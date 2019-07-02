Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019

Posted on 2:00 pm, July 2, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
16 Responses to Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019

  1. jupes
    #3068469, posted on July 2, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    I’ve had a gutfull of Australia.

    Might go live in Europe for a while.

  2. Rossini
    #3068473, posted on July 2, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    Waiting for she who must be obeyed!

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3068475, posted on July 2, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    Afternoon, all.

  5. Leigh Lowe
    #3068476, posted on July 2, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    Sayonara!
    I am off to Cooba!

  6. Speedbox
    #3068477, posted on July 2, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Afternoon all. Made the team.

  7. Ellie
    #3068479, posted on July 2, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    Hello! Hope you’re feeling better, Carpe.

  8. Slim Cognito
    #3068483, posted on July 2, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    This might have been mentioned on the last thread but it deserves repeating. You can’t make this sh!t up. Merkel’s shakes are the result of… wait for it…. climate change.

    https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/leader-of-germanys-green-party-apologises-after-linking-merkels-shaking-to-climate-change-a4179616.html

  9. feelthebern
    #3068485, posted on July 2, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    RBA cuts to 1% as per expectations.

  13. Speedbox
    #3068489, posted on July 2, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    I’ve had a gutfull of Australia. Might go live in Europe for a while.

    I wrote this a little while ago to somebody. Might as well share it on the Cat:

    Relocating overseas is not ‘just’ a question of which country is better. Every country, including Australia, is a compromise to some extent. You need to consider your current and future circumstances. For example (and in no particular order):

    Climate – what climates do you like (or not like)? (tropical; dry; mid latitude; high latitude)
    Locale – do you want to be near the beach, on the plains or in the mountains?
    Food – what are your favourite or preferred food types?
    Accommodation – city, large town, small village or isolated? Buy or rent?
    Financial – are you going to relocate your assets? (If so, local taxation may be a consideration).
    Cost of living – Will you be self-supporting or getting the pension (or part pension)?
    Lifestyle – what do you want to do? Relax, be active, be frenetic?
    Language – do you speak a second (relevant) language? Do you want to learn a new language?
    Work – are you wanting to work (at all)?
    Political – Can you express opinion (without being locked up)?
    Security/safety – What is your risk acceptance level?
    Health care– Are you in good health? Do you need regular doctor visits?
    Other infrastructure – Uninterruptable power/water, internet speed, public transport nearby (or not) etc.
    Entry – what are the entry conditions for residency?

    These are some of the questions that need answering before you are ready to pick your country/locality for relocation, but I can assure you there are plenty of countries that welcome ‘retiree residency’. Many of those offer excellent communities, lifestyle and modern facilities. Others are more ‘rustic’. You just need to find the one that suits you.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #3068490, posted on July 2, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    A bit better Ellie

  15. Roger
    #3068503, posted on July 2, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    I’ve had a gutfull of Australia. Might go live in Europe for a while.

    Ireland looks interesting.

    Soon be plenty of rustic farmhouses on the market.

    You’ll just have to promise to plant trees where sheep once safely grazed.

