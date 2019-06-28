Folau: Competing Interests are at Stake

The Israel Folau saga is a complicated mess and is not as simplistic as made out.
It is easy to jump on the free speech and freedom of religion bandwagon but this is mostly about an employment contract. Which is to say this also a debate about freedom of enterprise and the rights of organisations.
In this case it is complicated by the fact the enterprise in question is a monopoly and it is part business, part administrator and part regulator. This makes the penalty on Folau extremely harsh because he is effectively being denied employment in Australia by a kangaroo court that is judge, jury and executioner.
Notwithstanding the above, a critical issue in this case is what rights does an organisation have to hire and fire and under what circumstances?
If a business believes that a particular person would be a bad cultural fit why should they be compelled to hire him/her? If an employee upsets customers or sponsors causing commercial harm why shouldn’t the business be allowed to fire the offender?
While people should be free to practise their religious beliefs in private, pontificating on social media makes your private life public, and if your public life comes into conflict with your working life is it really that unreasonable for an employer to take action?
This is where Folau has come unstuck. If he had confined his view to church preaching to the converted he would have been fine. That said, I maintain that if you don’t like Folau’s views you are free to ignore his social media content. You don’t have to read it and be offended. So I am conflicted on this one.
That said, I don’t believe you can hide behind religious freedom, say what you like, and be immune from the fallout. This becomes obvious if take Folau and christianity out of the equation.
Instead lets consider a hypothetical case of a rugby player called Ali.
Ali is a devout muslim and likes to share his religion on social media. He posts on Twitter:
“If a man who is not married is seized committing sodomy he will be stoned to death.”
He gets called up by Rugby Australia to explain himself. He says he is just being a good Muslim. He defends his post on the grounds of religious freedom. He argues that Islam views homosexuality as a crime and he is merely quoting from the hadith, i.e. words attributed to Muhammad.
Rugby Australia tell him that his religious views are offensive to many people including its players, sponsors and fans and demand that he stop.
A few months later Ali posts another quote from the hadith:
“If you find anyone doing as Lot’s people did, kill the one who does it, and the one to whom it is done.”
He gets hauled up again by Rugby Australia to once again explain himself and once again Ali claims religious freedom arguing that he is merely quoting the words of Muhammad. He says he will continue to express his deeply held religious beliefs, so Rugby Australia sack him.
I am wondering under this hypothetical scenario whether quite so many media commentators who are sympathetic to Folau would be as sympathetic to Ali? I am wondering whether the argument about freedom of religion would extended to this hypothetical case? After all, both involve quoting religious texts they claim as sacrosanct. I seriously doubt it.
Hence, I don’t think the right to religious freedom is as absolute or as straightforward as people make out. If a court was to rule that quoting from a religious text makes one more or less untouchable watch out. The Christian lobby should also be careful about what they wish for in terms of religious discrimination laws.
The Folau case is ultimately about competing freedoms and how we reconcile rights and freedoms at an individual level with rights and freedoms at a collective level, and in particular whether the expansion of corporate policies to include social justice causes violates principles of freedom of association (for and against).
Hence, the main issue as I see it is that companies are increasingly defining their brands or tying their brands to political and social justice causes that have little if anything to do with their core business or express purpose for being, and are then using those social justice causes to strip employees of their of their basic individual rights, or worse still effectively enslaving their employees to their own political causes (e.g. Qantas staff being coerced into wearing SSM rings).
In relation to Folau, the argument is that same sex relationships have nothing to do with the core business of playing rugby and the express purpose for which Rugby Australia exists. To deny Folau employment violates his right to freely participate in the sport of rugby and hence is to also deny him employment. To unjustly deny someone “membership” is to take away their right to freely associate with a particular organisation.
Rugby Australia will presumably need to clear a pretty high bar to establish a link between Folau’s views on same sex relationships, which have nothing directly to do with playing rugby, and the impact his comments have had on their core business of sport and rugby. To do so it will presumably need to establish damages directly caused, or foreseeable to be caused, by Folau (e.g. loss of sponsorship, loss of club memberships, loss of crowd attendance, loss of players).
