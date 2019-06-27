This is not schadenfreude

A couple of months ago, TAFKAS wrote a post about an Australia student (at ANU) running a tourism business into North Korea.

The student, Alek Sigley:

founded a business called Tongil Tours; a business to facilitate “educational” travel to North Korea.

Writing for the Guardian, Sigley suggested:

Despite heavy sanctions, Pyongyang has a small but growing consumer class, due in part to government policies to liberalise sections of the economy.

Well it appears not so liberal because Sigley has reportedly been arrested at a university in North Korea.

Alek Sigley, 29, who has been studying at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang, was named in South Korean media overnight as having been taken into custody by North Korean officials. It is not known why he was arrested but just three months ago, Sigley wrote an article for The Guardian about life in the notoriously secretive country, saying he was able to travel freely in the capital without a chaperone.

This on the back of American student Otto Warmbier being beaten into a permanent vegetative state by North Korean security officials and dying in 2017.

Socialism in action.

TAFKAS wishes Sigley a safe and speedy return to Australia, but honestly, even useful idiots have a finite value to totalitarian dictators.