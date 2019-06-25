Windwatch 25 June. Business as usual. 2% from Wind & Other at dinnertime

This looks like a seven days in a row when Wind and Other contributed about 2% to the dinnertime peak of demand. Wind is running about 9% of plated capacity across the country but in the blessed domain of Daniel Andrews it is just nudging 1.5%.

This is why every cent put into unreliable energy thus far is wasted, apart from self-funded roof panels and some standalone sites off grid. The whole lot would be stranded assets without the subsidies and preferential access to the grid. Some of them probably will be anyway due to the shortfall of transmission infrastructure from remote areas.

Is this getting attention somewhere in the MSM? And the Coalition party room.