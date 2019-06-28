This time from Washington where reading the local press is truly a hallucinatory experience. Front page, WP: “Amid squabbles, a consensus: More government activism”. If you think they think that’s a bad thing, you should read the rest of the paper. Anyway, no doubt more softballs for the ten Dems on stage tonight. From 11:00 am Melbourne time.
Liberty Quote
Our Milton, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Your free-market come, and civil liberties be done, in Australia as it is in “Free to Choose”. Give us this day your books, our daily lessons, and forgive us our Keynesianism, as we forgive those who use Keynes against us. And lead us not into populism, but deliver us from big government. For thine is the nobel prize, the wisdom and the glory. Forever and ever, TANSTAAFL.— John Humphreys
-
Recent Comments
- C.L. on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- Top Ender on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- notafan on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- P on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- JohnJJJ on The second debate live blog
- mh on The second debate live blog
- The BigBlueCat on Midweek Roundup
- jo on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- C.L. on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- calli on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- C.L. on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- Woolfe on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- calli on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- Winston Smith on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- Nob on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- Rafe Champion on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- Ben on Roundup 27 June 2019: Austrian economics special edition. Plus the super industry on future power policy
- Mark M on Roundup 27 June 2019: Austrian economics special edition. Plus the super industry on future power policy
- Winston Smith on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- duncanm on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- Iampeter on Midweek Roundup
- dover_beach on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- Armadillo on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- The BigBlueCat on Midweek Roundup
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- Mark A on Midweek Roundup
- Winston Smith on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- Andreas on Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- The second debate live blog
- Economics of Blockchain by Professor Jason Potts and Dr Chris Berg
- Why surprised?
- Roundup 27 June 2019: Austrian economics special edition. Plus the super industry on future power policy
- Live blogging the Democrat first debate
- This is not schadenfreude
- Windwatch for the week 26 June to July 2
- More Madness from The University of Melbourne
- Midweek Roundup
- Third in Blockchain Research
- Weaponising APRA for Climate Crusade
- Windwatch 25 June. Business as usual. 2% from Wind & Other at dinnertime
- The Currency Lad: RC Threatens To Prosecute Furnished Room
- I’m about to be arrested
- Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- Tim Andrews on donating to Israel Falou
- The Currency Lad: Jane Fonda Meets Leo Wanker
- Folau donation site
- Republicans stall climate change legislation in Oregon state
- Q&A Forum: June 24, 2019
- The May way to do Brexit
- Call to arms! Can we stand idle while Trump enforces the rule of law?
- Windwatch 25 June
- PM Morrison. Mediocrity morphs into malevolence
- Monday Funnies
- We are all Israel Folau
- The sustainability of renewable energy and the five Es
- Later than you think. Creating the news at the New York Times
- Ridd on the reef and free speech
- Heads up Doomlord!
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
We need to wager of who can look the most concerned. My money is on Bernie as he combines the Trotsky envy with anger on behalf of the all the poor.
I’ll bet there will be 25 hook finger points from Bernie.