Richard Colbeck has some explaining to do

Senator Richard Colbeck is the Minister for Sport.
Now an interesting development occurred in the Falou saga:
Rugby Australia may have inadvertently opened another legal avenue for Israel Folau to pursue following suggestions that sponsors were threatening to withdraw support if the former Wallaby player wasn’t sacked.
“[The alternative] would be that we’d have no sponsors at all because no sponsor has indicated they would be willing to be associated with social media posts of that sort, and that includes government, because we’ve also heard from them,” he said. “We would also potentially be in litigation with employees who are gay and who would say we’re not providing a workplace that is safe or respectful.”
Is the Australian government of the view that the public display of Christianity is a problem that should lead to people being fired from their jobs?
Colbeck was one of the Turnbull backers that spilled Abbott’s leadership.
He lost his job in the 2016 election (as blowback for his duplicity), but re-fell over the line in May thanks to the resurgence of conservatives to the LNP in Tasmania.
The fact that this chump has been promoted by Scott Morrison, whilst the experienced and demonstrably capable Eric Abetz sits listlessly on the backbench – should sound a warning as to the competence and integrity of the current government.
Ghost of Malcolm Wormpill, who rushed through virtue-gaining legislation, without the requisite safeguards.
Said religious freedom was more important to him than same sex marriage, but managed to indulge in a ‘senior’s moment’, conveniently forgetting to rush that inconvenient stuff through.
Result? A legislative nightmare, with hints of Orwellianism about it all.
should sound a warning as to the competence and integrity of the current government.
Where does competence come into it?
We are talking about the libs for God’s sake and ScoMo in particular.
We are indeed entering murky waters:
116. Commonwealth not to legislate in respect of religion
The Commonwealth shall not make any law for establishing any religion, or for imposing any religious observance, or for prohibiting the free exercise of any religion, and no religious test shall be required as a qualification for any office or public trust under the Commonwealth.
Then why the hell do we have those stupid “smoking ceremonies”?
” that includes government, because we’ve also heard from them,” he said.
I take that to mean Govt. State, or Fed.? contacted RA. Not RA contacting Govt.
Step up Morrison or be prepared for the voters to assist you to step down at the next election. The quiet Australians who donated over $2 million to the Falou campaign are the same quiet Australians to whom you owe your slim victory.
Agree – Morrison seems to have a very short memory.
Noted at the Cat before anyone in the msm picked it up.
After the Williams v Commonwealth case, federal sports funding is on very shaking ground.
A high court challenge against sports funding and a payment order would bankrupt Rugby Australia.
Go on Israel, it would be funny. The drag queen would lose her $800,000 a year salary too.
According to RA chair some Govt. department or head advice them that Govt. funding would be cut because the ”Govt. did’nt want to be associated with media posts of that sort.” This is getting murky.
Not sure which “smoking ceremonies” you mean … the Hockey/Cormann one? Or the “welcome to country”?
The latter is not traditional aboriginal culture, as it was contrived by Ernie Dingo (and a mate of his) because we didn’t have an indiginous ceremony like the Maori’s. See here
It’s certainly not a religious ceremony – we have the “smoking ceremonies” because “political correctness” and “$’s.
Suffice it to say there is no disrespect to aboriginal culture to criticise the “welcome to country” ceremony on the basis it is not traditional. The only thing “aboriginal” about it is Ernie and his mate.
Now waiting for someone to call me a racist …..