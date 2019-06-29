Open Forum: June 29, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, June 29, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
17 Responses to Open Forum: June 29, 2019

  3. Knuckle Dragger
    #3065499, posted on June 29, 2019 at 12:02 am

    Yessss!

    Forum claimed for the final destruction of rangas everywhere.

    Especially left-handed mouthy houso midget ones.

  5. Knuckle Dragger
    #3065501, posted on June 29, 2019 at 12:02 am

    Shit.

    Another day then.

  6. Zyconoclast
    #3065507, posted on June 29, 2019 at 12:05 am

    NEW PHOTOS Reveal Ocasio-Cortez Was Not Sobbing at Sight of Caged Migrant Children — She Was Sobbing in an Empty Parking Lot for a Photo-Op

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/06/new-photos-reveal-ocasio-cortez-was-not-sobbing-at-caged-migrant-children-she-was-sobbing-in-an-empty-parking-lot-for-a-photo-op/

  7. Shy Ted
    #3065508, posted on June 29, 2019 at 12:06 am

    Time gentlemen please. “Aven’t you got no ‘omes to go to?

  10. Armadillo
    #3065517, posted on June 29, 2019 at 12:10 am

    The guys on the old thread are trying to figure out how to get here via bush navigation.

  12. Zyconoclast
    #3065520, posted on June 29, 2019 at 12:13 am

    White Powder, Red Faces: Cocaine Cargo Aboard Brazil Presidential Plane

    A Brazilian airman on that aircraft was caught with the shipment on Tuesday during a brief stop in Spain en route to the Group of 20 summit in Japan, Brazilian and Spanish officials said Wednesday.

    The authorities in Spain said they had intercepted the cocaine when the airman, Sgt. Manoel Silva Rodrigues, stopped in the city of Seville along with an advance team supporting Mr. Bolsonaro’s trip.

    Mr. Bolsonaro traveled on a separate plane that made a stop in Lisbon en route to Osaka, where G-20 leaders are convening.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/26/world/americas/bolsonaro-staff-cocaine-bust.html

  13. memoryvault
    #3065525, posted on June 29, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Gee, I thought I heard something.
    Almost sounded like Struth calling my name.
    But that cannot be.
    Struth is not speaking to me until I apologise to him because he called me an arsehole.

    Must have just been the wind.
    Or someone farted in my general direction.

  14. Zyconoclast
    #3065526, posted on June 29, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Italy arrests 18 for allegedly brainwashing and selling children

    Italian police have arrested 18 people including a mayor, doctors and social workers for allegedly brainwashing vulnerable children into thinking their parents had abused them so they could then be sold to foster parents.

    Police in the northern city of Reggio Emilia made the arrests after an investigation started in 2018 revealed an alleged network of carers who used methods including electroshock to make the children believe they had been sexually abused.

    The network then allegedly gave the children to foster families in exchange for cash, while keeping gifts and letters sent to the children by their real parents hidden in a warehouse that was discovered by police.

    https://www.france24.com/en/20190627-italy-arrests-18-allegedly-brainwashing-selling-children

  15. none
    #3065528, posted on June 29, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Does anyone remember the name of that contraption that soldiers used to use to calculate the trajectory of ballistoics? Our guys used to use them during the Vietnam war and they look like this big stunted metal conical (or cylindrical?) slide rule. I know show show me a picture once and explain how they wear it but I can’t remember what they were called

  16. memoryvault
    #3065530, posted on June 29, 2019 at 12:19 am

    I’d tell you None.
    But then I’d have to kill you.
    State secrets and all.

  17. Pedro the Ignorant
    #3065531, posted on June 29, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Which way is north from here?

