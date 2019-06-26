Midweek Roundup

Our server has has a volume of posts problem so I am aggregating the last three to reduce the pressure and make room for other people who might have something to say. Sorry about the comments that will be lost.

STEVE KATES IN NEW YORK

Last week Steven Kates went off to a conference in New York run by the Heterodox Academy founded by Johathan Haidt. This organization started a few years ago and it has always been on the list of important sites that I circulate from time to time.

Steve has been very slack about telling as about it, I suppose there is so much to do in New York. Just don’t forget to have Jonathan sign my copy of his book that I lent you. There was a witness!

The good news is that Jonathan Haidt himself is coming to town next month.

If you haven’t heard of Jonathan Haidt yet, you’re about to start seeing his name everywhere. After recently engaging in some enlightening conversations across the podcast circuit with the likes of Sam Harris, Joe Rogan, Ezra Klein and Jordan Peterson, it’s clear Jonathan has perspectives worth hearing. Jonathan thinks that we should be able to disagree in a more constructive way (and if you think he’s wrong then you’re an idiot, you have no idea what you’re talking about, get the **** out of here!!). But seriously, true civil discourse is slowly becoming a thing of the past & at Think Inc., we want that to change. Once upon a time, not so long ago, there were these wonderful places that were designed for young people to come together, gain knowledge and exchange ideas. These were mysterious structures where you could voice your thoughts and opinions; you could even challenge and argue with others, all in the name of learning. People were offensive.

People were offended.

Everyone was allowed their time of day and the best ideas came out on top. Those places still exist today, if only by name: University.

MADNESS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE

Could you make this up? Back to feudal life in the inner city, but well equipped with electric vehicles!

On the topic of universities, something for nerds, a long piece just published by a NZ academic looking back on Karl Popper and the great book that he wrote while he was there from 1937 to 1945.

According to Michael King, Popper’s The Open Society and Its Enemies may be “the most influential book ever to come out of New Zealand.” Written in Christchurch in the last years of the Second World War by a Jewish intellectual in exile from Vienna, the book’s forthright attack on Plato created a storm of controversy worldwide, and continues to be influential today. In this piece, I want to reintroduce Popper to the current generation of New Zealanders. I look at how the book came to be written in New Zealand, and what Popper thought of the country. I also examine the controversy surrounding the book, and see what we might say about it today, especially in light of subsequent scholarship.

MARK LATHAM TALKS TO ALAN JONES ON FALAU ETC

Good listening. Not just the Folau case but the lockout laws in Sydney and lazy planning for the new international airport out of Sydney.

A note to Iampeter on my amen to the warning be careful, very careful about legislation to protect religious freedom. When the moral framework of society is crumbling the last people you would ask to help are social engineers in politics and big government bureaucracies. Contemplate the Human Rights Commission!

On that, full marks to Gillian Triggs for her comments yesterday. Is that the same person who shamelessly played party politics and enforcer for political correctness when she ran the HRC? Does that show how power corrupts?

PS Interesting Liberty Quote [Wayne] Swan is a hard worker and spends a lot of time poring over briefs — Judith Sloan

Maybe he should have got out more. Or got different people to write the briefs.