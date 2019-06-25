Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019

    CNBC
    Fresh beef helps McDonald’s gain market share for the first time in 5 years

    World’s best corporation.

    What a righteous time to be alive!

    sssshhhh don’t tell the condescending conscript.

    ACL

    $469,731.00 raised

    Exploding heads on Facebook this morning about Israel Folau. Very humourous.

    Any favorites Black Ball?

    There is actually an Israel Folau Street in Goodna, a suburb of Ipswich just west of Brisbane with a high Pacific Islander population.

    I’d love to see some SJWanker petition the Ipswich council to change it.

    If you go to the Edwards piece, she links to “research” on ALPHABET mental health, suicide attempts etc. She claims those worse-than-heterosexual statistics are “a direct result of the stigma, prejudice, discrimination and abuse [homosexuals] experience.” This is not demonstrated in any of those statistics. I should say alleged statistics because the bibliography at the bottom of the page is made up almost exclusively of lightweight, advocate-authored tracts. It may very well be trying to be homosexual in a heterosexual world. That isn’t hard to believe and I sympathise with sufferers (and would always insist they be protected and not bullied). But this is not evidence of fault, let aone fault ascribable to Christians.

    What seems to be the problem?
    Private citizens giving cash to another private citizen to fund a court case, the basis of which is fully transparent and widely known?

    Mr Shelley, founder of digital media agency Pepper IT, said the reaction to Folau’s crowdfunding campaign had been significant because it contrasted with the “Aussie battler spirit … where we’re always happy to help someone who is genuinely in need”.

    “The outrage has come not so much from the underlying religious beliefs of Israel but from a mindset of this is someone who has a job that many, many people would dream of

    One thing is for sure Mr Shelly does not know any ‘Aussie battlers’

    Britain says no to forced abortions — for now: An appellate court in London on Monday pulled England’s justice system back from the brink of Chinese- and North Korean-style barbarism — but only at the 11th hour. The Court of Appeals held that doctors can’t forcibly perform an abortion on a pregnant woman with intellectual disabilities.

    Good news.

    There’s The Dancing Pirate (1936) on Ch 44.

    this is someone who has a job that many, many people would dream of

    Had.
    Not has.
    Past tense.
    That is what this is all about.
    This is no mere grammatical error.
    They want to create the impression among low info lefty voters that Folau still has a million dollar job.

    My subscription to the Telegraph ends next Sunday…..so just had a look and they have uploaded this…much more nuanced, more perspective and less hostility…far too late for my money…..