I don’t think they have a great case (from a moral or logical point of view, which granted has nothing do with law) but I do think they have an arguable case. If they didn’t then our hypothetical Muslim player Ali would be free to spew toxic bile to the rugby community at large with religious impunity and employers faced with hostile employees on a whole range of issues would be powerless.
For example, I would be sympathetic to a Jewish kosher deli owner terminating the employment of a noisy, Green BDS activist that was killing his business. I would also be sympathetic to a renewable energy company firing an employee that rose to public prominence as a skeptic calling for an end to climate subsidies. This is because the respective employee’s actions do have a direct impact on the respective company’s core business. That is fair and reasonable.
If you ask me Folau is bit of a goose and to the extent he is the pin up boy for free speech and religious freedom he is an accidental martyr that arrogantly bumbled into something bigger than himself, corporate bullying, which does impact on a free society. We better hope for a very sensible judge that carefully frames and balances the competing freedoms at stake.
Freedom is freedom.
How did Folau’s contract define ‘disrepute?’
How has case law defined disrepute, and how has it been measured?
Nonsense this is about Christians and not Ali. It covers all religious practise versus employer mandating what is allowed to be said.
You bet RA would have ignored the Ali ones. In fact in trying to create a hypocrite out of us you just prove how hypocritical RA and the rest of the gaystapo have been when it comes to that faith.
How dare any employer say to employees you cannot express your faith on social media. F off!
I got no problem with Ali. If they were that honest, we would know where they stand.
This has to do with belief and the liberal view that it can all be accommodated in a society. It can’t.
All the gobbledygook about rights and freedom is just undergraduate cheap chardonnay.
We tolerate other faiths and beliefs as long as it doesn’t interfere with our belief, which, like it or not, is Christianity.
AR leadership and the rest of bureaucratic cage are so used to pushing people around, compromising any morals they may have had, they just don’t know how the handle it.
This is fundamental. It won’t go away.
And you should have added:
What right does an organisation have to override an employee’s fundamental rights under law?
I think Ali should be free to preach from his holy book, and free to play rugby. Because he is advocating people be stoned to death, I think he should be arrested and charged with inciting violence.
See, for example, https://www.sydneycriminallawyers.com.au/blog/is-it-a-crime-to-threaten-or-intimidate-someone/
There is no comparison between Ali’s and Israel Folau’s actions.
All we need to do is to abolish s18C and remove the leverage for people to compete in being thin-skinned and taking offence at commonplace views.
I agree with your identification of the evils of CEOs using public companies as their personal fiefdoms, and their staff as serfs.
What is interesting to me is that the ARU have, allegedly, been told by major sponsor Qantas to dump Folau or they will dump their sponsorship of the ARU. If that is correct then it is nothing more than standover bullyboy tactics bordering on blackmail. Those in charge at Qantas should be concentrating all their time and energy on running their airline business. Sticking their noses into social issues, no matter how personally involved they may be, has nothing to do with the business and certainly their sponsorship power should not be used as they are, allegedly, doing to run Folau out of playing rugby. Therefore this does come down to the basic issues of freedom of religion and freedom of speech. Persecuting someone and removing their right to earn a living because you do not like what they say or the religious beliefs they have is an abuse.
“x is cool, dontcha know, and we’re all expected to celebrate it, even in the workplace, lest we be branded y“
Too bad that a majority of people Might be very Uncomfortable even thinking about x, yet are repeatedly told they must accept, respect and celebrate those who practise x Because being branded y Will see you out of your livelihood.
(Your challenge, should you choose to accept it, is to solve the above equation for x and y)
Pontificating?
You give yourself away.
Incidentally, if Rugby Australia tries to prove loss from the Folau case, they will have to face the fact that they are losing crowds not because of what Folau said, but because of what they did to him.
Folau is suggesting a punishment in the hereafter which is only an issue if you believe in the hereafter.
Your Ali is suggesting a death sentence in the here and now.
I consider there is absolutely no comparison between these two.
