Posted on 9:00 pm, July 1, 2019
129 Responses to Q&A Forum: July 1, 2019

  2. Ellie
    #3067872, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Oooh. Where is everyone?
    I’m tipsy. Dinner guest just left.

    13 please Carp.

  4. Westie Woman
    #3067878, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Poor Carpe is feeling crook…

    Whoever is sacrificing their sanity tonight – I’ll have 26

    Thanks

  5. None
    #3067881, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Carpe has man flu. Will anyone volunteer to do interruption lotto tonight? I can’t.

  6. Ellie
    #3067883, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Man flu is not an excuse, Carpe! Get your areseless chaps in here!

  7. Ellie
    #3067884, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Why can’t you count, None?

  10. None
    #3067887, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    There’s no TV here and I’m in the wrong zone, Elle.

  11. None
    #3067890, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    So 36 for me, Elle. Thanks.

  12. Ellie
    #3067891, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    mh, 69? Such a random number.

  13. Muddy
    #3067893, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Twenty please Ellie. I’m numerically incontinent, so I can don’t do it. Many thanks.

  14. Muddy
    #3067895, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    I also predict there’ll be a flasher in the audience, but they won’t flash.

  16. Ellie
    #3067897, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:24 pm

  17. Ellie
    #3067899, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:25 pm

  18. areff
    #3067900, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    I’m sure Ellie appreciates being appointed the hall monitor. A simple subordinate zero before an erect ascender. In other words, six, if you please

    Six is also the number of letters in ‘vodkas”, of which some have been consumed

  19. Vic in Prossy
    #3067901, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    May I have 28 please, Ellie?

  20. Muddy
    #3067904, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Hashtrology – a scientific system of Twatter tags to live your life by.

  21. Dave in Marybrook
    #3067905, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    OOOOh can I do this one?
    James Paterson- on Q and A too much to inspire
    Clare O’Neil- the hot one on House of Reps TV
    Jamila Rivsi- writerbroadcasterspeakertweeterbludger
    (Katrina) Grace Kelly- the one to watch
    Greg Day- needs a fucking shave. Pinko for sure.

  22. Ellie
    #3067906, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:29 pm

  23. None
    #3067907, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Thanks Socrates but I don’t have Twitter scope or whatever and don’t want to watch anyway.

  24. Ellie
    #3067908, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Dave, please help. Am under pressure.

  25. Socrates at the Pub
    #3067911, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Thanks Socrates but I don’t have Twitter scope or whatever and don’t want to watch anyway.

    All you need is an internet connection & an open browser (periscope is just a fancy name to make twitter feel important)
    I gave a link to a last year’s episode – but it is easy to go to tonight’s.

  26. Socrates at the Pub
    #3067912, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Greg Day- needs a fucking shave. Pinko for sure.

    You don’t get to be the “People’s Panellist” without being a former Greens candidate or Antifa activist.

  28. The BigBlueCat
    #3067918, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Hi Ellie … 23 please

  29. Ellie
    #3067919, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:37 pm

  30. Ellie
    #3067920, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:38 pm

  31. None
    #3067921, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Socrates: clearly you missed the bit: “don’t want to watch anyway.”

  32. Some History
    #3067922, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    No.5 is speaking.

  33. The BigBlueCat
    #3067923, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Ah … Nikki Savva … a writer of fiction isn’t she?

  34. None
    #3067925, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    You are doing well, Elle. Good on you.

  35. Some History
    #3067930, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    No.4 now speaking.

  36. Ellie
    #3067932, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    It appears I can’t count and comment. Just to say I was impressed as James Paterson as our IPA Director.

  38. Some History
    #3067936, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    No.2 up.

    [None of them have said anything of note]

  39. mh
    #3067937, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Ok, I’ll have 69 in interruption lotto, too.

  40. Some History
    #3067939, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    No.1

    Your eyes are getting heavy. You feel sleepy.

  41. Ellie
    #3067940, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Can someone please top up my drink! We can’t watch this show sober. Vodka shots lined up on the bar now.

  42. Spider
    #3067941, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    No it suggests Nikki Sava hasn’t moved on.

  43. Ellie
    #3067942, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    mh, you’re obsessed!

  44. Some History
    #3067943, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    ZZZzzzzz

    ZZZzzzzz

  45. Dave in Marybrook
    #3067944, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Can’t help sorry Elle- just popping in, no interrlotto bid, will read thru later to see if it’s been entertaining enough to watch in WA.
    Paterson is good value… but beware the ABC appearance frequency. A “gotcha” trap awaits, surely sometime.

  46. Spider
    #3067945, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Oh no Climate Change!!!!

  47. Some History
    #3067946, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    No.3, Mace Kerry, is up.

  48. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3067947, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    28, please Ellie.

  49. Some History
    #3067949, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Are they just rehearsing Q&A at the moment?