    “Australian Christian Lobby sets up new donation site for Israel Folau’s legal bid against Rugby Australia
    Punters are pouring more than $1000 a minute into Israel Folau’s new Australian Christian Lobby fundraising website prompting supporters to declare Australians are refusing to “bow to the gods of political correctness”.
    Punters are pouring more than $1000 a minute into Israel Folau’s new Australian Christian Lobby fundraising website prompting supporters to declare Australians are refusing to “bow to the gods of political correctness”.
    Donations have surged passed $400,000 this morning and at this rate, by the end of the day, Folau will have earnt back more than the $765,000 he lost when GoFundMe banned him from their platform.
    “The Australian Christina Lobby is thrilled to be able to help Israel Folau, who has not only lost his career, been banned for life, and been lied about, but has also had his fundraising support taken from him. Along with most Australians, we continue to stand with him,” an ACL spokeswoman told the Daily Telegraph.
    “GoFundMe’s decision has increased the outpouring of support for Israel Folau, with well over half the funds raised in four days being recouped in just eight hours through the ACL website.”
    “Israel’s case is our case as Australians, because it goes to the heart of what it means to live freely, without persecution, even for those who refuse to bow to the gods of political correctness.”
    Meanwhile, on GoFundMe, campaigns to raise funds to fight against Folau have hit a roadblock.
    A campaign titled “No to Folau” launched five days ago with a goal of raising $3 million to “match” Folau’s donations. But this morning donations were starting to stagnate with just $15,804 raised in total.
    Managing director of the ACL, Martyn Iles, said they will also be donating $100,000 to “help out with Folau’s legal defence.”
    It comes amid revelations that while GoFundMe has banned Folau, it has kept in place a donations page for a Canadian preacher who was arrested for making “disparaging’’ comments about the LGBTI community.
    “The success of the Folau fundraiser was giving ‘quiet Australians’ a voice,” he said.
    “By launching an alternative fundraising site to GoFundMe, we are ensuring that the voice of quiet Australians continues to be heard and Israel Folau continues to know that he is not alone.
    “Folau’s supporters will only be emboldened in their commitment by what has happened. They were concerned about their freedoms, and GoFundMe has yet again reminded them that their concerns are real.
    “Israel’s case is our case if we want to live free and embrace our beliefs without fear of being marginalised or discriminated against.”
    A screen grab of Israel Folau’s online GoFundMe campaign on Monday.
    All the funds raised through the new website will be deposited into a legal trust account “to be used exclusively for legal expenses incurred by Israel Folau”, Mr Iles said.
    The Daily Telegraph can also reveal that Folau’s camp investigated taking legal action against GoFundMe on the basis of religious discrimination but has decided not to proceed “at this time”.
    Folau’s fundraiser was canned after GoFundMe was engulfed by a social media backlash, including a change.org petition signed by 95,000 people who argued the footballer was “not entitled” to commit “disgraceful behaviour” and “blatant discrimination”. There were also complaints that Folau’s substantial personal wealth, including a $7 million property portfolio, meant he should not be accepting donations using a website where the parents of sick children raise funds for operations.
    Folau in November 2018 ahead of the international rugby union test match against Wales. Picture: AFP/Geoff CaddickThe sacked rugby player received backlash over the GoFundMe page in light of his own considerable wealth. Picture: Getty/Cameron Spencer
    A GoFundMe spokeswoman said Folau’s campaign violated the website’s terms and conditions which forbid funds being raised for ‘the promotion of discrimination or exclusion”.
    “Today we will be closing Israel Folau’s campaign and issuing full refunds to all donors,” she said.
    “After a routine period of evaluation, we have concluded that this campaign violates our terms of service. As a company, we are absolutely committed to the fight for equality for LGBTIQ+ people and fostering an environment of inclusivity. While we welcome GoFundMe engaging in diverse civil debate, we do not tolerate the promotion of discrimination or exclusion.”

    Message to the Telegraph….when you lie down with leftists….what do you wake up with?

    485000. Uppity Islander Pentecostal Christian supporters from all walks of life and all religions and none give the chattering class the big finger. I watched a lot of the donations coming in on gofundme but the rate of donation now is like 10 times faster and I know a lot of people have not received refunds from gfound me.

    Mr Shelley, founder of digital media agency Pepper IT,

    Yup, founders of IT companies of which I have never heard are my usual go-to when I want to understand what normal people are thinking. Hey, GoFuckYourself gauged the public mood perfectly judging by Izzy’s new fundraising platform.

  24. Leigh Lowe
    #3052729, posted on June 25, 2019 at 10:55 am

    This is going to choke Rugby Australia, probably sending them bankrupt.
    This doesn’t mean I want the sport itself destroyed.

    They need to force the board and the Vicar out, and not with big redundancies.
    Fired for incompetence and replaced with people who genuinely love the game, with a CEO salary well under half the $800k the Vicar is paid now.

    Part of this is to re-write the charter to focus on managing the game – no more, no less – and specifically exclude forays into social issues unless they are very specifically altruistic (eg raising money for kids cancer without paying Bandana Man $8k to free-load).

    Mr Shelley, founder of digital media agency Pepper IT, said the reaction to Folau’s crowdfunding campaign had been significant because it contrasted with the “Aussie battler spirit … where we’re always happy to help someone who is genuinely in need”.

    All the wrong takes. Just amazing insularity in a single sentence.

    Be a lot cheaper to fire the board of RA and Cheika and rehire Izzy.

    Would create much goodwill too.

