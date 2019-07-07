The last word

There have been a number of posts and hundreds of comments on this site relating to the Israel Folau matter. TAFKAS has been party to many.
And this debate on this site has demonstrated the most of the best and most consequential debates are on this side of the political divide.
The other side debates who to take from and who to give to. This side debates why to take and transfer.
The other side debates whom to reap vengeance upon. This side debates how to build and design a just and prosperous society.
You may not agree with what is written on this site but at least we have the opportunity to have such debates. We cannot have such debates where they are within the rubric of 18c lest we be punished by the state or forced into silence (can anyone read the Andrew Bolt articles anywhere?).
TAFKAS thanks Doom Lord and his WordPressWorkers for providing this medium and hopes the scope of discussions expand and not contract; watch out for more State Security legislation and Religious “Freedom” legislation.
Right: let us reason together.
Left: shut up, he explained.
Yes, but it seems that confidence in WordPress remaining neutral may be misplaced. A full back up may be required with a contingency to move elsewhere.
From Breitbart on 3 July – Michelle Malkin: Big Data ‘Pulling the Plug’ on Conservatives ‘Who Might Tip the Scales’ in 2020
Freedom of speech and expression is being continually eroded by technology companies across the internet, observed Malkin.
“Our once-unfettered access to the internet space is no longer something that we can rely on,” warned Malkin. “It is alarming to me that this change has happened in a matter of ten, fifteen years. Currently, my blog is housed on WordPress, and I was just used to taking it for granted that WordPress would leave me alone to write what I want to write and publish what I want to publish. Yet now, there is an increasing trend of WordPress and other Silicon Valley overlords simply pulling the plug on longtime customers because they see them as threats who might tip the scales when it comes to the 2020 election cycle, or because they simply don’t like their point of view.”
“…more State Security legislation and Religious “Freedom” legislation”
What we need is less legislation and regulation, not more.
Less legislation covering marriage ‘rights’.
Less legislation covering the ‘rights’ of some partial descendants of the first immigrants.
Less legislation about offence taking.
Less legislation over workplace conditions and workplace contracts.
Less bureaucrats and mini autocrats would be nice.
That is not say we should have less laws to protect the populace, but allow common law to operate as designed – justice based on social mores & precedent.