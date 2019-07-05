The Spectator, economic headwinds and Windwatch

The dreaded Spectator has arrived already with the last one scarcely half read. Make that a third. The editorial hit a nerve with a reference to the increasing number of people admitted to hospitals with cold-related maladies including hypothermia. Of course that is a reflection of rising power prices. An increase of 150% in the price of wholesale power in the last four years. How much longer can the talk about cheaper power from RE persist?

We have already lost an Alcoa aluminium smelter in SA , Corrected by John in comments, it is still running at a loss backed by Victoria (interesting, put up the price of power and then prop up the business for a few years!). How much smelting and heavy engineering can survive higher power prices. See the Fisher modelling, job losses under the ALP plan 200 to 300,000 and under the Coalition a lot less but still crazy.

Overseas experience indicates that a “green” job costs 3 or 4 other jobs.

There is muttering about economic headwinds, the Reserve Bank is concerned, the Treasurer and the Prime Minister are concerned, hence the attempt to be excited about reducing interest rates and timid tax reduction, but not for big business, oh no, it is ok to be a leader in taxing business.

And to be a world leader in ramping up wind and solar power. This brings us to Windwatch that is now updated daily. It is expanded to include the morning peak to see what difference the sun makes because it is up in time for breakfast, though it has gone before dinner at this time of year.

The percentage that Wind contributed to the evening peak over the last few days is as follows – going backwards from today: 7, 7, 5, 3, 10, 13, 11, 12, 4, 2 not recorded, 2.

These numbers should be front of mind of our leaders because increasing the capacity of solar adds nothing to the evening peak and even doubling or tripling the capacity of wind on bad days falls far short of the reliable 2MG that we will lose when Liddell closes. What am I missing here? This looks like a real crisis in the making.