Folau donation site

Posted on 7:51 am, June 25, 2019 by Rafe Champion

It looks as though the Australian Christian Lobby has stepped up to rise funds for Israel Folau. This will cost Go Fund Me a bundle, did they seriously think they could derail this move to protect freedom of belief and speech?

  1. stackja
    #3052476, posted on June 25, 2019 at 7:53 am

    ACL

    $143,867.84 raised

  2. woolfe
    #3052483, posted on June 25, 2019 at 7:58 am

    But will all the donations by Alan Joyce be returned to him? If so he will make a bundle.

  3. Ryan
    #3052485, posted on June 25, 2019 at 7:59 am

    Will be doubling the donation I made via GoFuckYourself, and I know a lot of others are doing the same.

  4. bemused
    #3052499, posted on June 25, 2019 at 8:11 am

    I saw Eric Abetz on 7 this morning and he was quite reasonable defending Folau and putting GoFundMe in its place. However, the interviewer was doing her best to make Abetz and Folau look bad and GoFundMe look good. Little wonder that I despise the media so much.

  5. mh
    #3052507, posted on June 25, 2019 at 8:17 am

    Nothing good comes out of the disease ridden cesspool of Californication.

    Go Fuck Yourselves are just the latest in a line of unnecessary ‘woke’ Californicators.

    And Macquarie Sports Radio should hang their heads in shame for directly lobbying Go Fuck Yourselves to take down Izzy’s page.

  6. Graham
    #3052509, posted on June 25, 2019 at 8:20 am

    Does anyone know how GoF-ckMe processes refunds? I saw over at Bernard Gaynor’s site an implication that they will still take their 10%.

  7. bemused
    #3052518, posted on June 25, 2019 at 8:25 am

    Does anyone know how GoF-ckMe processes refunds? I saw over at Bernard Gaynor’s site an implication that they will still take their 10%

    It’s run by Leftists, they most certainly take their 10% if not more, just to stuck it up conservatives. Fairness and all that you know.

  8. None
    #3052520, posted on June 25, 2019 at 8:27 am

    No refund from gofuckme yet but yes we will be doubling as well.
    ACL must have tipped in their 100k because I just looked at it’s already over 200000

  9. Perplexed of Brisbane
    #3052521, posted on June 25, 2019 at 8:28 am

    Graham and Bemused,

    I just got an email from them saying they are refunding my donation plus the tip which indicates that I will be getting the whole amount back.

    After all, they wouldn’t want to be tainted by filthy conservative money.

  10. Mallee Miss
    #3052526, posted on June 25, 2019 at 8:32 am

    I just donated. It never ceases to amaze me that leftists think they have the right to tell me what I can spend my money on. Free speech is too important to lose. Time to take a stand!

  13. Tom
    #3052534, posted on June 25, 2019 at 8:36 am

    This is a major learning moment for Australians, who are now realising how unlike them are most journalists and talking heads on TV. Public trust in the media was already in the toilet; it’s now under the floorboards in the sewer.

  14. Leigh Lowe
    #3052537, posted on June 25, 2019 at 8:38 am

    Graham and Bemused,

    I just got an email from them saying they are refunding my donation plus the tip which indicates that I will be getting the whole amount back.

    After all, they wouldn’t want to be tainted by filthy conservative money.

    The virtue signaling boss would probably have wanted to keep the tips and make a grand fuck you gesture of donatimg them to a QWERTY charity.
    The lawyers would have said no.

  15. Jannie
    #3052543, posted on June 25, 2019 at 8:41 am

    I haven’t got my refund yet, the email may have gone to spam. I am thinking of doubling my kick but my wife is worried I am becoming obsessive. But whatever she still admires Maria Folau and agrees with me on this.

  16. Driftforge
    #3052545, posted on June 25, 2019 at 8:41 am

    Will be interesting to see if this results in a class action or alternatively an organised ‘request for arbitration’ against Go Fund Me.

    Vox Day seems to be traveling pretty well in his similar actions against Indiegogo.

