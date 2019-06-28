The second debate live blog

Posted on 10:22 am, June 28, 2019 by Steve Kates

This time from Washington where reading the local press is truly a hallucinatory experience. Front page, WP: “Amid squabbles, a consensus: More government activism”. If you think they think that’s a bad thing, you should read the rest of the paper. Anyway, no doubt more softballs for the ten Dems on stage tonight. From 11:00 am Melbourne time.

2 Responses to The second debate live blog

  1. mh
    #3064673, posted on June 28, 2019 at 10:26 am

    Michael Moore
    @MMFlint
    My headline: “Democratic Candidates Jostle to Out-Bernie Bernie at Miami Debate.” This was the first time in my life I’ve watched Democrats fight to be more progressive than the other Dems. The old Dem Party hopefully is dead & this one must appeal to youth, ppl of color & women.
    1:52 PM · Jun 27, 2019

  2. JohnJJJ
    #3064674, posted on June 28, 2019 at 10:27 am

    We need to wager of who can look the most concerned. My money is on Bernie as he combines the Trotsky envy with anger on behalf of the all the poor.
    I’ll bet there will be 25 hook finger points from Bernie.

