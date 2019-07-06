Open Forum: July 6, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, July 6, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
18 Responses to Open Forum: July 6, 2019

    #3098129, posted on July 6, 2019 at 12:04 am

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3098135, posted on July 6, 2019 at 12:10 am

  8. Rossini
    #3098136, posted on July 6, 2019 at 12:10 am

  10. zyconoclast
    #3098139, posted on July 6, 2019 at 12:13 am

  13. BrettW
    #3098145, posted on July 6, 2019 at 12:25 am

  15. C.L.
    #3098147, posted on July 6, 2019 at 12:32 am

    #MeToo biting the dust …

    John Jarratt not guilty. Jury decided in 15 minutes (unanimously).
    Meanwhile, Kevin Spacey’s accuser drops accusations, his case dismissed with “extreme prejudice.”

    Jarratt told journalist no man should have to endure what he endured.
    Indeed.
    Obviously his accuser was a lunatic but she gets off Scot-free and retains her anonymity.
    She should be jailed.

  16. BrettW
    #3098150, posted on July 6, 2019 at 12:58 am

    CL,
    The Jarrett case was a good result for common sense.

    Having to defend yourself 40 years after the event in a case with no other evidence to support the allegations is ridiculous.

    The financial cost to Jarrett must have been huge yet the public pay for the prosecution. Clearly the DPP has been influenced by the whole #MeToo movement and did not have the guts to just say no chance of conviction. Rather the attitude is we will let a jury decide so DPP can evade making the decision.

    I guess we can expect more of these case now that the rules have changed. It will take a few more acquittals for the legal system to realise their mistake.

  17. none
    #3098151, posted on July 6, 2019 at 1:02 am

    The John Jarrett case is more than just a disgrace. Apart from all the time and stress ans cost of having to defend himself over a one night stand, he is forever tainted by this whole sorted allegation even though he won. That case should have never ever reached Court.

  18. none
    #3098152, posted on July 6, 2019 at 1:04 am

    So much can be said about this. Suffice to say this is everything that’s wrong with the West right there.

