A government that cannot fulfill its most basic responsibilities, maintaining public order on the streets of our major cities, should surely resolve its own failings before seeking to micromanage our private affairs. Waging war against drinking in private premises, as a proxy for fighting crime in public places, captures the essence of the regressive revolution in regulation.— Alan Anderson
Tuesday Forum: July 9, 2019
Ichiban
Ichinose.
Well, I never; up at the top for the constant catcher upper!
KAPOW
I claim this thread for the meat lovers of Australia.
You know it makes sense.
Ho! Nothing glacial about my responses today.
Not chatting to myself on de old fred about glaciers, no way.
I was number five! A very good result.
Time for a Tim-Tam.
Come on in. There’s still some room left here.
At foxnews.com a feuding family having a box-on at Disneyland. Worth a look to see the World Heavy Weight Wimmin’s champ in action; until she cops a right hook, that is.
Why not?
Not for long though, slow pokes. Get a move on.
Good-o. That got a result.
Goeiemore vir almal op die Kat.
Disgraceful!
I’m the first to be offended on this thread 🥇
It’s good that I’m providing some entertainment, Woolfe. As well as getting up None’s nose, of course.
Some noses are in great need of being got up. As I’ve confessed to bespoke, it’s my superpower.
Yesterday someone put up Tommy Robinson on Gender Differences. It was very good, and also quite hilarious. His clips of ineffectual women’s soccer playing made even me laugh, and I am no aficionado at all about this game or any other sort of football. Clearly though, these girls were hopeless, just as I would be.
It quite cheered me up to see my own fair sex in general being terrible at something which I’ve always felt I would be terrible at. It’s not just me then. Repost it and youse can all have a laugh at us girls again. Tommy does so well at speaking truth to the current gender bending nonsense.
Firstish!
Good try Tom, but yeah, NAH
Boy the Battle of the Behemoths – such class, such sophistication, gracious and restrained – so important to affirm that black lives matter – how many angles but still the same outcome. And Disneyland authorities kicked them out — how racist!
Morning all.
Air, hellair there
Almost! 😆
Windwatch.
TUESDAY 9 MORNING: 8am Wind and Sun combined 2.1 of 27 = 8% and Wind alone (1.2 of 7 plated capacity = 16% of capacity) and 4.5% of demand.
MONDAY 8 EVENING: 6.20pm Wind at 17% of 7 (plated capacity) delivering 1.1GW of 28.5 demand = 4%.
MONDAY 8: 8.35AM Wind + Sun combined = 1.9 of 26.3 (7%) and Wind alone 1.1 (17% of capacity) and 4.5% of the load.
SUNDAY 7th PM: 6.05pm No sun, Wind 1.2GW = 17% capacity & 5% of the 26GW load.
SUNDAY 7th AM: At 9.20 Sun and Wind delivered 3.5 of 23GW demand = 14%. Wind blowing at 30% capacity gave 2GW = 8%.
More
That’s not Tommy Robinson, Lizzie.
I want someone to repost it so I can easily find it to show Hairy. It’s top of thread, I’ll say, as he drums his fingers impatiently having been called away by me from more important manly business shaving.
I am not necessarily to lazy to scroll back, just too busy. Or, to be precise, supposed to be so.
Grandchildren………..worth the wait!
But he gets a Participation Certificate, and in these enlightened days of de-privileging that counts as being as good as first.
In fact, the person who actually came first only came first in the old unenlightened way. They are a dinosaur and a loser.
Yes it was. You must be thinking of some other clip. Definitely Tommy. Same fast cut delivery style, same map of world background, inimitable tough little cynical angry man voice; very good it was too.
No Lizzie. Don’t double down!
OK, who was it then? You gonna make me scroll all the way through yesterday to find out???
I thought no you mean Paul Joseph Watson, Lizzie. It’s not Tommy Robinson.
And why am I so convinced it was him?
Make that, I think…stupid auto correct
Tommy has bigger problems to mull over than lezzo ball.
Like how to stop the State killing him.
Auto-corrupt is prithee far kin ship.
Oh, is that his other name?
Look, who is going to put the clip back up for a review anyway? Help me out here. 😀
Truth is drbg that your holiday sounds intensely boring
Staying in one spot, hanging around with a couple of Cuban dance hall hostesses who are constantly on the cadge, sitting in a crumby park smoking cigars, drinking crappy wine, not my idea of adventure
I think even a cruise might be more fun
(that is probably a lie)
Def. Paul Joseph Watson…found on YouTube but I’m not clever enough to do the linky thing. Sorry
Two different people, sorry Lizzie.
I will be back after that delayed Tim Tam.
Starvation is setting in.
Maralinga
Who wouldn’t want to live a traditional aboriginal lifestyle with no western amenities in a desert?
paul joseph watson website
Transferring several hundred GB of data from one computer to another is a very boring job.
I see the fauxatholic troll has run off again, as usual, like the lying coward he is.
Tintarella di Luna
#3100811
Gone are the days when blokes wouldn’t even contemplate belting a women!
“notafan
#3100843, posted on July 9, 2019 at 11:37 am
I see the fauxatholic troll has run off again, as usual, like the lying coward he is.”
Yep.
Their traditional way of life was like an object described in Newtons first law:
And so it was for 60 gajillion years*
Apparently they somewhere and somehow received a guarantee (and we an inescapable obligation) that nothing would ever disturb their society’s unvarying trajectory.
*Current estimate