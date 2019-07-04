Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.
Liberty Quote
When you can’t make them see the light, make them feel the heat.— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- Behind Enemy Lines on We hold these truths to be self-evident
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Mark A on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Helen on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- bollux on Travel Notes
- Mitchell Porter on Gun deaths in the US
- hzhousewife on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Helen on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- duncanm on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- bollux on Is the AFR rejoining economic rationality?
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- johanna on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Geriatric Mayfly on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- pete m on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Bubbles on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Some History on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- MatrixTransform on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- will on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- MatrixTransform on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Old School Conservative on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- lotocoti on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Eyrie on Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- We hold these truths to be self-evident
- Is the AFR rejoining economic rationality?
- Travel Notes
- Gun deaths in the US
- Sun and Windwatch at the peaks. Update July 3 –
- The Currency Lad – Kerry O’Brien To Taxpayers: “Drop Dead”
- Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Q&A Forum: July 1, 2019
- Big Green Plans + Folau & corporate virtue signalling + Faith vs Coal + ATA Podcast
- Agency problems and sports sponsorship
- Richard Colbeck has some explaining to do
- The art of the impossible once again
- Universal university education for all
- World’s highest IQ and MQ
- Philip Alston on human rights, poverty and climate change. And Judith Curry vs Michael Mann on natural disasters
- Some History: Thoughts on Falou
- Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- Clover Moore’s Climate Catastrophe
- Academic Freedom Neutered as Predicted
- Folau: Competing Interests are at Stake
- The second debate live blog
- Economics of Blockchain by Professor Jason Potts and Dr Chris Berg
- Why surprised?
- Roundup 27 June 2019: Austrian economics special edition. Plus the super industry on future power policy
- Live blogging the Democrat first debate
- This is not schadenfreude
- Windwatch for the week 26 June to July 2
- More Madness from The University of Melbourne
- Midweek Roundup
- Third in Blockchain Research
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
One thing we tend to forget is that for the American Revolution to succeed, a goodly percentage of the population (perhaps 30%?) had to be either brutally repressed or driven out of the country.
I could see it happening again in the States, but not in Australia.
I don’t celebrate the 4th of July any more. Maybe again, one day. Not now.