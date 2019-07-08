Getting the priorities right

Posted on 2:54 pm, July 8, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

The Queensland government disbanded a mining health and safety committee because it didn’t have the right “gender representation,” shortly before four mine and quarry workers died in the state.

Queensland Mines Minister Anthony Lynham today confirmed the committee — which has representatives from the government mines inspectorate, the Queensland Resources Council, and relevant unions — would be re-established this week.

Source: The Australian

  1. Fred Furkenburger
    #3099956, posted on July 8, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    Why didn’t they just bite the bullet and ask a couple of the panel members to identify as the correct genders to bring about the balance? 🙂 Could have saved them a bit of time and worries.

  2. duncanm
    #3099958, posted on July 8, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    All those deaths have been men.

    95% of Australian workplace fatalities are men.

    Just sayin’

  3. mh
    #3099964, posted on July 8, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    Dead men don’t count to Jackie and Anastacia.

    I’d like to see John Setka tear them both a new one.

  4. RobK
    #3099965, posted on July 8, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    A high viz shirt won’t do it. Someone has to teach them. A committee will have little impact on its own.

  5. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3099983, posted on July 8, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    Globalist communists kill people with their stupid nvented dogma , true sucessors of stalin ,mao,pol pot ,castro,che guevarra ,etc etc etc .

