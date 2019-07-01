Liberty Quote
Q&A Forum: July 1, 2019
17 please
Oooh. Where is everyone?
I’m tipsy. Dinner guest just left.
13 please Carp.
*Carpe with an e
Poor Carpe is feeling crook…
Whoever is sacrificing their sanity tonight – I’ll have 26
Thanks
Carpe has man flu. Will anyone volunteer to do interruption lotto tonight? I can’t.
Man flu is not an excuse, Carpe! Get your areseless chaps in here!
Why can’t you count, None?
54 please Carpe.
69 please Elle
There’s no TV here and I’m in the wrong zone, Elle.
So 36 for me, Elle. Thanks.
mh, 69? Such a random number.
Twenty please Ellie. I’m numerically incontinent, so I can don’t do it. Many thanks.
I also predict there’ll be a flasher in the audience, but they won’t flash.
Just for you None:
(watch it live via twitter periscope)
https://twitter.com/qanda/status/968071903704317953
I’m sure Ellie appreciates being appointed the hall monitor. A simple subordinate zero before an erect ascender. In other words, six, if you please
Six is also the number of letters in ‘vodkas”, of which some have been consumed
May I have 28 please, Ellie?
Hashtrology – a scientific system of Twatter tags to live your life by.
OOOOh can I do this one?
James Paterson- on Q and A too much to inspire
Clare O’Neil- the hot one on House of Reps TV
Jamila Rivsi- writerbroadcasterspeakertweeterbludger
(Katrina) Grace Kelly- the one to watch
Greg Day- needs a fucking shave. Pinko for sure.
Thanks Socrates but I don’t have Twitter scope or whatever and don’t want to watch anyway.
Dave, please help. Am under pressure.
All you need is an internet connection & an open browser (periscope is just a fancy name to make twitter feel important)
I gave a link to a last year’s episode – but it is easy to go to tonight’s.
You don’t get to be the “People’s Panellist” without being a former Greens candidate or Antifa activist.
So! Let’s get ready to rumble!
Hi Ellie … 23 please
Socrates: clearly you missed the bit: “don’t want to watch anyway.”
No.5 is speaking.
Ah … Nikki Savva … a writer of fiction isn’t she?
You are doing well, Elle. Good on you.
No.4 now speaking.
It appears I can’t count and comment. Just to say I was impressed as James Paterson as our IPA Director.
Thank you, None.
No.2 up.
[None of them have said anything of note]
Ok, I’ll have 69 in interruption lotto, too.
No.1
Your eyes are getting heavy. You feel sleepy.
Can someone please top up my drink! We can’t watch this show sober. Vodka shots lined up on the bar now.
No it suggests Nikki Sava hasn’t moved on.
mh, you’re obsessed!
ZZZzzzzz
ZZZzzzzz
Can’t help sorry Elle- just popping in, no interrlotto bid, will read thru later to see if it’s been entertaining enough to watch in WA.
Paterson is good value… but beware the ABC appearance frequency. A “gotcha” trap awaits, surely sometime.
Oh no Climate Change!!!!
No.3, Mace Kerry, is up.
28, please Ellie.
Are they just rehearsing Q&A at the moment?
Jamilla Revsy has a law degree & a commerce degree.
For a guide to how good she is at those professions: She writes articles for New Idea & Daily Life, etc.
Amazing the same Labor Party who couldn’t put a dollar value on their climate change policies way way into the future care about the state of the economy in 2025.
OK, I dusted off my box. I feel vibrated already.
Mind-numbing.
Hair O’Neill has to politicise everything. Dishonestly.
How much do you need to win an election by to claim a ‘mandate?’
Have I accidentally logged in to a re-run of “Return of the Zombies”?
This episode is one helluva snoozefest.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha, 28 is already taken, darling
This soft-hands no-labour woman has something stuck between her bottom lip and her bottom teeth. It’s quite distracting.
People’s Panelist making a clown of himself “I don’t think the liberals won the election” ….
FMD
Greg someone says the Morro Party had only one policy at the last election. I must have missed that one.
Oh, chick with the glasses and the raincoat is interesting.
Imagine if the Labor Party got in and the Liberals said look we are only going to pass your climate change policy for the current term only because you haven’t got a mandate.
20 mins and nothing of note has been said.
So that’s Grace Kelly. A-huh.
Weird raincoat though.
31, then, if you please, Ellie.
I’m late as usual, 29 please Carpe!
Clare has a spectacular pearl necklace on
Liberal dude has the whole pursed lips thing happening.
Sorry, Ellie. Just realised you are Carpe in absential.
Katrina Kelly is her actual name.