Wise words found on an internet meme:
“Imagine getting upset at someone for claiming the God in which you do not believe, said in a book you did not read, that unless you repent of the sin you do not care about, you will go to a place you do not believe in.”
p.s. Ali, in your analogy, would be wishing harm on actual living people – which is rather different to warning of consequences in the afterlife.
Rugby Australia does not own Instagram and has no jurisdiction over that platform. If rugby Australia wanted to post pictures of naked rugby players on Instagram as a promotional exercise they would find themselves flatly banned.
The content policing on that platform is done by Instagram and so far no one has breached their terms of service.
If rugby Australia wants to argue that Instagram represents part of their workplace then I would argue they’ve been very negligent in providing a safe workplace given the amount of abuse Izzy has copped on that forum.
Was Izzy sacked because of that post? Everything points to yes even if I can’t exactly figure out what exactly the breach was. Was that post a form of religious expression? From where I sit the person, content, immediate, broader and historical context, and intent all say yes.
If Folau had written a letter to a newspaper saying the same thing he said on Twitter and had it published, would RA (and Qantas) have reacted the same way? If not, why not?
Comparison between Folau and mythical Ali is very poor, as Tezza and Wayne From Perth have already pointed out. I hear that the government are planning to introduce legislation guaranteeing religious freedom. Will be interesting to see exactly what that legislation entails. Don’t particularly like they idea of having stuff legislated. Whatever happened to Common Law and Common Sense?
This is a pretty good post, but it still gets the fundamental question wrong. You say:
All of this is wrong.
There is no such thing as “competing freedoms.” Freedoms do not clash with freedoms. That’s the point.
Rights and freedoms do not need to be reconciled. Rights protection IS freedom.
Freedom at the individual level does not conflict with freedom at the collective level. Again, that’s the point.
In short, the only question that needs to be asked is, do you understand that rights are a freedom of action?
Once you understand that, you will understand that no one has a right to a job, so firing someone is not a rights violation and should be perfectly legal.
The end.
But because no one understands how rights work and why that’s important, just like you can haul someone to a Human Rights Commission for hurting your feelings, so can haul someone to Fair Work for firing you.
I will not bother going into the staggering ignorance, from even professional conservative commentators, who have all gone on in on the side of Folau and therefore against free speech, property rights and individual rights, marking themselves out as the clueless leftists they’ve always been.
Does anyone else think it odd that Folau is perfectly within his rights to speak in the caring public space of his church but not granted those same rights in the wonderful world of “social media”? The latter surely has a more vile and despicable communication reputation compared with any Christian church.
They should go on the offensive and look into the possibility of a counter lawsuit, accusing Folau and ACL of defamation and incitement. Proving damages caused to their business by this circus shouldn’t be too difficult.
But like all of today’s businesses, they are just abuse victims and will probably be mealy mouthed and apologetic through the whole thing.
It’s good that this has finally gone to trial, because these shake downs almost always settle outside of court, as businesses don’t have time for this. Now there’s a chance that a proper precedent can be established protecting individual rights, not the group rights of religious people, like conservative SJW’s would like.
Having said that, there’s every chance it’ll go the other way too.
Like I said, today’s businesses are not used to fighting for their rights, since not even the supposed “capitalists” of the conservative movement will have their backs. They may lose. Bigly.
Tezza, I am not saying the comments are equivalent. Far from it. I deliberately escalated the hypothetical to be consistent with religious beliefs but comments that would be considered unacceptable. I am only saying that the resort to religious freedom and quoting sacred texts (i.e. bible and Hadith) is equivalent which therefore implies that unless as a nation we are going to affirm the primacy of Christianity over Islam then a defence based on religious freedom is not very helpful and fraught with danger. It is precisely because this amounts to incitement of violence but is also orthodox Islamic belief that running an argument in Folau’s case about religion is not particularly helpful. The issue that a number of people have failed to grasp thus far is about competing freedoms and where the boundaries are set. Total freedom is anarchy so is a pointless debate. The issue is where do you a draw a line between legitimate corporate (including I might add the thousands of small business owners that are most vulnerable to all this) interests and freedoms versus individual freedoms. In a civil society respect needs to flow both ways and there will always be a need for give and take. Anarchy might be absolute freedom but in the words of Hobbes it is also “nasty, brutish and short”. This is an employment dispute and there is an important balance that cuts both ways.
