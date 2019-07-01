Big Green Plans and the Folau case as an instance of corporate virtue signalling

And Windwatch. Three for the price of one!

The picture below illustrates the Great Fossil Fuel Phase-out Fantasy. To introduce a note of reality, the projection from the International Energy Authority (an optimistic green body) is for unreliable energy to make up 3 or 4% of the world’s fuel mix in 2040.

Looking for the source of the picture this story turned up. Mr Bernard Matthews, the UK’s largest turkey farmer, has launched ‘The Big Green Plan’ – a programme of green energy initiatives that will make the business the UK’s greenest farmer and put sustainability at the very heart of the business. Go Bernie! PM May is with you!!

On the Folau saga, this extract came to hand from John Roskam’s weekly epistle to the various dispersed congregations of believers (recalling the epistles of St Paul). The point is that the Folau case is a nice example of the trend to corporate virtue signalling that Jeremy Sammut at the CIS has been researching. John wrote:

My friend Jeremy Sammut at the Centre for Independent Studies has just put out a great new book from Connor Court Press – Corporate Virtue Signalling: How to Stop Big Business from Meddling in Politics. You can get it via the Connor Court Press website. Jeremy makes the really important point that our society has become ‘hyper-politicised’. Everything is political and everything is the subject of a fight. If we attempted to accommodate differences we’d go part of the way to solving these challenges. Interestingly (I’ve used that word a lot today – but there’s lots of interesting things about this case) on the left-wing website Crikey, Guy Rundle wrote something yesterday that puts this sharply – ‘There’s a simple way to get rid of a lot of this: make institutions as neutral as possible. Rugby Australia no more need a same-sex marriage plebiscite policy than Beaumaris Golf Club needs a Middle East peace plan.’

Windwatch. In the last 24 hours or more the Wind has maintained a remarkably stable level of supply near 50% of capacity and 3.2GW that is about 12% of demand. That compares with numbers down to 2 or 3% of demand during the peak during the previous week. No reason to celebrate. That is a tick above what we get from coal at Liddell that is going out in a couple of years. Two more things. The price had doubled during the lifetime of Liddell. And second it is not the average or occasional performance of wind that counts, it is the choke points, like the spots of congestion caused by a crash on a busy highway.