  50. Ellie
    #3067951, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:51 pm

  51. Socrates at the Pub
    #3067952, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Jamilla Revsy has a law degree & a commerce degree.
    For a guide to how good she is at those professions: She writes articles for New Idea & Daily Life, etc.

  52. Spider
    #3067955, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Amazing the same Labor Party who couldn’t put a dollar value on their climate change policies way way into the future care about the state of the economy in 2025.

  53. Muddy
    #3067956, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    OK, I dusted off my box. I feel vibrated already.

  55. Cpt Seahawks
    #3067959, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Hair O’Neill has to politicise everything. Dishonestly.

  56. Muddy
    #3067960, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    How much do you need to win an election by to claim a ‘mandate?’

  57. Socrates at the Pub
    #3067961, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Have I accidentally logged in to a re-run of “Return of the Zombies”?
    This episode is one helluva snoozefest.

  58. Ellie
    #3067963, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha, 28 is already taken, darling

  59. Muddy
    #3067964, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    This soft-hands no-labour woman has something stuck between her bottom lip and her bottom teeth. It’s quite distracting.

  60. The BigBlueCat
    #3067965, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    People’s Panelist making a clown of himself “I don’t think the liberals won the election” ….

  62. Muddy
    #3067967, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Greg someone says the Morro Party had only one policy at the last election. I must have missed that one.

  63. Muddy
    #3067968, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Oh, chick with the glasses and the raincoat is interesting.

  64. Spider
    #3067969, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Imagine if the Labor Party got in and the Liberals said look we are only going to pass your climate change policy for the current term only because you haven’t got a mandate.

  65. Some History
    #3067970, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    20 mins and nothing of note has been said.

  66. Muddy
    #3067971, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    So that’s Grace Kelly. A-huh.
    Weird raincoat though.

  67. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3067972, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha, 28 is already taken, darling

    31, then, if you please, Ellie.

  68. Megan
    #3067973, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    I’m late as usual, 29 please Carpe!

  69. Ellie
    #3067974, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Clare has a spectacular pearl necklace on

  70. Muddy
    #3067975, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Liberal dude has the whole pursed lips thing happening.

  71. Megan
    #3067976, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Sorry, Ellie. Just realised you are Carpe in absential.

  72. Socrates at the Pub
    #3067977, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    So that’s Grace Kelly. A-huh.
    Weird raincoat though.

    Katrina Kelly is her actual name.
    She uses “Grace” coz until a few months ago, she’d been known as “Grace Collier” all her life.
    I keep forgetting this.
    The power of a name change.

  73. Muddy
    #3067978, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Audience was given five tabs of valium before they sat down. Zombie-land.

  74. areff
    #3067979, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    this is worse than a skoda ad. all these smutty sorts selecting 69 in order to make the maidenly Ellie blush.

    Shame

  75. Ellie
    #3067980, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:59 pm

  76. Muddy
    #3067981, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Megan
    #3067976, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Sorry, Ellie. Just realised you are Carpe in absential.

    I think you meant ‘abseiling’ Megan.
    Sorry to be pedantic.

  77. Socrates at the Pub
    #3067982, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    This Jamila Rivzi = is about one third as smart as she thinks she is.
    FMD.

  78. Some History
    #3067983, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Did TJ say “trash”?

  79. Muddy
    #3067984, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Question from the audience about union leaders being responsible people.

  80. mh
    #3067985, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    I’m not watching so I’m having to imagine the spectacular pearl necklace.

  81. Socrates at the Pub
    #3067987, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    The John Setka question – can’t wait to hear what the People’s Panellist has to say on this one.

  82. Muddy
    #3067988, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    “Unions are community organisations.”
    Oh dear.

  83. Muddy
    #3067990, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    The pearls are fine, but the rustling raincoat is too distracting.
    I knew there was going to be a flasher tonight.

  84. Muddy
    #3067991, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Who the fudge is this Jamila?
    Is she a twag?

  85. Ellie
    #3067992, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    I’m not watching so I’m having to imagine the spectacular pearl necklace.

    You chose 69. Your imagination is already sparking. 😁

  86. Muddy
    #3067993, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Very disappointed again that there isn’t a comedian on tonight. She/he/it would give us the down low.

  87. Socrates at the Pub
    #3067995, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Who the fudge is this Jamila?
    Is she a twag?

    She’s the 2-i-c of Mammamia.com
    Need to know any more?

  88. Muddy
    #3067997, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Jones cuts in to stop Lib dude from reeling off union offenses.

  89. Some History
    #3067998, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    “Fit & Proper Person” test.

  90. Muddy
    #3067999, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Labor woman has a terrible voice.
    Here we go … ‘epidemic of violence against women… send very clear signals … build a society where men and women are more equal…”

  91. Some History
    #3068000, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    “Fit & Proper Person” test.

    Once you’re over 45 criminal offences, that’s it. You’re out.

