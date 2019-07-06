Liberty Quote
Nobody but a beggar chuses to depend chiefly upon the benevolence of his fellowcitizens. Even a beggar does not depend upon it entirely. The charity of well-disposed people, indeed, supplies him with the whole fund of his subsistence.— Adam Smith


Open Forum: July 6, 2019
1
No more Meatloaf
fascists
Anti-4
I claim this thread, in the name of Winston Churchill.
Sitting on the throne, one morning, there was a knock on the door, and a Parliamentary messenger informed Churchill that the Lord Privy Seal, who Churchill detested, wished to see him.
“Tell the Lord Privy Seal, that I am currently sealed to my privy, and I can deal with one shit at a time.”
Another slow night ahead!
Another slow night ahead!
Relax and enjoy the music
one for mr qantas
Oops, I must be on some sort of YouTube blog.
#MeToo biting the dust …
John Jarratt not guilty. Jury decided in 15 minutes (unanimously).
Meanwhile, Kevin Spacey’s accuser drops accusations, his case dismissed with “extreme prejudice.”
Jarratt told journalist no man should have to endure what he endured.
Indeed.
Obviously his accuser was a lunatic but she gets off Scot-free and retains her anonymity.
She should be jailed.
CL,
The Jarrett case was a good result for common sense.
Having to defend yourself 40 years after the event in a case with no other evidence to support the allegations is ridiculous.
The financial cost to Jarrett must have been huge yet the public pay for the prosecution. Clearly the DPP has been influenced by the whole #MeToo movement and did not have the guts to just say no chance of conviction. Rather the attitude is we will let a jury decide so DPP can evade making the decision.
I guess we can expect more of these case now that the rules have changed. It will take a few more acquittals for the legal system to realise their mistake.
The John Jarrett case is more than just a disgrace. Apart from all the time and stress ans cost of having to defend himself over a one night stand, he is forever tainted by this whole sorted allegation even though he won. That case should have never ever reached Court.
So much can be said about this. Suffice to say this is everything that’s wrong with the West right there.