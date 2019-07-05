To Folau or Not Folau

TAFKAS suspects that the very mention of Folau in the heading of this post will trigger a number of comments. But with the benefit of time and reflection, TAFKAS believes that he can summarise the Folau matter in 3 points:
- Israel Folau should be free to sign away/sell his speech and expression rights in an enforceable contract.
- Israel Folau should not be required to sign away/sell his speech and expression rights in an enforceable contract.
- There is no role, absolutely no role for Government in regulating whether Folau sells his speech and expression rights in contract and whether any such contract is enforced – except through the provision of Courts to arbitrate whether the contract has or has not been applied correctly.
And, of course, Israel Folau should be free to sign himself into bondage as a slave. Enlightened societies have allowed this.
This is some confused shit.
What an australian does in their private time, as long as it remains legal is no concern of their employer. Particularly their tax hoovering employer.
If Folau was theirs you’d hear the Left screeching about kanakas and blackbirding.
I’ve heard no mention at all of that obvious allusion.
Disagree with Point 1 because the flip side of that position is that a company can insist that you sign away said rights as a condition of employment. Not a world we want to go into and yet another reason why the first amendment is so brilliant.
Disagree.
Some individual rights should be inalienable, and freedom on conscience is one of those. Property rights are useful, but not absolute. No man should ever be able to own another man, not even by contract.
This is what the Western Liberal Tradition was based on, and it’s the thing that shows modern “liberals” up for not really believing in that tradition. More pragmatically though, groupthink of all kinds is bad because it leads to stagnation and domination by a narrow set of ideas. The reason Western thinkers are ahead of the world in technology is because of free thinkers.
Without a system of law, you can’t have enforceable contracts.
Like it or not, our current system of law comes from Parliament. I’m aware that alternative proposals have been put forward, and could even be worthy of consideration, but none of them have ever been demonstrated to work. Our modern Parliamentary system is a hybrid of the Roman Senate, the ancient Germanic “Thing”, the Greek concept of Democracy, and some religious traditions imported from the Middle East. If you think you have a better idea … you almost certainly do not.