  92. Socrates at the Pub
    #3068001, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    “Fit & Proper Person” test.

    I’m sorta keen to see what the parameters are – and who sets these parameters.

  93. Muddy
    #3068003, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Labor concerned about government getting more power (but only over unions).
    Clear.

  94. Ellie
    #3068004, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Dear lord! This is excruciating!
    Leftist saliva everywhere.

  95. The BigBlueCat
    #3068005, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Ellie
    #3068004, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:10 pm
    Dear lord! This is excruciating!
    Leftist saliva everywhere.pearlockquote>

    … and a perl necklace ….

  96. Sinclair Davidson
    #3068006, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    I like a nice pearl necklace. Always very classy.

  97. Ellie
    #3068007, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Are we really this dumb?

  98. Muddy
    #3068008, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    I’m liking this Grace. (Except for the raincoat).

  99. Ellie
    #3068009, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Hello Doomlord, Master, Sir.

  100. Socrates at the Pub
    #3068010, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Dear lord! This is excruciating!
    Leftist saliva everywhere.

    Yer not wrong!
    They started out by slinging off at Barnaby Joyce – but without someone like him this show is a snorefest.

  101. Sinclair Davidson
    #3068011, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    You’re doing very well Ellie.

    Carpe may have to hand his chaps over to you.

  102. areff
    #3068012, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    She’s the 2-i-c of Mammamia.com

    $45,000 a year ans seventy hours weeks dealing with the moron boss.

  103. Sinclair Davidson
    #3068013, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Grace is very good. Her column in the Weekend Australian is must reading.

  104. Some History
    #3068014, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    there’s a need for a multi-prong

  105. Muddy
    #3068015, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Oh, a good question from young dude in the audience about toxic masculinity. Dude says that roope is not a symbol of masculinity but of malevolence.
    Jamila responds without responding. Blah blah blah …

  106. The BigBlueCat
    #3068017, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    “… rape is not the product of masculinity but of malevolence”

    Great question!

  107. Socrates at the Pub
    #3068018, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Soy boy is insulted to not be considered empathetic enough for wimminses.
    Until this very second I’d always thought sex-change operations were stupid.
    In his case I think it is a very good idea.

  108. Ellie
    #3068019, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    You’re doing very well Ellie.

    Carpe may have to hand his chaps over to you.

    Thank you, Sir.
    I think his chaps are for a male bottom.
    I have female chaps to offer up.

  109. Socrates at the Pub
    #3068020, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    He’s a “music teacher”
    Let me guess; He doesn’t teach the Bagpipes.

  110. Muddy
    #3068021, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Dude again makes a great comment, but Jamila again refuses to directly answer why it is necessary to alienate men.

  112. Muddy
    #3068023, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    This Jamila needs to be in politics.

  113. Socrates at the Pub
    #3068024, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    This “I’m hurt to be not considered empathetic” is wearing a necklace.
    Right.

  114. Mr Anderson
    #3068026, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Where are all the posts and comments about the Antifa thugs of Portland beating up gay, Vietnamese-American journalist Andy Ngo? The political sections of social media are wall to wall with it, and rightly so.

  115. Socrates at the Pub
    #3068027, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Huh? What?
    James Paterson has a wife & child?
    Knock me down with a feather…. Until this very second I’d thought he batted on Bob Brown’s cricket team.
    Seriously.

    Here’s a tip James: Act just a touch more masculine.

  116. areff
    #3068029, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    every bit of trouble i have involved been with has involedv alachohol
    a great noral failing

  117. Muddy
    #3068030, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    This audience dude won’t be invited again.

  118. areff
    #3068031, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    noral failings.the best sort

  119. Some History
    #3068032, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    advance norality!

  120. Socrates at the Pub
    #3068034, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    This audience dude won’t be invited again.

    Yeah, I’ve gotta eat my words, he’s done a great job on Jamila Rivzi – & I don’t think she realises it.

    Perhaps he does play the bagpipes.

  121. Ellie
    #3068035, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    areff, are you speaking English?

  122. Sinclair Davidson
    #3068036, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    James has a lovely wife. Politically sound too.

  123. Muddy
    #3068037, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Labor Clare disagrees with bloke in audience…
    ‘Making a society when men and women are more equal is the best thing we can do to fix this problem … more flexibility about what it means to be a man…” Clare talks about male suicide by talking about what a rough lot women have. Ooookay….
    Men must be who they are …. but not men. Not male men. Male men are baaaad mmmkay.

  126. Ellie
    #3068040, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Here we go – the Israel Folau topic.

  127. Muddy
    #3068041, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Grace is wearing a chunky bling knuckleduster.

  128. Muddy
    #3068042, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    “One of the real scandals of the case is the cost of the legal fees.”

  129. Some History
    #3068043, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    No.3: He was not sacked because of his religion. WHAT!!??

