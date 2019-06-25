Third in Blockchain Research

It’s nice to be recognised.

While dozens of universities around the world have dedicated time and resources to the study of cryptoeconomics and blockchain technology, there are a few which dominate the research landscape. These select institutions stand out because they have published influential research or dedicated entire departments and organizations to the study of digital assets. Here at Kaiko, we have selected 10 universities that we believe have produced the most meaningful advancements in this burgeoning research field.

…

3. RMIT — Australia

RMIT, or Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, is known for cutting edge innovation when it comes to combining economic and technological research. As a result, a team of finance and economics professors at RMIT have joined forces to create a Blockchain Innovation Hub, conducting research on cryptoeconomics and the quickly expanding blockchain economy. Publications from this team range from cryptoeconomic business strategy, to mapping the current and future layout of the blockchain economy. Below are a few examples of this team’s cryptoeconomic research and publications regarding the economic and socio-political impact of blockchain technology.