The Currency Lad: Kerry O’Brien To Taxpayers “Drop Dead”

Posted on 9:00 pm, July 2, 2019 by Guest Author

When Gough Whitlam wanted a faithful pressman to control the spin of his doomed and preposterous ‘government,’ he turned to Kerry O’Brien. Today, O’Brien won plaudits from the left-wing media for delivering what Fairfax described as a “fiery call to action” at the Logies in which he denounced “ideologues,” conservatives and Liberals … while dismissing the fantastic idea that the ABC is biased and left-wing. No ideologue himself, of course, the Logies Hall of Fame inductee – now a resident of Luvvie’s Row in Byron Bay – also denounced the racism of the oafish Australians who paid for his expensive retirement home.

You’re welcome.

This entry was posted in Guest Post. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to The Currency Lad: Kerry O’Brien To Taxpayers “Drop Dead”

  1. Radman
    #3095766, posted on July 2, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Here’s hoping he and Gough are soon reunited.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.