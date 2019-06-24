Liberty Quote
Every taxpayer dollar that enlarges the revenue and profits of a corporate welfare recipient needs to be justified.— Tim Wilson
-
-
Q&A Forum: June 24, 2019
May I have 18, please Carpe?
Is this compulsory?
Rafe! Absolutely! Join us on the leftist ride into hell.
13 please, Carpe.
Rafe Champion not yet.
Konbanwa sama
Should be interesting tonight
Yes – pick a number
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beery 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 18
Elle 13 (always a winner)
40 please Carpe.
Rafe, chhose to wear the chaps before it is compulsory.
15 please, Carpe.
44 please
Dan Tehan, Minister for Education
Catherine King, Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development
Rex Patrick, South Australian Centre Alliance Senator
Sally Rugg, Executive Director of Change.org
Ash Belsar, People’s Panellist
21, please, Carpe.
Bugman central.
50 please Carpe.
The Panel
Dan Tehan – Minister for Dumbing Down
Catherine King – HARPY HARPY
Rex Patrick _ Xenophon Zombie
Sally Rugg – Executive Director of Change.org, HARPY HARPY
Ash Belsar – Outdoorsman and Christian
Snap! in my defense, I am typing one-handed while munching crisps.
27 thanks Carpe. By the way do you wear the arseless chaps around the the house until someone wins them or does the recipient keep them until a new winner is found.
Change.org. One degree of separation from GFM.
By the way do you wear the arseless chaps around the the house
The visual is what gets me through the show.
Jo, Ellie set the standard. Oxford Street.
Yes, yes you do
If you’re feeling more modest, pop around the corner and pair the chaps with something from here.
Well, hello there Nelson.
Ok Troops it’s time
So Go fund me and burn a rainbow flag just to enrage a SJW, and…………………llllleeetttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrruuummmbbbllleeeee
17
A valued part of my share portfolio
Good evening, Ellie.
24 for me please, Carpe
Just what we need…more regulation.
This looks like being the Izzy show
ABC can eat ass.
18 please Carpe
Let’s wait and see what the parliament decides? But my god, we are so controlled.
Minister for Education – obfuscating.
Sally Rugg – clueless.
No comedian again? How will I know what choices to make in life?
It is 2019. Got ya.
Getup orc thinks 50% of trans kids are suicidal
Lacks the self awareness of what she has stated.
ABC bookshop guide to ass eating is a must read.
A one in two chance of attempting suicide. WTF.
Where the hell does she get these statistics from?
Straight off the mark Dan Tehan dropped the ball, FFS just come out and say Folau should be free to say what he likes about his religion, even if it makes some people feel bad. Tehan came across as a spineless politician.
The “christian obfuscates” the faffing christian – a waste of space
Should we all be crying?
He quoted Corinthians 1 V 6 – 9 suck it up dickheads
Late to the party. Could I have 12 please Carpe.
he did all right explaining the Christian position – he could have said that sinners who don’t believe in sin are self-selecting their eternity ….
Thank cripes I’m not one of those brain dead morons who still watches the AB … Oh. Sorry.
All hail our new leader in the Culture Wars. Israel Folau. Mighty may you grow.
Meanwhile, elswhere on the ABC, Radio National has Benjamin Law and buddies discussing the queer politics of critiquing Taylor Swift from a queer post-capitalist .
https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/stop-everything/
worth hearing for a reminder of the age in which we live.
ALP woman is wrong in saying Folau isn’t practising his religious beliefs – I bet she doesn’t even know what they are!
Not according to Folau… according to New Testament.
Freedom, tolerance and arseless chaps
Bluto alludes to the ALPBC getting rainded, jesus this is so fat he dude would sweat in an icebox