She uses “Grace” coz until a few months ago, she’d been known as “Grace Collier” all her life.
I keep forgetting this.
The power of a name change.
Audience was given five tabs of valium before they sat down. Zombie-land.
this is worse than a skoda ad. all these smutty sorts selecting 69 in order to make the maidenly Ellie blush.
Shame
Megan
#3067976, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:57 pm
Sorry, Ellie. Just realised you are Carpe in absential.
I think you meant ‘abseiling’ Megan.
Sorry to be pedantic.
This Jamila Rivzi = is about one third as smart as she thinks she is.
FMD.
Did TJ say “trash”?
Question from the audience about union leaders being responsible people.
I’m not watching so I’m having to imagine the spectacular pearl necklace.
The John Setka question – can’t wait to hear what the People’s Panellist has to say on this one.
“Unions are community organisations.”
Oh dear.
The pearls are fine, but the rustling raincoat is too distracting.
I knew there was going to be a flasher tonight.
Who the fudge is this Jamila?
Is she a twag?
I’m not watching so I’m having to imagine the spectacular pearl necklace.
You chose 69. Your imagination is already sparking. 😁
Very disappointed again that there isn’t a comedian on tonight. She/he/it would give us the down low.
She’s the 2-i-c of Mammamia.com
Need to know any more?
Jones cuts in to stop Lib dude from reeling off union offenses.
“Fit & Proper Person” test.
Labor woman has a terrible voice.
Here we go … ‘epidemic of violence against women… send very clear signals … build a society where men and women are more equal…”
“Fit & Proper Person” test.
Once you’re over 45 criminal offences, that’s it. You’re out.
I’m sorta keen to see what the parameters are – and who sets these parameters.
Labor concerned about government getting more power (but only over unions).
Clear.
Dear lord! This is excruciating!
Leftist saliva everywhere.
I like a nice pearl necklace. Always very classy.
Are we really this dumb?
I’m liking this Grace. (Except for the raincoat).
Hello Doomlord, Master, Sir.
Yer not wrong!
They started out by slinging off at Barnaby Joyce – but without someone like him this show is a snorefest.
You’re doing very well Ellie.
Carpe may have to hand his chaps over to you.
She’s the 2-i-c of Mammamia.com
$45,000 a year ans seventy hours weeks dealing with the moron boss.
Grace is very good. Her column in the Weekend Australian is must reading.
there’s a need for a multi-prong
Oh, a good question from young dude in the audience about toxic masculinity. Dude says that roope is not a symbol of masculinity but of malevolence.
Jamila responds without responding. Blah blah blah …
“… rape is not the product of masculinity but of malevolence”
Great question!
Soy boy is insulted to not be considered empathetic enough for wimminses.
Until this very second I’d always thought sex-change operations were stupid.
In his case I think it is a very good idea.
You’re doing very well Ellie.
Carpe may have to hand his chaps over to you.
Thank you, Sir.
I think his chaps are for a male bottom.
I have female chaps to offer up.
He’s a “music teacher”
Let me guess; He doesn’t teach the Bagpipes.
Dude again makes a great comment, but Jamila again refuses to directly answer why it is necessary to alienate men.
The Yartz
This Jamila needs to be in politics.
This “I’m hurt to be not considered empathetic” is wearing a necklace.
Right.
Where are all the posts and comments about the Antifa thugs of Portland beating up gay, Vietnamese-American journalist Andy Ngo? The political sections of social media are wall to wall with it, and rightly so.
Huh? What?
James Paterson has a wife & child?
Knock me down with a feather…. Until this very second I’d thought he batted on Bob Brown’s cricket team.
Seriously.
Here’s a tip James: Act just a touch more masculine.
every bit of trouble i have involved been with has involedv alachohol
a great noral failing
This audience dude won’t be invited again.
noral failings.the best sort
advance norality!
Yeah, I’ve gotta eat my words, he’s done a great job on Jamila Rivzi – & I don’t think she realises it.
Perhaps he does play the bagpipes.
areff, are you speaking English?
James has a lovely wife. Politically sound too.
Labor Clare disagrees with bloke in audience…
‘Making a society when men and women are more equal is the best thing we can do to fix this problem … more flexibility about what it means to be a man…” Clare talks about male suicide by talking about what a rough lot women have. Ooookay….
Men must be who they are …. but not men. Not male men. Male men are baaaad mmmkay.
Izzy gets a mention.
FOLAU!!!!
Here we go – the Israel Folau topic.
Grace is wearing a chunky bling knuckleduster.
“One of the real scandals of the case is the cost of the legal fees.”
No.3: He was not sacked because of his religion. WHAT!!??