Agency problems and sports sponsorship

In a previous life I used the work in the area of corporate finance. Great fun. One of the largest problems in that discipline is the so-called agency problem.
In corporate finance, the agency problem usually refers to a conflict of interest between a company’s management and the company’s stockholders. The manager, acting as the agent for the shareholders, or principals, is supposed to make decisions that will maximize shareholder wealth even though it is in the manager’s best interest to maximize his own wealth.
I was thinking about this while reading Joe Hilderbrand this morning on the Falou saga.
Even leaving the moral question aside you have a national football team whose primary sponsor is an out and proud Australian company in the form of Qantas. It’s a bit rich for Folau to effectively say to its CEO: “Hey, you’re going to Hell — but can you please keep giving me money?” Let alone saying it twice.
Indeed, one might easily accuse Folau of gross hypocrisy by happily taking a gay man’s patronage while at the same time condemning all of his kind and then crying poor when the money runs dry.
At first glance that seems to be a reasonable point. It is a bit rude and somewhat hypocritical. But Qantas CEO Alan Joyce is not the patron here. He too is an employee and has the job of maximising the Qantas share price. Now I understand that Qantas needs to advertise and having their logo on the Rugby Australia jumper is a form of advertising and so on.
But that commercial relationship is not patronage. It should not be seen as patronage – the money Qantas gives (or service in lieu of money i.e. zero-price flights etc) to Rugby Australia belongs to the Qantas shareholders. Now I don’t know if Alan Joyce is a rugby fan or not but I would hope that sponsorship decisions are viewed as being purely commercial relationships.
Qantas shareholders can tell Alan Joyce what to do. Rugby supporters can tell RA what to do.
I believe neither Qantas nor RA can tell a rugby player what to do as a private citizen.
I’m prepared to give Joyce the benefit of the doubt (he’s copped a lot in the course of turning Qantas around, some fair but mostly unfair, and not a small amount of a distinctly unpleasant nature from the TWU’s counterparts to the CFMMEU’s thugs): I suspect he and his colleagues think the views of most Qantas customers – higher income, more educated, often business and professional types – are closer to those exhibited by RA than Folau. That they may align with their own is, I expect, helpful, but not crucial.
The more general question is, are ‘we’ as customers so concerned about the posturing of the likes of Folau that we’d move airlines?
Qantas ‘keeps giving’ money to RA? News to all of us. Here we were thinking it’s a free market transaction between 2 parties with value to swap.
And Hildebrand is a fool for even thinking that it’s (just an employee) Joyce’s money. On the other hand maybe that’s the problem. Elitists and CEO types like Joyce have started thinking it’s their money…
As God is my witness, I have tried and tried to like Joe Hilderbrand.
The two occasions he made me laugh a sense of charity forced me to keep forcing out laughing sounds through a strained frozen smile until the effort long eclipsed the original mirth and the original good will.
Every other time I find my shoulders just slump and a slight and defeated sigh escapes my lips.
I’ll add that the agency problem is a worldwide phenomenon at the moment. The political/business class has become so incestuous that voters are turning to populists to get what they want, because the elites refuse to give it to them.
This issue is a small rivulet of the elitist flood.
The problem with the agency problem is the elite stratum of society have newly got religion. The green progressive religion. We see it with corporations, Qantas being a classic example, but also the banks, BHP and most if not all of the ASX 50 companies. We see it with politicians, the revolt in Queensland being a result. We see it in Rugby Australia.
RA is failing to reflect the views of the punters for which they exist. The punters want football. Free of SJWism, free of behavioural awareness officers, clean and fair. But the elites’ new religion requires RA to Believe. It will be interesting how this turns out, as it’s a clash of much more than a football player and the organisation.
This is nonsense reaching.
Falou didn’t address Joyce directly. He was generalising.
Why is there an assumption that every Australian MUST know that Joyce is gay, and must recall that during every utterance and tweet?
Would it not be consistent then, to claim that every RA official, and every Qantas official involved in the RA sponsorship, should have been aware of Falou’s religion and that religions beliefs, and should never have given Falou a contract in the first place?
If they were aware, and they did offer him a contract, did they then assert that he (Falou) can’t express his religious beliefs, but Joyce can express his sexual orientation?
