Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, July 8, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
56 Responses to Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019

  2. Mark A
    #3100320, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    if he doesn’t turn up 32 please

  3. Ellie
    #3100322, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Joining Tony Jones: Senate President Scott Ryan, Opposition Senate Leader Penny Wong, Human Rights Lawyer Diana Sayed, Tom Switzer from the Centre for Independent Studies, and Hugh White, Professor of Strategic Studies at ANU.

  5. Ellie
    #3100324, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    mh isn’t watching, but he informed, via the open forum, he wants 69

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100327, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    Konbanwa

    Carpe 56
    Mark A 32
    Ellie 13
    MH 69

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3100330, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    24, please Carpe.

  8. Vic in Prossy
    #3100332, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    May I have 27 please, Carpe?

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100333, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    The Panel

    Scott Ryan – Lib flunky

    Penny Wong – that wong chap

    Diana Sayed – HARPY HARPY

    Tom Switzer – Ritual Sacrifice

    Hugh White – ANU flunky

  10. Cpt Seahawks
    #3100334, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    34 please Carpe.

    Hope you are feeling better.

  11. Pete of Perth
    #3100335, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    11 please Carpe. The number of seconds I went overtime on my 12 minute presentation given at a conference Today.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100336, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Carpe 56
    Mark A 32
    Ellie 13
    MH 69
    ZK2A 24
    Vic in Prossy 27

  13. Westie Woman
    #3100337, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Hi Carpe

    26 for me please

    And I haven’t messaged you yet….. I’m in Osaka from the 25th July until 3rd August

    Love to meet you somewhere

  14. Megan
    #3100339, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Welcome back to Loony Tunes Plus aka Q & A, Carpe san. Kudos to Ellie who stepped up and ran things seamlessly last week. I will stick to my regular 29 in the lotto. Those chaps won’t win themselves.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100340, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Carpe 56
    Mark A 32
    Ellie 13
    MH 69
    ZK2A 24
    Vic in Prossy 27
    Cpt Seahawks 34
    Pete of Perth 11

  16. mh
    #3100341, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Thanks for remembering my request for a 69, Elle.

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100343, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Carpe 56
    Mark A 32
    Ellie 13
    MH 69
    ZK2A 24
    Vic in Prossy 27
    Cpt Seahawks 34
    Pete of Perth 11
    Westie Woman 26
    Megan 29

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100345, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Carpe 56
    Mark A 32
    Ellie 13
    MH 69
    ZK2A 24
    Vic in Prossy 27
    Cpt Seahawks 34
    Pete of Perth 11
    Westie Woman 26
    Megan 29
    Vagabond 31

  20. Dave in Marybrook
    #3100346, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Switzer isn’t a sacrifice, Carpe- he’s an ABC insider,
    sitting in as a stooge.

  21. Ellie
    #3100349, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    mh, you are most welcome, honey bun.

  22. Dave in Marybrook
    #3100350, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Wong Chap does a fair bit of mumbling and laff-a-minute interjections-
    38 please C-Jugs

  23. Beertruk
    #3100351, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Can I have 20 please Carpe?

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100352, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Switzer isn’t a sacrifice, Carpe- he’s an ABC insider,
    sitting in as a stooge.

    Got it

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100353, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Carpe 56
    Mark A 32
    Ellie 13
    MH 69
    ZK2A 24
    Vic in Prossy 27
    Cpt Seahawks 34
    Pete of Perth 11
    Westie Woman 26
    Megan 29
    Vagabond 31
    Dave in Marybrook 38
    Beertruk 20

  26. areff
    #3100356, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Might i have 36, one cold back turned to a foetal ball.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100358, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Carpe 56
    Mark A 32
    Ellie 13
    MH 69
    ZK2A 24
    Vic in Prossy 27
    Cpt Seahawks 34
    Pete of Perth 11
    Westie Woman 26
    Megan 29
    Vagabond 31
    Dave in Marybrook 38
    Beertruk 20
    Areff 36

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100361, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Ok Troops, Take your antidepressants, crack open a frothy and;

    llllleeetttsssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrruuuummmbbbllleeeee

  29. Ellie
    #3100362, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Oh my god! The anticipation is vomit inducing.

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100366, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Bugger it – nuke em till they glow and shoot them in the dark

  33. Beertruk
    #3100369, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Shite…I think 20 might be too low.

  34. Johnonymous
    #3100373, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Carpe, I’m in for 40, thanks.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100374, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    A panel of dim bulbs attempting to discuss geopolitics – welcome the Oz dumbocracy

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100377, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Ok, ditz doesn’t like nukes and uses a verbal word sludge to describe it.

    Why do leftard women need to speak a 78 speed.

  37. Robber Baron
    #3100378, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    The only chick on the panel has good cans.

  38. Ben
    #3100379, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Did Penny Wong just say that US and China are our equivalent allies?

  39. Cpt Seahawks
    #3100380, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Cruella De Ville is a nuclear expert, and Dalmatian fan.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100382, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    The only chick on the panel has good cans.

    She brought soup?

    Oh wait.

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100383, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Talking about John Gorton – a lot of blank looks on the panel and in the room.

  42. Beertruk
    #3100384, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Why do leftard women need to speak a 78 speed.

    It is their need to lecture to and/or at so no one else gets a word in.

  43. Ironbark
    #3100385, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    I’ll take .44

    Make my day

  45. Leo G
    #3100387, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Did Diana Sayed really imply that the basis for Australia’s defence against a nuclear threat from another power is the historical lesson that a country without nuclear weapons has never been subjected to an attack using nuclear weapons?

  46. areff
    #3100388, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    “like”

    fMD, that chick is a cliche

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100389, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Oh FFS the wong chap goes touchy feely, get me a bucket

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100391, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Did Diana Sayed really imply that the basis for Australia’s defence against a nuclear threat from another power is the historical lesson that a country without nuclear weapons has never been subjected to an attack using nuclear weapons?

    Like Japan

  49. Cpt Seahawks
    #3100392, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Britain nuked Australia heaps of times.

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100394, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    it took 20 minutes for TrumpSatan666 to get a mention

  51. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3100395, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Talking about John Gorton – a lot of blank looks on the panel and in the room.

    Gorton had been a fighter pilot in Wobbly Wobbly Two.

    Story goes that he had lunched very well indeed, and was being strapped into his seat on a V.I.P. aircraft, when he threw up, from ar$ehole to appetite.

    Recovering quickly, he said to the cabin stewardess “I’ll bet you are surprised to see that an old Air Force hand like me, still gets airsick.”

    “Quite surprised indeed, Prime Minister. The aircraft hasen’t taken off, yet – we are still on the ground.”

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100396, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    These are the kind of people who you would fake a heart attack to make them leave your house.

  53. Robber Baron
    #3100397, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    General Secretary Wong dressing more like Mao every day.

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100398, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    I’ll just have a quick doze while someone cleans up the verbal diarrhoea

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #3100400, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    General Secretary Wong dressing more like Mao every day.

    The East is red – Comrade.

  56. Muddy
    #3100401, posted on July 8, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    New to the thread – don't worry if Carpe san doesn't add you to the list straight away. As long as your request is published, you'll be fine.

