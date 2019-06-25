I’m about to be arrested

I just received a phone call from the ATO advising me that I needed to make an immediate payment to avoid arrest.

This is a scam – the ATO would never call in advance. They would just come and arrest you.

Okay – that’s meant to be funny.

More seriously – beware of a scams like this.

While these scam calls may appear to be from the ATO with a spoofed caller ID, it is important to remember that a legitimate caller from the ATO will never: threaten you with arrest

demand immediate payment, particularly through unusual means such as bitcoin, pre-paid credit cards or gift cards

refuse to allow you to speak with a trusted advisor or your regular tax agent

or present a phone number on caller ID. Never call a scammer back on the number they provide. If you are in any doubt about an ATO call hang up and phone us on 1800 008 540 to check if the call was legitimate or report a scam.