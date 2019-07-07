The last word

There have been a number of posts and hundreds of comments on this site relating to the Israel Folau matter. TAFKAS has been party to many.

And this debate on this site has demonstrated the most of the best and most consequential debates are on this side of the political divide.

The other side debates who to take from and who to give to. This side debates why to take and transfer.

The other side debates whom to reap vengeance upon. This side debates how to build and design a just and prosperous society.

You may not agree with what is written on this site but at least we have the opportunity to have such debates. We cannot have such debates where they are within the rubric of 18c lest we be punished by the state or forced into silence (can anyone read the Andrew Bolt articles anywhere?).

TAFKAS thanks Doom Lord and his WordPressWorkers for providing this medium and hopes the scope of discussions expand and not contract; watch out for more State Security legislation and Religious “Freedom” legislation.