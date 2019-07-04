We hold these truths to be self-evident

Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.

  Behind Enemy Lines
    #3096805, posted on July 4, 2019 at 9:18 am

    One thing we tend to forget is that for the American Revolution to succeed, a goodly percentage of the population (perhaps 30%?) had to be either brutally repressed or driven out of the country.

    I could see it happening again in the States, but not in Australia.

    I don’t celebrate the 4th of July any more. Maybe again, one day. Not now.

