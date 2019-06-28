Academic Freedom Neutered as Predicted

Back in April I warned that Peter Ridd’s victory would be short lived:
“Rather than accept the judge’s reasoning on academic freedom one suspects most universities will be running to their legal teams in order to double down on their Enterprise Agreements and redefine all clauses pertaining to academic freedom to ensure any future “Ridd” cases cannot happen again.”
According to Jo Nova the other day:
“JCU has no commitment to free speech; they’ve now removed the clause that ensured Ridd won. In their minds, their mistake was not in being draconian, but being careless with legal clauses.”
Expect the Liberal Party to do nothing.
How is this a case of academic freedom being neutered?
Are you saying, forcing universities to employ people they don’t want to, would be protecting academic freedom?
How does that violate free speech?
Still petering out.
I fear you are correct.
That is why I no longer support the Coalition.
But with Cory’s departure from AC, where do I turn?
This is pretty much contradictory to what you said about the Folau case. The university has amended their contractual clause to reflect their mistake. I don’t agree one jot with the university, but now they have made it clear what, when and where staff can do or say. Clearly they are not interested in science or true academic endeavour.
And why should the Liberal party do anything about this?
Not at all bemused, totally consistent.
The business of a university is to enable a diversity of views and promote academic debate.
Peter Ridd should not have been censured.
The purpose of Rugby Australia is to promote and sell rugby and has nothing to do with social policy.
Folau should not have been sacked.
But organisations should have the right to sack people who cause demonstrable harm to their business.
It just wasn’t fair or reasonable or justifiable in these two cases.
Trying to conflate or elevate these issues into absolutes is absolute rubbish.