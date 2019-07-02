The Currency Lad: Kerry O’Brien To Taxpayers “Drop Dead”

When Gough Whitlam wanted a faithful pressman to control the spin of his doomed and preposterous ‘government,’ he turned to Kerry O’Brien. Today, O’Brien won plaudits from the left-wing media for delivering what Fairfax described as a “fiery call to action” at the Logies in which he denounced “ideologues,” conservatives and Liberals … while dismissing the fantastic idea that the ABC is biased and left-wing. No ideologue himself, of course, the Logies Hall of Fame inductee – now a resident of Luvvie’s Row in Byron Bay – also denounced the racism of the oafish Australians who paid for his expensive retirement home.

You’re welcome.