    Leigh Lowe
    Yep, the run rate is $100k per hour.
    3:30 am $20k
    7:00 am $70k
    8:00 am $167k
    9:00 am $286k
    10:00 am $413k

    10:57 am $503,703.00 raised

    I won’t name names None but quite a few are bemoaning his efforts. And yes Leigh Lowe, duly noted, but not by our self appointed elites. Schadenfreude is delicious.

    Back to Morrison’s cowardice yesterday. Why wouldn’t you want to give this any more oxygen as a politician? This is precisely the sort of issue and conflagration that you would want to exploit to its full potential given the issues it raises and the opportunities it presents given the public support it is receiving in spite of the virtual media wall of abuse and corporate sabotage.

    Over 500k

    I wonder if the ABC will be fact checking those donation numbers. They will be furious.

    Half a million to Izzy. The left are so stupid. They could have just ignored the big guy but they are such arrogant bastards they assume they can’t be wrong.

    Still waiting for my refund so I can double it and forward it to the ACL. It wasn’t much and double not-much is still not much but every dollar is another nail in the coffin of political correctness. That particular coffin might need a LOT of nails though.

    Haha Cassie I am so pleased The Daily Telegraph is eating s***. Putting Israel next to that Canadian preacher is also misleading. He was actually a street preacher that walked around a gay pride parade saying that he was coming out as a Christian etc etc and basically saying Jesus loves you and then he was surrounded by a baying mob and got arrested. Hardly hate speech. The law in Canada is also completely different. Not so long ago Tim was champion in his friends like Mark Stein who campaigned long and hard to get that odious section 11 overturned which it was under Harper only to have absolutely totalitarian speech laws implemented by Trudeau who is only prime minister because of the clerk in their electoral system much like Buvky Beaber in New Zealand.
    Noticed the photos that they’ve put up to make them look like to angry young men. I’ve noticed Tim Blair is back and looks like he’s in Damage Control. But I’ve already said hasta la vista to him too. Said that not even the blogs are worth looking at on Murdoch sites now. Don’t be surprised if they ring you in a few months and ask you to reconsider. But they only understand money so well money talks and it’s not talking to the press.

    3:30 am $20k
    6:00 am $24k
    7:00 am $70k … ($46 k raised in the previous hour)
    8:00 am $167k … ($97 k raised in the previous hour)
    9:00 am $286k … ($119k raised in the previous hour)
    10:00 am $413k … ($127 k raised in the previous hour)
    11:00 am $507 k … ($94 k raised in the previous hour)
    .

    Half a meg!!

    from his self-regarding website “Pepper IT’s founder Ryan Shelley, is a Social Media Expert.”

    The ex-spurt sure don’t know real human beings

    Anyone want to buy a used drone?

    Congress Seeks to Make Iran Pay For Downed American Drone

    The measure, filed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) late Monday, would require the Trump administration to assess the exact cost of the drone, which could be anywhere from $120 million to $220 million, according to sources familiar with the matter.

    Warning for prospective purchasers: it may need some work.

    Half a meg!!

    The peasants are rather grumpy this morning!!

    The seagull has passed the tipping point into Bird-like obsession with his psychological “research” into posters at the Cat.

    The judge was Nathalie Lieven.
    LifeSiteNews checked her out and guess what …
    UK judge who ordered forced abortion was activist lawyer for abortion industry.
    And when they say activist

    The English judge who ruled that doctors should be allowed to perform an abortion on a disabled woman against her will was a pro-abortion activist lawyer.

    In a searing editorial for First Things entitled “Murder Disguised as Care,” Nigerian pro-life advocate Obianuju “Uju” Ekeocha revealed that Madame Justice Nathalie Lieven, 55, has a long history of supporting Britain’s abortion industry.

    “Nathalie Lieven was appointed a High Court judge in December 2018, and her appointment took effect on January 11, 2019,” Ekeocha wrote.

    “Most reports have failed to highlight that in the last fifteen years Lieven has had a prominent place in the British pro-abortion movement. She has been in the forefront of some of the landmark abortion-related cases in the country.”

