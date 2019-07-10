How’s that trial going?

The young man who said Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey got him drunk and then groped him in a Nantucket, Massachusetts, bar in 2016 pleaded the Fifth on Monday during a court hearing. His testimony from that hearing has been stricken from the record.

The Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects witnesses from self-incrimination.

Additionally, Spacey’s defense attorney, Alan Jackson, said that the accuser’s mother, Heather Unruh, may have been watching live coverage of her son’s testimony on TV. She denied doing so during her testimony.

“This entire case is completely compromised,” Jackson said. “This case needs to be dismissed and I believe it needs to be dismissed today.”

Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas S. Barrett said he would give the accuser’s attorney time to decide how to proceed, but acknowledged it could be difficult to prosecute without the testimony of the alleged victim.