
    Rex Patrick _ Xenophon Zombie
    Sally Rugg – Executive Director of Change.org, HARPY HARPY
    Ash Belsar – Outdoorsman and Christian

  17. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3052107, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Snap! in my defense, I am typing one-handed while munching crisps.

  18. jo
    #3052108, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    27 thanks Carpe. By the way do you wear the arseless chaps around the the house until someone wins them or does the recipient keep them until a new winner is found.

  19. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3052109, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Change.org. One degree of separation from GFM.

  20. Ellie
    #3052110, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    By the way do you wear the arseless chaps around the the house

    The visual is what gets me through the show.

  21. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3052111, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Jo, Ellie set the standard. Oxford Street.

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #3052112, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beery 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 18
    Elle 13 (always a winner)
    Cpt Seahawks 40
    Nelson Kidd Players 15
    A Reader 44
    ZK2A 21
    Beertruk 50

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #3052119, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beery 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 18
    Elle 13 (always a winner)
    Cpt Seahawks 40
    Nelson Kidd Players 15
    A Reader 44
    ZK2A 21
    Beertruk 50
    Jo 27

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #3052120, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    By the way do you wear the arseless chaps around the the house

    Yes, yes you do

  25. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3052123, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    If you’re feeling more modest, pop around the corner and pair the chaps with something from here.

  26. Ellie
    #3052124, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Well, hello there Nelson.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #3052126, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Ok Troops it’s time

    So Go fund me and burn a rainbow flag just to enrage a SJW, and…………………llllleeetttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrruuummmbbbllleeeee

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #3052128, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    If you’re feeling more modest, pop around the corner and pair the chaps with something from here.

    A valued part of my share portfolio

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #3052131, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beery 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 18
    Elle 13 (always a winner)
    Cpt Seahawks 40
    Nelson Kidd Players 15
    A Reader 44
    ZK2A 21
    Beertruk 50
    Jo 27
    Rafe Champion 17

  31. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3052133, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Good evening, Ellie.

  32. Cold-Hands
    #3052134, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    24 for me please, Carpe

  33. Beertruk
    #3052137, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Just what we need…more regulation.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #3052140, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beery 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 18
    Elle 13 (always a winner)
    Cpt Seahawks 40
    Nelson Kidd Players 15
    A Reader 44
    ZK2A 21
    Beertruk 50
    Jo 27
    Rafe Champion 17
    Cold Hands 24

  36. Cpt Seahawks
    #3052141, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    ABC can eat ass.

  37. The BigBlueCat
    #3052142, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    18 please Carpe

  38. Ellie
    #3052143, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Let’s wait and see what the parliament decides? But my god, we are so controlled.

  39. Some History
    #3052146, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Minister for Education – obfuscating.

    Sally Rugg – clueless.

  40. Muddy
    #3052147, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    No comedian again? How will I know what choices to make in life?

  41. Beertruk
    #3052148, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    It is 2019. Got ya.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #3052149, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Getup orc thinks 50% of trans kids are suicidal

    Lacks the self awareness of what she has stated.

  43. Cpt Seahawks
    #3052150, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    ABC bookshop guide to ass eating is a must read.

  44. Spider
    #3052152, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    A one in two chance of attempting suicide. WTF.

    Where the hell does she get these statistics from?

  45. Ben
    #3052153, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Straight off the mark Dan Tehan dropped the ball, FFS just come out and say Folau should be free to say what he likes about his religion, even if it makes some people feel bad. Tehan came across as a spineless politician.

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #3052154, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    The “christian obfuscates” the faffing christian – a waste of space

  47. Ellie
    #3052156, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Should we all be crying?

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #3052157, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    He quoted Corinthians 1 V 6 – 9 suck it up dickheads

  49. RobK
    #3052158, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Late to the party. Could I have 12 please Carpe.

  50. The BigBlueCat
    #3052160, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #3052154, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:45 pm
    The “christian obfuscates” the faffing christian – a waste of space

    he did all right explaining the Christian position – he could have said that sinners who don’t believe in sin are self-selecting their eternity ….

  51. Muddy
    #3052161, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Thank cripes I’m not one of those brain dead morons who still watches the AB … Oh. Sorry.

  52. Cpt Seahawks
    #3052162, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    All hail our new leader in the Culture Wars. Israel Folau. Mighty may you grow.

  53. areff
    #3052163, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Meanwhile, elswhere on the ABC, Radio National has Benjamin Law and buddies discussing the queer politics of critiquing Taylor Swift from a queer post-capitalist .

    https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/stop-everything/

    worth hearing for a reminder of the age in which we live.

  54. The BigBlueCat
    #3052166, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    ALP woman is wrong in saying Folau isn’t practising his religious beliefs – I bet she doesn’t even know what they are!

  55. Some History
    #3052167, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Not according to Folau… according to New Testament.

  56. Ellie
    #3052168, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Freedom, tolerance and arseless chaps

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #3052170, posted on June 24, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Bluto alludes to the ALPBC getting rainded, jesus this is so fat he dude would sweat in an icebox