    In 2005, Lieven argued in court for an International Planned Parenthood affilitate, the Family Planning Association, that parents, in the words of a Guardian report, “are no longer necessarily the best people to advise a child on contraception, sexually transmitted infections and abortions – and they have no right to know if their children under 16 are seeking treatment.”

    Then in 2011, Lieven represented Britain’s largest abortion business, the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), to argue that pregnant women should be allowed to take the second dose of the two-step chemical abortion at home without medical supervision.

    Lieven also fought to have Northern Ireland’s stricter abortion law overturned.

    In other words, she is a total lunatic.

    Schadenfreude is indeed delicious Black Ball. And that’s just for breakfast. I wonder what’s for lunch. Countess I threw some money in and when we get our refund I’ll throw that in separately. We’re literally doubling down.

  43. rickw
    #3052757, posted on June 25, 2019 at 11:04 am

    Looks like it’s thumping along at roughly $2k a minute!

    This is going to choke Rugby Australia, probably sending them bankrupt.

    Get woke go broke.

    Oh my god how is that not abuse of a disabled person as well by killing their child against their will on top of killing the child itself.

  46. C.L.
    #3052760, posted on June 25, 2019 at 11:06 am

    Do read Ekeocha’s First Things editorial.
    More there on this fanatical judge’s shocking obsession with abortion:
    MURDER DISGUISED AS CARE.

    So it was about 760 k when they took it down and at this rate they’ll have that back by lunchtime and this is before all the refunds have been processed or received. Go you good things.

    You are right DB

    Quoting 1 Corithians 6 9=10 from the New Testament should have been seen for what it is -a simple exercise of freedom of religion and freedom of speech

    the progs made it a storm in a teacup and Morrison could have made a simple statement about freedoms without going into the details of the case between Folau and RA but he didn’t.

    that is the Morrison we have always known

    no Abbott, no spine

    from his self-regarding website “Pepper IT’s founder Ryan Shelley, is a Social Media Expert.”
    The ex-spurt sure don’t know real human beings

    It looks very much like a pissy little outfit.
    They had eight biographies on their website, including two people named Shelley (husband and wife?) and two “junior content developers”.

    Microsoft they ain’t.

    None

    the decision was overturned by a higher court

    the UK is not a China yet

    Mr Shelley, founder of digital media agency Pepper IT, said the reaction to Folau’s crowdfunding campaign had been significant because it contrasted with the “Aussie battler spirit

    What will “Mr Shelley Social Media Expert’ say about the ACL fund raiser I wonder?

    My guess

    nothing

    When will Monty Ponty come out to play?

    dover_beach
    #3052737, posted on June 25, 2019 at 10:59 am
    Back to Morrison’s cowardice yesterday. Why wouldn’t you want to give this any more oxygen as a politician? This is precisely the sort of issue and conflagration that you would want to exploit to its full potential given the issues it raises and the opportunities it presents given the public support it is receiving in spite of the virtual media wall of abuse and corporate sabotage

    There was a comment over on the Morrison thread suggesting that the comment was actually made back before the election.

    He shouldn’t have said it then either, but if it is an old comment, it seems that someone (media??) is mischief making.

    So it was about 760 k when they took it down

    I wonder how long before {name of bank} closes the ACL account down, and none of the other banks will allow them to open an account and/or Visa & mastercard will block CC payments to the account.

    Oh.

    Comment in moderation.

    I have to assume the offending word was ‘contumelio_s’.

    I wonder how long before {name of bank} closes the ACL account down, and none of the other banks will allow them to open an account and/or Visa & mastercard will block CC payments to the account.

    Waiting for that.

    The only option they want Izzy to have is driving down the road sitting in the back of a Ute with people handing him their hard earned pineapples.

    Cashless society will fix this, then they will have complete control.

    Socrates at the Pub
    #3051135, posted on June 24, 2019 at 10:20 am
    When it went down, Izzy’s gofundme was at $765,000 (exactly)
    from 10,319 people.

    ACL $529,142.00 raised

    I wonder how long before {name of bank} closes the ACL account down, and none of the other banks will allow them to open an account and/or Visa & mastercard will block CC payments to the account.