Yea, just like Qantas and Joyce would happily accept Qatar and Saudi Arabia banning Qantas from their ports because the CEO is gay.
I think it’s obvious who is being hypocritical and thin skinned in this sad saga.
It is a bit rude and somewhat hypocritical.
What’s really hypocritical is Qantas having as its no 1 business alliance partner an airline owned by people who send gays to jail for up to 10 years, and Qantas’ management then using shareholders’ money as leverage to destroy the livelihood of someone who has not in any way sought to prohibit gays from doing what they like.
“Mother Lode
#3067507, posted on July 1, 2019 at 12:12 pm
As God is my witness, I have tried and tried to like Joe Hilderbrand.”
Very kind…as God is my witness, I have long detested Hilderbrand for being the vacuous, shrill and unfunny
lightweight he is.
Bar Beach Swimmer
#3067004, posted on June 30, 2019 at 6:07 pm
Iampeter
#3066920, posted on June 30, 2019 at 4:19 pm
Organizations are just more than one individual and restrictions on the organization restricts those individuals. So, if organizations are told who they can or can’t fire, their free speech (meaning the free speech of the individuals that make up the organizations) will have been violated. Among numerous other violations.
No it doesn’t restrict the individual as an individual. It restricts the organisation to operating in respect of the laws that apply. The individuals within those organisations are private citizens when not performing their responsibilities as agents of the organisation, who in their own time away from their employment or responsibilities acting on behalf of the organisation have freedom of conscience, freedom of speech and freedom of religion. When, however, they act on behalf of the organisation there is the Principal-Agent Relationship. The Principal-Agent Relationship requires that the agent when operating on behalf of the principal should not have a conflict of interest in carrying out their responsibilities. In the case of a certain airline the agent seems not to be acting in the principal’s interests.
If you look at it from the perspective of what right does RA and/or Qantas to adopt certain political causes, and make their employees and customers submit to them, then where do we end up?
RA took on board SSM as an issue, it did this even though a substantial number of their players would not necessarily agree with it. Now that one of their employees has said something that is not completely in line with their political views, so they’ve piled onto him.
I think the question should be what authority do corporates and sporting codes have to impose their political views on their employees and customers?
Indeed, one might easily accuse Folau of gross hypocrisy by happily taking a gay man’s patronage while at the same time condemning all of his kind
This is a gross distortion which keeps being printed.
Over and over.
Every time this story is repeated, without the person or organisation choosing to link to the actual post they should be called out for being deceptive.
Heres the text of the graphic he put up
WARNING
Drunks
Homosexuals
Adulterers
Liars
Fornicators
Thieves
Athiests
Idolators
HELL AWAITS YOU
Repent!
Only Jesus saves
and here is his holly rolling/ his bit attached to it.
izzyfolau
Verified
Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him.
_______________
Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.
Galatians 5:19-21 KJV
_______________
Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Acts 2:38 KJV
_______________
And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent:
Acts 17:30 KJV
The deliberate choice to be outraged!!! by this is extraordinary and infantile.
RA and the mob should be laughed at for being so stupid, not going to court.
I remember when Hildebrand first came on the scene and Tim Blair was promoting his blog. Like Mother Lode I don’t find him funny and I find his more serious pieces with one or two exceptions shallow and misinformed.
Same here: Hildebrands entire rambling piece is riddled with errors and misunderstsndings like this. Joyce is an employee. Nothing more.
As an airline Qantas is overrated and overpriced. The only thing that’s been saving Qantas for some time now are low fuel prices and some misguided customer loyalty which of course is not shared by those younger travellers coming into the market. I love Virgin’s pisstake of the Qantas FF program.
I used to fly Qantas a lot, almost weekly, for many years, but have now been avoiding it for years. I flew them for the first time in 9 years recently as a guest ( the flight was paid for by a client and I could not change carriers). Business red eye. I laughed myself stupid at their safety video. If you want to complain about not remembering anything after watching the Skoda ad, Qantas’s woke safety video far surpasses it. If they want to treat safety like another opportunity for wankery and money wasting it certainly not going to get my regular custom again.
