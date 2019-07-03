Windwatch Update July 3

To be updated daily at the evening peak.
Where is all this going? It probably means that we are just one coal-fired power station away from blackouts across parts of SE Australia, starting with South Australia and Victoria? Not that SA matters, who noticed when it went black for three days in 2016? But Victoria?
Consider the implications of the wind drought for the week preceding last Wed 26!
Tuesday 2. The wind trended down all day, getting under 14% at the evening peak to contribute less than 1Gw to the 29GW demand, that is about 3%.
Monday 1. Wind at 48%, much the same as the previous 24 hours, that is 3.2GW that represents 10% of the peak demand.
UPDATE SATURDAY 27. Wind running at 54% producing 3.6GW that represents 13% of demand.
UPDATE FRIDAY 28. At the peak wind was running at 45% producing 3GW that was 11% of demand.
UPDATE THURSDAY 27 At the evening peak Wind was running at 50% with 3.5GW to provide 12% of the load. At 9 it is up to 60% and delivering 4GW.
At dinnertime Wednesday 26 evening Wind recovered from 13% of its capacity in the late afternoon to approach 20% and deliver 1.3 of the 30 GW required to keep you warm and snug after work and cook your dinner. That is 4% of the total, twice the amount provided in the early evening on most days for the last week.
Thanks to MarkM for this exchange when Greta met Alexandria.
Yeah but save the planet and all that stuff….
How many years have we got left now???
How many false predictions are the gerbil warming fraudsters allowed to get wrong before the politicians finally acknowledge that it is all a con????
East Coast Grid – 2 July 2019
It’s easy to see the relatively minor contribution from WIND & SOLAR when most eeded during the AM & PM peak demand periods.
Please don’t let the Greens claim HYDRO power as their own as they’d never allow these projects to be built today. “NO MORE DAMS”.
Meanwhile QLD is looking to spend billions building a HV distribution line out to the far north west so they can build more solar farms to connect to the grid.
https://www.couriermail.com.au/news/queensland/copperstring-20-transmission-project-powering-up-norths-15-billion-network/news-story/93d666ef661a15af8ae38fe2c6c1bd1b
Even though the network is constrained from the North of the state to the South and oversupply is already occuring.
http://www.wattclarity.com.au/articles/2018/11/crunch-coming-oversupply-in-northern-queensland/
But it’s getting hotter somewhere in France so the world must be heating up according to the AGW/UN propagandists. Read this article and imagine what would happen now it we didn’t have reliable or affordable electricity to provide air conditioning or refrigeration. https://notrickszone.com/2019/07/02/frances-70-day-heat-wave-of-1911-killed-41000-in-uninterrupted-heat-most-were-babies/
The RBA, when taking global warming into account for setting interest rates:
“What if droughts are more frequent, or cyclones happen more often?
The challenges we have to address are to take the outcomes from climate modelling and map them into our economic modelling. ”
https://www.rba.gov.au/speeches/2019/sp-dg-2019-03-12.html
What if cyclones aren’t more frequent, which is the currently the case, and basic physics can not explain it?
What if the wind doesn’t blow, and floods are not anticipated, like the devastating FNQ floods of February, 2019, where over 5000,000 cattle were lost?
As AOC said to Greta: “So I’m curious, given how daunting the issue is, why aren’t you so filled with despair that you’re staying on your couch every day, and just waiting for the apocalypse?”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/jun/29/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-met-greta-thunberg-hope-contagious-climate
Thanks Andrew, for some reason I haven’t taken much notice of the morning peak because its a bit lower but the key point you picked up is that the sun is hardly contributing at that time of day, maybe less now than it was in the summer when I started windwatching. Anyway the more you look the worse it gets as others are pointing out.
It would probably be a good thing for both Victoria and South Australia to be blacked out at the same time for an hour or two (fortunately I’m in NSW). There needs to be huge public outcry and understanding of the looming problems before more coal fired stations are allowed to close.
The generation companies will reduce maintenance in the year or two prior to decommissioning of a plant and action needs to be taken before that wind-down starts.