    Do it.
    I reckon hundreds of millions in super would be gone overnight, and the streets would be littered with chopped up credit cards.
    If … and it is a big if … these corporations have learnt anything over the last few days, it is that the anger runs deep on this one, and people are willing to go hard against corporates who try to stymie this.

    Dodgy knees is correct.
    Next is a banking boycott.
    Then they will ban the trailer loads of cash that get dropped off at Izzy’s place.
    Then they will just give up and gaol him.

    There was a comment over on the Morrison thread suggesting that the comment was actually made back before the election.

    The original report was dated 12th April.

    Since then Morrison has spoken about religious freedom but has tempered those remarks with ill informed (in this particular instance) comments about contract law which would seem to have been fed to him by dim bulb Christian Porter.

    Diogenes they are putting it in a lawyers trust account which is what I had suggested from the get-go. Lawyers basically lose their licence if they do anything untoward with their trust account and no Bank would dare try shutdown a lawyer’s trust account without government authorities requesting it for some extremely serious reason and there’s sweet fa of that happening unless they want a civil war. I can tell you that other legal defence funds are run through lawyers trust account usually lawyers who are not directly involved with the actual case itself) and you can get a receipt directly from the lawyer for any donation you make.

    is a Social Media Expert.”

    Means they have a twitter account.

    I wonder how long before {name of bank} closes the ACL account down, and none of the other banks will allow them to open an account and/or Visa & mastercard will block CC payments to the account.

    I wouldn’t mind betting that ACL and Izzy’s lawyers have already fired shots over the bank’s and credit card providers bows, specifically over leaking details of the account and shutting down what is an account which is perfectly legal.

    is a Social Media Expert.”

    > Means they have a twitter account.
    Means they troll the cat.

    This is good because you can bet your bottom dollar that if he tried to sell any assets he would never get market price for them full stop as that Brienne article at Quadrant says lefties are now or out to destroy Izzy. the show of support is more important than money so even ringing up radio stations or planting comments in the media saying that you support him is a good thing. Money just talk louder that’s all.

    Roger
    #3052784, posted on June 25, 2019 at 11:20 am
    Christian Porter

    Or

    Secretary—Attorney-General’s Department
    Mr Chris Moraitis PSM is Secretary of the Attorney-General’s Department, a position he has held since September 2014.

    Remember people that are deranged gay activist Bond actually bombed ACL headquarters. They can’t advertise who is on the board because of serious death threats. I don’t think even the AFP will tolerate lefty fuckers approaching ACL.

    What happened to the chap that bombed the ACL?
    When the Tony Abbott stabber back before the beak?

    stacks,

    Morrison’s comments mirror those of Christian Porter.

    They’re both going to be shown up for the mediocrities they are if and when this gets before a real court.

    Morrison, as usual, is talking out of both sides of his mouth, a talent he has built his political career on, but precisely not the sort of leadership the nation needs on this.

    The LNP dreams of raising funds in a year, the way Izzy has done before lunchtime.

    Can someone watch the Skynews thing tonight & then edit it so all the shit eating bed wetter comments pre election are spliced into a 5min highlight reel?

    PS, 6 months until Christmas.

    I don’t think even the AFP will tolerate lefty fuckers approaching ACL.

    I would be more worried being approached by the AFP than lefty mob.

    One is full of nasty, destructive types, the other is a mob.

    I think the ACL bomber went into psychiatric care I need to check but the media certainly did not want to publicize that too much not to mention that he was a self-proclaimed gay activist. ACL people may have been concerned about their own safety as well if they went too hard on the issue. I think Tony Abbott headbutter went to jail – he already had a record.

    What None said. show of support is more important than money so even ringing up radio stations or planting comments in the media saying that you support him is a good thing.

    Please put efforts into other sites as well as this one for maximum effect.

    To delay the hassle of cancelling subs you can ring up and say you are going to cancel if they don’t support freedom of faith and speech. You can ask the person on the phone if they know what is going on, you might manage to educate someone!

    I will contact the Continuous Call Team. I will be devastated if The Big Marn is bagging Izzie.

