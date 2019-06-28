Academic Freedom Neutered as Predicted

Back in April I warned that Peter Ridd’s victory would be short lived:

“Rather than accept the judge’s reasoning on academic freedom one suspects most universities will be running to their legal teams in order to double down on their Enterprise Agreements and redefine all clauses pertaining to academic freedom to ensure any future “Ridd” cases cannot happen again.”

According to Jo Nova the other day:

“JCU has no commitment to free speech; they’ve now removed the clause that ensured Ridd won. In their minds, their mistake was not in being draconian, but being careless with legal clauses.”

Expect the Liberal Party to do nothing.