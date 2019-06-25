It looks as though the Australian Christian Lobby has stepped up to rise funds for Israel Folau. This will cost Go Fund Me a bundle, did they seriously think they could derail this move to protect freedom of belief and speech?
Liberty Quote
The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- Driftforge on Folau donation site
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Jannie on Folau donation site
- mh on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Top Ender on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- BrettW on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- stackja on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Folau donation site
- None on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Gab on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Tom on Folau donation site
- mh on Folau donation site
- Barry on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- stackja on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- stackja on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Barry on Folau donation site
- None on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Mallee Miss on Folau donation site
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- rickw on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Perplexed of Brisbane on Folau donation site
- None on Folau donation site
- rickw on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- bemused on Folau donation site
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- Jonesy on PM Morrison. Mediocrity morphs into malevolence
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: June 22, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Folau donation site
- Republicans stall climate change legislation in Oregon state
- Q&A Forum: June 24, 2019
- The May way to do Brexit
- Call to arms! Can we stand idle while Trump enforces the rule of law?
- Windwatch 25 June
- PM Morrison. Mediocrity morphs into malevolence
- Monday Funnies
- We are all Israel Folau
- The sustainability of renewable energy and the five Es
- Later than you think. Creating the news at the New York Times
- Ridd on the reef and free speech
- Heads up Doomlord!
- Windwatch 22 June. The drought continues…
- Lose your wallet in Switzerland, Norway or the Netherlands if you must. With money inside
- Jupes on Veteran suicides: Poor service delivery or poor training?
- “Libra must be stopped”
- The latest Irish joke. Ban private cars and import a million third-world refugees
- Open Forum: June 22, 2019
- What wind? Again. The birds strike back and New York goes all in for unreliable energy
- A Libra conversation: Cowen and Catalini
- International Price Fixing Cartel
- Labor’s response to Setka follows same old union script
- Facebook’s great monetary revolution
- The three E or triple E test for sustainable energy policy
- The Irish National Broadcasting Code
- Don Aitkin on thinking about things
- Angus Taylor and a third of our electricity from RE by 2021
- Howz that education “investment” going
- Moral Hazard: Finance Sector Banks Reputation Renewal on Indigenous Rights
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
ACL
But will all the donations by Alan Joyce be returned to him? If so he will make a bundle.
Will be doubling the donation I made via GoFuckYourself, and I know a lot of others are doing the same.
I saw Eric Abetz on 7 this morning and he was quite reasonable defending Folau and putting GoFundMe in its place. However, the interviewer was doing her best to make Abetz and Folau look bad and GoFundMe look good. Little wonder that I despise the media so much.
Nothing good comes out of the disease ridden cesspool of Californication.
Go Fuck Yourselves are just the latest in a line of unnecessary ‘woke’ Californicators.
And Macquarie Sports Radio should hang their heads in shame for directly lobbying Go Fuck Yourselves to take down Izzy’s page.
Does anyone know how GoF-ckMe processes refunds? I saw over at Bernard Gaynor’s site an implication that they will still take their 10%.
It’s run by Leftists, they most certainly take their 10% if not more, just to stuck it up conservatives. Fairness and all that you know.
No refund from gofuckme yet but yes we will be doubling as well.
ACL must have tipped in their 100k because I just looked at it’s already over 200000
Graham and Bemused,
I just got an email from them saying they are refunding my donation plus the tip which indicates that I will be getting the whole amount back.
After all, they wouldn’t want to be tainted by filthy conservative money.
I just donated. It never ceases to amaze me that leftists think they have the right to tell me what I can spend my money on. Free speech is too important to lose. Time to take a stand!
Re-donated just now.
This is the link
https://www.acl.org.au/donate_izzy
This is a major learning moment for Australians, who are now realising how unlike them are most journalists and talking heads on TV. Public trust in the media was already in the toilet; it’s now under the floorboards in the sewer.
The virtue signaling boss would probably have wanted to keep the tips and make a grand fuck you gesture of donatimg them to a QWERTY charity.
The lawyers would have said no.
I haven’t got my refund yet, the email may have gone to spam. I am thinking of doubling my kick but my wife is worried I am becoming obsessive. But whatever she still admires Maria Folau and agrees with me on this.
Will be interesting to see if this results in a class action or alternatively an organised ‘request for arbitration’ against Go Fund Me.
Vox Day seems to be traveling pretty well in his similar actions against Indiegogo.