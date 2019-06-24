Republicans stall climate change legislation in Oregon state

Most amusing. Not the first time, I forget the other state where it happened.

The dramatic scenes came after the Republicans had not only skipped the legislature, but some had even left the state as part of an effort to deny Democrats the votes to take up the bill to reduce fossil fuel emissions by 2050. Democrats hold a 18-12 majority, but they need 20 present for a quorum.

Bonus content. Electric car sales struggling, but not in Norway. Subsidies slashed in China and the US, Tesla in trouble etc.

As with Tesla in the U.S., though, the biggest negative factor for demand for BEVs is the reduction in government subsidies. Teslas bought in the U.S will be eligible for a tax credit of only $1,875 beginning on July 1, down from the current level of $3,500 and the $7,500 that prevailed from 2012 until December 31st, 2018. The reduction in subsidies in China will be much more draconian, though. According to the Financial Times, the subsidy for Chinese BEV purchases that currently averages 70,000 RMB ($10,100) will decline to 25,000 RMB ($3,607) by the end of this month. My research shows that this change will take place on June 22nd, so while the Chinese market might see a bump in BEV sales in before the deadline, I believe sales of BEVs will show a marked year-on-year decline in the second half of 2019.