Joyce once said that shareholders were very happy with his gayfest at Qantas. But I doubt shareholders are really concerned about getting people from A to B quickly, without major discomfort, and safely. It’s a bit like Telstra shareholders who are happy to take the dividends, but bitch about Telstra and don’t use their services.
Australia’s worst agency problem is superannuation. A huge number of beneficial shareholders – public superfund investors – have no say in the companies their funds are invested in.
It’s a real problem because when companies are fined for committing crimes, it’s the superannuants who are hit, despite the fact they had no influence over the committing of the offence.
This is the “furnished room” problem noted by CL the other day.
We need to change the way organisations that commit crimes are punished. I’d like to suggest that the victims appoint an adminstrator to take over the organisation for a period of time.
@ Frolicking Mole
As luck would have it, that passage from Galatians was yesterday’s epistle reading in the RCL. In its more modern form (and slightly extended), it is:
The Works of the Flesh
16 Live by the Spirit, I say, and do not gratify the desires of the flesh. 17 For what the flesh desires is opposed to the Spirit, and what the Spirit desires is opposed to the flesh; for these are opposed to each other, to prevent you from doing what you want. 18 But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not subject to the law. 19 Now the works of the flesh are obvious: fornication, impurity, licentiousness, 20 idolatry, sorcery, enmities, strife, jealousy, anger, quarrels, dissensions, factions, 21 envy,[e] drunkenness, carousing, and things like these. I am warning you, as I warned you before: those who do such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.
The Fruit of the Spirit
22 By contrast, the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, 23 gentleness, and self-control. There is no law against such things. 24 And those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires. 25 If we live by the Spirit, let us also be guided by the Spirit. 26 Let us not become conceited, competing against one another, envying one another.
The idea that Folau had provoked RA into the actions it has taken (which, given past history, seems a fair interpretation of events) sits awkwardly with the idea that among the sins of the flesh are enmities, strife and dissensions. Mind you, a similar comment could be directed at a few Cats, including those who invoke their ‘Judeo-Christian heritage’ etc.
The sponsorship of which RA directly benefits and Issy indirectly benefits is not ‘a gay man’s patronage’. The gay man does not own the organisation that is sponsoring RA and has no right to use the influence, shareholder value, market reach and brand of the business to create a patronage relationship to further his personal interests. Qantas is supposed to be sponsoring RA because it wants to be associated with a successful(?) brand and to use that brand for marketing purposes. As I said above:
RA being administered by Hillsong would cause quite a few interesting head explosions.
It is demonstrative of the extent to which people have lost touch with the Bible that they can make an assumptions such as Israel Folau told anyone to “Go to Hell”.
Neither did St. Paul tell the people of Corinth to “Go to Hell”.
The message is that certain behaviours do not comply with Christ’s morality.
It is Good News that if these folks give up their immoral behaviours and repent, they shall be forgiven, and free to enter the Kingdom of Heaven”.
Time and time again we are advised driving and drinking should be separate activities.
One ought to take that as advice to act responsibly and refrain from poor behaviour.
Is that advice interpreted as “Go to jail”?
Frankly if Qantas interfered by demanding more strongly suggesting that easy be sacked then they are interfering in a contract to which they are not party and Izzy has a right to complain. I think this is what’s been employed in a couple of newspaper articles this morning after the hapless jelly backed RS chairman said yesterday no sponsor would stand by those statements neither will the government and we know because we have heard from them.
It’s clear that one needs to question the role of sponsors in this particular stoush. Given how quickly some moved to shit on Maria you can bet that quite a few moved to shit on Israel before that. Those details need to come out.
I also go back to the question I’ve been asking over the weekend. Who in “the government” contacted the RA or did RA contact them? What was their advice. Given that RA gets taxpayer money and the government has interfered in this in imbroglio, we the taxpayers have a right to know.
“a gay man’s patronage”
Yep went back to the Roman empire and The Cult of Antinous yet again. And boy did that end well. Just not for the Romans.
@ None
The tort of ‘inducing breach’ is complex. It’s a while since I looked closely at it, but Izzy’s breach (something RA insists is the basis for their action, if not necessarily the motivation) wouldn’t be helpful: off the cuff, I think the contract has to be unconditionally enforceable by both parties, so that, for example, force majeure clauses can provide the third party with an excuse.