But imagine how little brouhaha if the same said ALI warned,
And then later,
In both instances Falou advised those identified to repent and allow jebus to save them, in the latter he warned of the divine consequences (in the former he was a tad more direct, as was the question put to him).
In my last workplace ‘religious diversity’ actually meant that if a person had to pray ‘6 times a day to the west’ or wear some special form of headgear to meet the obligations of their faith, then the workplace would accommodate their needs – and this was for frontline counter staff.
There is no comparison between the two, Ali is inciting violence and hate, Israel Folau was putting out a friendly warning and showing compassion and concern.
In my view, the list of sinners in Folau’s post was written 1500 – 2000 years ago and designed to cover everyone, because when I look at the whole list I do not know anyone who doesn’t fit one or some of the categories. He does not denigrate anyone on the list, he does not single out any particular category, he just advises them they must seek redemption if they want to sit at the right hand of God. It applies to everyone including himself.
If he had said all men, women and children must repent or they’ll go to hell, then you could bet your best dollar some rug rat would have piped up and said ‘why are you picking on me?’ Or in this case some gay bloke running a big business who is on a hair trigger for finding offence where none might necessarily exist has found fault with it. That’s just humans being humans.
In addition he had 300 plus posts up on his Instagram, they had to trawl through them all to find this one, so I hardly think you could call it high level proselytising.
It’s a simple case that we have corporates and sporting bodies who think they must promote a social agenda (re: Gillon MCLachlan last weekend) and they believe they can use their resources to enforce their political and social views on their employees and customers. Once you’ve been to a few Welcome to Country ceremonies (a faux ritual dreamed up by a couple of aboriginal comedians in the ’80’s), you’ll work out who is having the last laugh here.
And I’m wondering if all the self righteous woke brigade currently condemning Folau and now even his wife for daring to “stand by her man” would have the cohones to condemn the mythical Ali? I’d bet they would cower under their blankets whilst publicly dismissing it as just irrelevant social media noise.
Hypocrites.
The freedom of speech matter depends on contractual obligations that will ultimately be resolved one way or another by the courts.
The Christian Lobby claiming the ‘freedom of religion’ defence has me puzzled.
As far as I can recall the only occasion in the Gospels, i.e. accounts by eyewitnesses, when Christ mentioned anything to do with sexual behaviour was to admonish those preparing to stone the woman taken in adultery because of their hypocrisy.
Instead of following the simple precepts contained in the Sermon on the Mount, for instance the parable of the Mote and the Beam, self-described ‘christians’ scour the Epistles (Paul was born after Christ’s death) for references that they think confirm their deep prejudices.
A thought just occurred to me. Companies employ people on the basis of a “fit” set of criteria. But in Rugby that comes down to physical talent. Lets face it if Warne couldnt bowl he would have been pushing a broom at the Council. The “fit” criteria in rugby or any sport is can you play the game really really well. The rest is an add on.
But if a Company employs say a climate sceptic unbeknownst to it because the person wants a job. Is that lying? As an old fart these things were not even thought of when I got my first job in 1977. But now, is the company accepting that 50% or more of their employees do not agree with their recently changed “values”. Are the employees lying or has the company changed the ground rules for what is acceptable in its own eyes. Its complicated by technology and social media these days. Companies and others can find out about what you do or say online. They spy on you. Muddy raised the issue of what disrepute meant? I can posit that RA was bringing the game into disrepute by not being inclusive of christians or spying on Folaus social media pages or not being truthful about being inclusive when they clearly arent or changing the values to suit themselves but not allowing players the right to disagree or abjectly following sponsors orders but not the players or the patrons. They would of course argue otherwise.
Fascinating stuff. I could be a lot older by the time the courts sort it out.