    I think the ACL bomber went into psychiatric care…

    Didn’t he die as a result of his injuries?

    Roger
    #3052798, posted on June 25, 2019 at 11:29 am

    Disappointments!

    Have just made a donation that was double my previous donation on gofundme.

    …..it is that the anger runs deep on this one, and people are willing to go hard against corporates who try to stymie this.

    Damn straight.

    Why, then, do so many homosexuals evidently lack psychological resilience when homosexuality has been decriminalised, normalised and is now, indeed, celebrated?

    That always gets me to. Why aren’t they more resilient and have the courage of their convictions like, well, like Christians?

    The ACL bomber committed suicide before the trial if I recall correctly.

    Word, Roger. I’ve always thought Christian Porter was over rated too. Whatever you believe you just need to thank Izzy for exposing all the dreck in our chattering class. If the left gets really dirty I hope Izzy pulls out the race card ( it wouldn’t be too wrong because most of his chattering class detractors are old white people). Blackbirding 2019 sounds like a good strategy.

    Rodger, Andreas I really need to look it up but he certainly had psychiatric issues.

    The seagull has passed the tipping point into Bird-like obsession with his psychological “research” into posters at the Cat.

    The Numberwang Cur is trying his hand at research?

    Bwahahahahaaa!

    I suspect there is a small clutch of uni students in courses like Critical Lesbian Blob-ism Theory on their way to a career as filing clerks for the public service who look back fondly on those halcyon days of anger and hatred in his classes.

    But in most case it will be a case where a few alumni of Numbers’ wackademia meet up over a beer and someone mentions a trip to Asia or how many of McDonalds’ staff are cute foreign women, there will be a round of impersonations followed by uproarious laughter, and then the conversation will move on.

    What a legacy!

    “Andreas
    #3052812, posted on June 25, 2019 at 11:38 am
    The ACL bomber committed suicide before the trial if I recall correctly.”

    Yes.

    Man accused of Australian Christian Lobby explosion found dead
    THE body of Jaden Duong, accused of attempting to blow up four 9kg gas tanks in a van outside the Australian Christian Lobby, was found on Sunday.

    Sarah Crawford, The Daily Telegraph
    September 25, 2017 10:28am

    A GAY rights supporter accused of causing an explosion outside the Australian Christian Lobby in Canberra has been found dead.

    Jaden Duong, 36, was found dead on Sunday afternoon.

    ACT Policing have released a statement saying, “About 4.30pm yesterday (24 September 2017) ACT Policing attended the death of 36-year-old male.

    Duong described himself as a business consultant on his LinkedIn profile and lived in San Francisco for several years where he volunteered to gay rights politician David Chiu and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

    LIFELINE: 13 11 14

    Just wait until all the rich, oldies in WA hear about this.
    After their metamucil, they’ll be donating big time.

    Mascot Towers now sinking.

    When architects, builders, superintendents and government inspectors are preoccupied with woke matters, things go wrong.

    Disappointments!

    Morrison’s mealy mouthed mediocrity looked like ordinary blokeness when viewed against the foil of Shorten’s character in the election campaign.

    Now we’re seeing it for what it is.

    I’ll gladly revise my opinion if he steps up to the plate.

    If the LNP come asking for money, tell them “hasn’t the LNP used up enough oxygen already”?

    I’m amused that Nein-Fairfax in their 11:30am news eventually got to the biggest story of the day only after doing all the house fires. They reported the ACL-Folau story briefly without mention of the massive amounts raised.

    By contrast both Seven and Ten led their news with the story.

    Great to see the Fairfax merger working just so smashingly.

