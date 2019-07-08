Liberty Quote
A government that is big enough to give you all you want is big enough to take it all away.— Barry Goldwater
-
Recent Comments
- Muddy on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Indolent on Open Forum: July 6, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Robber Baron on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- 132andBush on Open Forum: July 6, 2019
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Muddy on Open Forum: July 6, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- areff on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Leo G on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Ironbark on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Beertruk on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: July 6, 2019
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Ben on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Robber Baron on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: July 6, 2019
- Nob on Getting the priorities right
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Johnonymous on Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Dr Faustus on Getting the priorities right
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Getting the priorities right
- Windwatch update 8 July
- Listen up y’all!
- The last word
- Low interest rates are economic poison
- PDT on the 4th of July
- Open Forum: July 6, 2019
- To Folau or Not Folau
- The Spectator, economic headwinds and Windwatch
- Libra is not a money market fund
- David Leyonhjelm. Time for new thinking on smoking
- We hold these truths to be self-evident
- Is the AFR rejoining economic rationality?
- Travel Notes
- Gun deaths in the US
- Sun and Windwatch at the peaks. Update July 3 –
- The Currency Lad – Kerry O’Brien To Taxpayers: “Drop Dead”
- Tuesday Forum: July 2, 2019
- Q&A Forum: July 1, 2019
- Big Green Plans + Folau & corporate virtue signalling + Faith vs Coal + ATA Podcast
- Agency problems and sports sponsorship
- Richard Colbeck has some explaining to do
- The art of the impossible once again
- Universal university education for all
- World’s highest IQ and MQ
- Philip Alston on human rights, poverty and climate change. And Judith Curry vs Michael Mann on natural disasters
- Some History: Thoughts on Falou
- Open Forum: June 29, 2019
- Clover Moore’s Climate Catastrophe
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Carpe?
if he doesn’t turn up 32 please
Joining Tony Jones: Senate President Scott Ryan, Opposition Senate Leader Penny Wong, Human Rights Lawyer Diana Sayed, Tom Switzer from the Centre for Independent Studies, and Hugh White, Professor of Strategic Studies at ANU.
13 please, Carpe.
mh isn’t watching, but he informed, via the open forum, he wants 69
Konbanwa
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Mark A 32
Ellie 13
MH 69
24, please Carpe.
May I have 27 please, Carpe?
The Panel
Scott Ryan – Lib flunky
Penny Wong – that wong chap
Diana Sayed – HARPY HARPY
Tom Switzer – Ritual Sacrifice
Hugh White – ANU flunky
34 please Carpe.
Hope you are feeling better.
11 please Carpe. The number of seconds I went overtime on my 12 minute presentation given at a conference Today.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Mark A 32
Ellie 13
MH 69
ZK2A 24
Vic in Prossy 27
Hi Carpe
26 for me please
And I haven’t messaged you yet….. I’m in Osaka from the 25th July until 3rd August
Love to meet you somewhere
Welcome back to Loony Tunes Plus aka Q & A, Carpe san. Kudos to Ellie who stepped up and ran things seamlessly last week. I will stick to my regular 29 in the lotto. Those chaps won’t win themselves.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Mark A 32
Ellie 13
MH 69
ZK2A 24
Vic in Prossy 27
Cpt Seahawks 34
Pete of Perth 11
Thanks for remembering my request for a 69, Elle.
31 please Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Mark A 32
Ellie 13
MH 69
ZK2A 24
Vic in Prossy 27
Cpt Seahawks 34
Pete of Perth 11
Westie Woman 26
Megan 29
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Mark A 32
Ellie 13
MH 69
ZK2A 24
Vic in Prossy 27
Cpt Seahawks 34
Pete of Perth 11
Westie Woman 26
Megan 29
Vagabond 31
Switzer isn’t a sacrifice, Carpe- he’s an ABC insider,
sitting in as a stooge.
mh, you are most welcome, honey bun.
Wong Chap does a fair bit of mumbling and laff-a-minute interjections-
38 please C-Jugs
Can I have 20 please Carpe?
Got it
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Mark A 32
Ellie 13
MH 69
ZK2A 24
Vic in Prossy 27
Cpt Seahawks 34
Pete of Perth 11
Westie Woman 26
Megan 29
Vagabond 31
Dave in Marybrook 38
Beertruk 20
Might i have 36, one cold back turned to a foetal ball.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Mark A 32
Ellie 13
MH 69
ZK2A 24
Vic in Prossy 27
Cpt Seahawks 34
Pete of Perth 11
Westie Woman 26
Megan 29
Vagabond 31
Dave in Marybrook 38
Beertruk 20
Areff 36
Ok Troops, Take your antidepressants, crack open a frothy and;
llllleeetttsssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrruuuummmbbbllleeeee
Oh my god! The anticipation is vomit inducing.
1st question – nukes
Bugger it – nuke em till they glow and shoot them in the dark
Glass lake.
Shite…I think 20 might be too low.
Carpe, I’m in for 40, thanks.
A panel of dim bulbs attempting to discuss geopolitics – welcome the Oz dumbocracy
Ok, ditz doesn’t like nukes and uses a verbal word sludge to describe it.
Why do leftard women need to speak a 78 speed.
The only chick on the panel has good cans.
Did Penny Wong just say that US and China are our equivalent allies?
Cruella De Ville is a nuclear expert, and Dalmatian fan.
She brought soup?
Oh wait.
Talking about John Gorton – a lot of blank looks on the panel and in the room.
Why do leftard women need to speak a 78 speed.
It is their need to lecture to and/or at so no one else gets a word in.
I’ll take .44
Make my day
Cruella has a very hard face
Did Diana Sayed really imply that the basis for Australia’s defence against a nuclear threat from another power is the historical lesson that a country without nuclear weapons has never been subjected to an attack using nuclear weapons?
“like”
fMD, that chick is a cliche
Oh FFS the wong chap goes touchy feely, get me a bucket
Like Japan
Britain nuked Australia heaps of times.
it took 20 minutes for TrumpSatan666 to get a mention
Gorton had been a fighter pilot in Wobbly Wobbly Two.
Story goes that he had lunched very well indeed, and was being strapped into his seat on a V.I.P. aircraft, when he threw up, from ar$ehole to appetite.
Recovering quickly, he said to the cabin stewardess “I’ll bet you are surprised to see that an old Air Force hand like me, still gets airsick.”
“Quite surprised indeed, Prime Minister. The aircraft hasen’t taken off, yet – we are still on the ground.”
These are the kind of people who you would fake a heart attack to make them leave your house.
General Secretary Wong dressing more like Mao every day.
I’ll just have a quick doze while someone cleans up the verbal diarrhoea
The East is red – Comrade.
New to the thread – don’t worry if Carpe san doesn’t add you to the list straight away. As long as your request is published, you’ll be fine.