Liberty Quote
The universe never did make sense; I suspect it was built on government contract.— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- None on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- 1735099 on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- egg_ on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- notafan on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- Tom on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- egg_ on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- Mark from Melbourne on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- FelixKruell on Richard Colbeck has some explaining to do
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- Ellie on Q&A Forum: July 1, 2019
- mh on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- Dr Fred Lenin on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- notafan on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- FelixKruell on Richard Colbeck has some explaining to do
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: July 1, 2019
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Speedbox on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Some History on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- None on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- feelthebern on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- FelixKruell on Richard Colbeck has some explaining to do
-
Recent Posts
- Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Q&A Forum: July 1, 2019
- Big Green Plans + Folau & corporate virtue signalling + Faith vs Coal + ATA Podcast
- Agency problems and sports sponsorship
- Richard Colbeck has some explaining to do
- The art of the impossible once again
- Universal university education for all
- World’s highest IQ and MQ
- Philip Alston on human rights, poverty and climate change. And Judith Curry vs Michael Mann on natural disasters
- Some History: Thoughts on Falou
- Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- Clover Moore’s Climate Catastrophe
- Academic Freedom Neutered as Predicted
- Folau: Competing Interests are at Stake
- The second debate live blog
- Economics of Blockchain by Professor Jason Potts and Dr Chris Berg
- Why surprised?
- Roundup 27 June 2019: Austrian economics special edition. Plus the super industry on future power policy
- Live blogging the Democrat first debate
- This is not schadenfreude
- Windwatch for the week 26 June to July 2
- More Madness from The University of Melbourne
- Midweek Roundup
- Third in Blockchain Research
- Weaponising APRA for Climate Crusade
- Windwatch 25 June. Business as usual. 2% from Wind & Other at dinnertime
- The Currency Lad: RC Threatens To Prosecute Furnished Room
- I’m about to be arrested
- Tuesday Forum: June 25, 2019
- Tim Andrews on donating to Israel Falou
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
I’ve had a gutfull of Australia.
Might go live in Europe for a while.
Waiting for she who must be obeyed!
Hey there!
Afternoon, all.
Sayonara!
I am off to Cooba!
Afternoon all. Made the team.
Hello! Hope you’re feeling better, Carpe.
This might have been mentioned on the last thread but it deserves repeating. You can’t make this sh!t up. Merkel’s shakes are the result of… wait for it…. climate change.
RBA cuts to 1% as per expectations.
Top 10 😁
yeah nah
1st
I’ve had a gutfull of Australia. Might go live in Europe for a while.
I wrote this a little while ago to somebody. Might as well share it on the Cat:
Relocating overseas is not ‘just’ a question of which country is better. Every country, including Australia, is a compromise to some extent. You need to consider your current and future circumstances. For example (and in no particular order):
Climate – what climates do you like (or not like)? (tropical; dry; mid latitude; high latitude)
Locale – do you want to be near the beach, on the plains or in the mountains?
Food – what are your favourite or preferred food types?
Accommodation – city, large town, small village or isolated? Buy or rent?
Financial – are you going to relocate your assets? (If so, local taxation may be a consideration).
Cost of living – Will you be self-supporting or getting the pension (or part pension)?
Lifestyle – what do you want to do? Relax, be active, be frenetic?
Language – do you speak a second (relevant) language? Do you want to learn a new language?
Work – are you wanting to work (at all)?
Political – Can you express opinion (without being locked up)?
Security/safety – What is your risk acceptance level?
Health care– Are you in good health? Do you need regular doctor visits?
Other infrastructure – Uninterruptable power/water, internet speed, public transport nearby (or not) etc.
Entry – what are the entry conditions for residency?
These are some of the questions that need answering before you are ready to pick your country/locality for relocation, but I can assure you there are plenty of countries that welcome ‘retiree residency’. Many of those offer excellent communities, lifestyle and modern facilities. Others are more ‘rustic’. You just need to find the one that suits you.
A bit better Ellie
I’ve had a gutfull of Australia. Might go live in Europe for a while.
Ireland looks interesting.
Soon be plenty of rustic farmhouses on the market.
You’ll just have to promise to plant trees where sheep once safely grazed.
Firsty!