    Yikes. This lady needs help.
    Trump’s latest accuser loses Anderson Cooper …

    Spamminator on steroids again…

    RTWT

    https://quillette.com/2019/06/20/how-a-feminist-prophet-became-an-apostate-an-interview-with-dr-phyllis-chesler/

    One shocking episode that Chesler details in her memoir highlights this with particular clarity. In 1979, Chesler was Paped by her then-employer, Davidson Nicol—a senior official at the United Nations and dignitary from Sierra Leone. She tells me that this Pape proved to be less traumatic than the subsequent behaviour of her fellow feminists. When Chesler disclosed what had happened to Robin Morgan and Gloria Steinem—some of the most powerful women in the movement at the time—they refused to support her in confronting her attacker. Chesler writes that Morgan told her that it would “look bad for feminism” for a “white feminist to charge a black man with Pape and sexual harassment,” and that Steinem backed up this decision. Even Andrea Dworkin failed to stand up for her, telling Chesler that in her opinion “accusing a black man would make feminists look like racists.” This, despite the fact that several women of colour were supportive of Chesler’s desire to confront Nicol, particularly given that he was well known to be predatory.

    Ubique
    #3052821, posted on June 25, 2019 at 11:41 am

    The Bible spoke of the wise and unwise builder.
    Of course wokes don’t know their Bible.

    To delay the hassle of cancelling subs you can ring up and say you are going to cancel if they don’t support freedom of faith and speech. You can ask the person on the phone if they know what is going on, you might manage to educate someone!

    Yes, and let them do the talking.
    I rang Channel 10 to complain when that bint Yumi Stynes made that disgusting comment about Ben Roberts-Smith VC.
    Me : “Do you know why I am calling?”
    Phone girl (in resigned tone) : “I think so …”
    Me : “Well, what do you think it is?’
    Phone girl : “Is it about what Yumi Stynes said?”
    Me : “Yes. Why do you think I am annoyed about that?”
    Phone girl : “Because you think it is insulting?”
    Me : “and defamatory. Make sure you record this and pass it. Not the first time you’ve heard that this morning, is it?”

    Phone girl : “No. Been flat out.”

    Me : “Good. I am ringing all the advertisers next.”

    .
    Make them say the words out loud.

    That always gets me to. Why aren’t they more resilient and have the courage of their convictions like, well, like Christians?

    Because their lifestyles are deranged, they cannot related to either man or women in a normal way and everything is seen though warped glasses.

    They need our prayers more than anything

    It is a terrible burden to carry, not a life anyone could wish for, despite what the shallow and brittle pretend.

    Why, then, do so many homosexuals evidently lack psychological resilience when homosexuality has been decriminalised, normalised and is now, indeed, celebrated?

    You need to go to spiked online and read everything that Brendan O’Neill has written about gay activism in the last five six seven years. O’Neill is an atheist and she is also pro gay rights but he’s been auntie gay marriage and gay activism as it manifests itself today because it infantilizes people and has the most Liberal and authoritarian streak. I haven’t looked lately but I wouldn’t be surprised if he eventually writes about the Izzy Folau case. He was the guy who brilliantly slapped down Tanya Plibersek on qanda over free speech. He is my favourite Marxist a line which I think even Bolt stole from my Twitter ( I say that because I know that is why I used to read my Twitter feed).

    The left treats guys like it treats every other identity group based on race gender or class namely as infants who need protection. This is why they get really uppity in the states when African Americans leave the plantation and back Trump. This is why they hate indigenous Aussies here who run energy corporations and want to build power stations run by coal. This is why they hate gay conservatives. They need everyone in their designated identity groups to be facile, docile, infantile, and totally dependent on them. It’s all a Charade.

    I never thought I’d be as amused so soon after May 18.

    Mrs Pirate apparently had a go at the ACL head on her ‘show’ this morning. Waited until the end, thgen asked the guy if he believed homos are hell-bound.

    The reply: ‘We all go to hell.’

    Cut to commercial.

    *the most illiberal and authoritarian Streak

    My phone keeps changing illiberal to Liberal. Maybe it knows something.

    The icing on the cake would be if a couple of Wallabies came out today and said they were lodging bullying complaints against Cheika and the Vicar over being forced to publicly slag off Folau.

    Word, Roger. I’ve always thought Christian Porter was over rated too.

    Whenever I see him pictured in the halls of Parliament House he’s usually carrying a couple of weighty legal tomes in his arms, LOL.

    They’re merely a prop to give him a gravitas he lacks.