BTW if this is disrepute and gets you the sack, then all of those Wallabies, and All Blacks and Lions from the 70s. 80s and 90s should be properly investigated. They better hoped what was done on tour stayed on Tour!!! But things will out even now.
I’ll type this slowly so the author can understand.
An employer is free to fire ANY employee they want. Just for pleasure. Just for spite. Because it’s a Tuesday in May. Just pay the contractual dolleros.
Pls explain why RA did not just pay out the best rugby player of his generation per the terms of the contract?
Again, iamwithpeter.
Freedom is freedom is freedom.
Folau’s freedom of speech and expression has not been curtailed by the ARU. His freedom of speech at the expense of the ARU has been curtailed.
And the ARU is not a monopoly as evidenced by the fact that Folau has played for great sums for both the NRL and the AFL. Not to mention there are plenty of other jobs out there – TAFKAS read this morning that the unemployment rate is 4%.
And @Russell:
Social media is a private square and not a public square. The owners of whichever site can let him in or throw him out on whatever terms they choose. If throwing him off damages their business, that is the price and their choice.
This is not about religious freedom. This is about religious privilege.
Folau can say whatever he wants, short of inciting violence or other criminal action, all day every day. What he can’t do is expect people he works for to carry the can for it if they don’t want to. And it would be just as wrong for the state to force the ARU to do so as much as it was wrong for the state of Colorado to try to force Jack Phillips to bake a cake for a gay wedding he did not agree with.
@Publius
Just pay the contractual dolleros.
The ARU believed that they did pay what was required under the contract. Folau disagrees. The Federal Court will arbitrate.
PS Folau is also seeking damages – he wants the ARU to compensate him for his lost sponsors rather than going after the sponsors. He is doing this be cause his legal team presumably believe that he does not have a leg to stand on for that one. One imagines that ASICS and Landrover have deeper pockets than the ARU.
Are you kidding?
On a previous thread, he said employers should be able to fire employees for ANY reason.
When challenged if that meant the employee actually following the contract, he dodged the question.
He is a concern troll trying to make libertarian ideas distasteful, and nothing more.
@Frank Walker from National Tiles
TAFKAS has not and does not read every post and comment on this site so does not necessarily endorse or agree (or dis-endorse and disagree) with every comment.
No.
This is what happens with economic torts such as inducement to breach, relational loss and tortious interference.
Iampeter is always pulling this kind of shit. It is not a one-off thing.
@Frank Walker from National Tiles
Perhaps. But general legal strategy is to drag in the people who have the deepest pockets. Not to mention that those sponsorship terminations would have also been with the context of contractual relations.
It is also possible that the contractual drafters for ASICS and Landrover were better than the ARU. But such details is not public-ally available.
TAFKAS- if RA thought that, they would not have offered him $2m which is actually a sum of money they cannot afford. They hoped to get away with a cut-price deal but got called. That’s what happens when you bluff and the other player knows it and calls you.
Izzy’s sponsors pay him to play top flight rugby and then be seen with their logo; ie the sponsorship is downstream from his playing. Try and keep up buddy.
I would have no issue if Izzy had been sacked for putting on social media that the ARU is run by a mob of incompetents, or that ref of the last game was a bald headed flog, or the opposition ‘s captain’s mother was hamster and smelled of elderberries or if he said he would never fly QAINTARSE because the seats are too close together, or don’t use HCF because they denied his last claim, ie directly bashing his bosses, the game or sponsors.
As a natural person, he should have more free speech rights than a corporation, and able to comment on anything that is NOT illegal, without fear of punishment from his/her employer. OTOH corporations must be obliged to follow the law in regards to EEO, but be banned from making public comment or supporting any organisation that advocates for any social position, be pro/anti gayness, pro/anti transgenderness, pro/anti abortion , pro/anti metoo etc
Once again we see “libertarians” siding with corporations over the individual.
They have replaced the State with corporatism.
Yes. Iamputrid is a “libertarian”.
I am a libertarian.
See the difference, IT?
Um yeah little buddy you actually have to sue to the tortfeasor and not innocent third parties if you want a judgment in your favour.