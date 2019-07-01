Richard Colbeck has some explaining to do

Posted on 8:45 am, July 1, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

Senator Richard Colbeck is the Minister for Sport.

Now an interesting development occurred in the Falou saga:

Rugby Australia may have inadvertently opened another legal avenue for Israel Folau to pursue following suggestions that sponsors were threatening to withdraw support if the former Wallaby player wasn’t sacked. 

“[The alternative] would be that we’d have no sponsors at all because no sponsor has indicated they would be willing to be ­associated with social media posts of that sort, and that ­includes government, because we’ve also heard from them,” he said. “We would also potentially be in litigation with employees who are gay and who would say we’re not providing a workplace that is safe or respectful.”

Is the Australian government of the view that the public display of Christianity is a problem that should lead to people being fired from their jobs?

16 Responses to Richard Colbeck has some explaining to do

  1. stackja
    #3067327, posted on July 1, 2019 at 8:48 am

    Senator Richard Colbeck? Who?

  2. stackja
    #3067331, posted on July 1, 2019 at 8:51 am

    Party positions
    Member of the Liberal Party from 1990.
    Delegate to the Liberal Party State Council from 1991.
    Member of the Liberal Party State Executive (Tas.) from 1992.
    Member of the Liberal Party Policy Advisory Committee (Tas.) from 1993 to 1997.
    Member of the Liberal Party Federal Executive from 2000 to 2002.
    President of the Liberal Party State Branch (Tas.) from 2000 to 2002.

  3. stackja
    #3067332, posted on July 1, 2019 at 8:52 am

    Appointed by the Governor of Tasmania on 4.2.2002 under section 15 of the Constitution to represent that State in the Senate, vice Hon. J Newman (resigned). Elected to the Senate for Tasmania 2001. Re-elected 2007 and 2013. Defeated at general elections 2016. Declared elected 9.2.2018 as a Senator for Tasmania by the High Court of Australia, vice S Parry (resigned). R-elected 2019.

  4. a happy little debunker
    #3067335, posted on July 1, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Colbeck was one of the Turnbull backers that spilled Abbott’s leadership.

    He lost his job in the 2016 election (as blowback for his duplicity), but re-fell over the line in May thanks to the resurgence of conservatives to the LNP in Tasmania.

    The fact that this chump has been promoted by Scott Morrison, whilst the experienced and demonstrably capable Eric Abetz sits listlessly on the backbench – should sound a warning as to the competence and integrity of the current government.

  5. Warty
    #3067338, posted on July 1, 2019 at 8:58 am

    Ghost of Malcolm Wormpill, who rushed through virtue-gaining legislation, without the requisite safeguards.
    Said religious freedom was more important to him than same sex marriage, but managed to indulge in a ‘senior’s moment’, conveniently forgetting to rush that inconvenient stuff through.
    Result? A legislative nightmare, with hints of Orwellianism about it all.

  6. Mark A
    #3067341, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:01 am

    Where does competence come into it?
    We are talking about the libs for God’s sake and ScoMo in particular.

  7. TPL001
    #3067347, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:04 am

    We are indeed entering murky waters:

    116. Commonwealth not to legislate in respect of religion
    The Commonwealth shall not make any law for establishing any religion, or for imposing any religious observance, or for prohibiting the free exercise of any religion, and no religious test shall be required as a qualification for any office or public trust under the Commonwealth.

  8. 132andBush
    #3067356, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:22 am

    Then why the hell do we have those stupid “smoking ceremonies”?

  9. Perth Trader
    #3067358, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:26 am

    ” that ­includes government, because we’ve also heard from them,” he said.
    I take that to mean Govt. State, or Fed.? contacted RA. Not RA contacting Govt.

  10. Iva Right
    #3067363, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:30 am

    Step up Morrison or be prepared for the voters to assist you to step down at the next election. The quiet Australians who donated over $2 million to the Falou campaign are the same quiet Australians to whom you owe your slim victory.

  11. Lilliana
    #3067368, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:37 am

    Agree – Morrison seems to have a very short memory.

  12. Roger
    #3067371, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:40 am

    Noted at the Cat before anyone in the msm picked it up.

  13. Fred
    #3067380, posted on July 1, 2019 at 9:53 am

    After the Williams v Commonwealth case, federal sports funding is on very shaking ground.

    A high court challenge against sports funding and a payment order would bankrupt Rugby Australia.

    Go on Israel, it would be funny. The drag queen would lose her $800,000 a year salary too.

  14. Perth Trader
    #3067391, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:04 am

    According to RA chair some Govt. department or head advice them that Govt. funding would be cut because the ”Govt. did’nt want to be associated with media posts of that sort.” This is getting murky.

  15. max
    #3067392, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:05 am

    The “law-order” of society does not ultimately rest on the political structure and votes, but ultimately on the ethical/religious beliefs of the people.

    if there be no religious test required, pagans, deists, and Mahometans might obtain offices among us, and that the senators and representatives might all be pagans.

    legal pluralism is one of the sources of Western liberty. But note: Western legal pluralism was not a self-conscious pluralism of law-orders, but a pluralism of human institutional sovereignties under a single law-order, God’s law. The absolute sovereignty of any human institution is denied by such a doctrine. It was canon law which broke decisively with any doctrine of the unitary State.

    The Quest for Political Unity

    Political pluralism is a manifestation of polytheism: multiple ethics, multiple gods.

    The strategy of the ancient empires was syncretism. It still is, but today it is called pluralism. The idols of the conquered cities could be brought into the pantheon of the empire’s gods. This was Rome’s strategy. Local idols lost their exclusivity when they entered the empire’s pantheon. Rome sought to maintain the regional authority of the gods of the classical city-state by incorporating them into the Roman pantheon. By honoring the geographical significance of local deities, Rome sought to subordinate them all to the pantheon itself, i.e., to the empire. The Roman pantheon, manifested politically by the genius and later the divinity of the emperor, universalized the implied divinity of the classical city-state.

  16. The BigBlueCat
    #3067393, posted on July 1, 2019 at 10:05 am

    Not sure which “smoking ceremonies” you mean … the Hockey/Cormann one? Or the “welcome to country”?

    The latter is not traditional aboriginal culture, as it was contrived by Ernie Dingo (and a mate of his) because we didn’t have an indiginous ceremony like the Maori’s. See here

    It’s certainly not a religious ceremony – we have the “smoking ceremonies” because “political correctness” and “$’s.

    Suffice it to say there is no disrespect to aboriginal culture to criticise the “welcome to country” ceremony on the basis it is not traditional. The only thing “aboriginal” about it is Ernie and his mate.

    Now waiting for someone to call me a racist …..

