Latham and Jones this morning. Good listening!

Good listening. Not just the Folau case but the lockout laws in Sydney and lazy planning for the new international airport out of Sydney.

A note to Iampeter on my amen to the warning be careful, very careful about legislation to protect religious freedom. When the moral framework of society is crumbling the last people you would ask to help are social engineers in politics and big government bureaucracies. Contemplate the Human Rights Commission!

On that, full marks to Gillian Triggs for her comments yesterday. Is that the same person who shamelessly played party politics and enforcer for political correctness when she ran the HRC? Does that show how power corrupts?

PS Interesting Liberty Quote [Wayne] Swan is a hard worker and spends a lot of time poring over briefs — Judith Sloan

Maybe he should have got out more. Or got different people to write the briefs.