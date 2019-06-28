Clover Moore’s Climate Catastrophe

I have a piece in the Spectator that chides Sydney’s virtue signalling ‘climate emergency’ as being downright lethargic compared to star performers like Melbourne, which has had new programs every five years since 2003 promising carbon neutrality.

In recent years, governments around the world have been drawing back from further actions that pose threats to extinguish the cheap energy. The most significant has been Trump taking the US out of the Paris climate agreement and winding back domestic emission restraints. Even the EU has had to resile from committing to further action said to be necessary to stop global temperatures rising more than 1.5°C; only Morocco and The Gambia, out of the 175 Paris signatories, have policies deemed to be tracking to this.

But the climate alarmism edifice assembled over thirty years and more is not about to crumble.

In Australia, the Coalition victory is only a standstill in economy-debilitating measures and faces pressures for resurrected programs from state governments.

The Canadian conservatives see the carbon tax as unpopular but are looking only to replace it by other regulations. The official line is, “climate change is real and evidence from around the world clearly shows that there is a global warming trend”. In the UK, along with all Conservative MPs, Boris Johnson has committed to the “net zero emissions by 2050” policy stance, (which would cost 40 per cent of GDP) while the Labour Opposition would delist from the Stock Exchange all firms not meeting its environmental requirements.

In addition, there are continued pressures on firms by pension funds to “voluntarily” curb their emissions, and from monied vigilantes like media billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who gifted $500 million to closing down US coal plants and Pink Floyd’s David Gilmore, who auctioned his guitars to raise $21 million for the cause.