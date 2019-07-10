How’s that trial going?

Posted on 8:52 pm, July 10, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

The young man who said Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey got him drunk and then groped him in a Nantucket, Massachusetts, bar in 2016 pleaded the Fifth on Monday during a court hearing. His testimony from that hearing has been stricken from the record.

The Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects witnesses from self-incrimination.

Additionally, Spacey’s defense attorney, Alan Jackson, said that the accuser’s mother, Heather Unruh, may have been watching live coverage of her son’s testimony on TV. She denied doing so during her testimony.

“This entire case is completely compromised,” Jackson said. “This case needs to be dismissed and I believe it needs to be dismissed today.”

Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas S. Barrett said he would give the accuser’s attorney time to decide how to proceed, but acknowledged it could be difficult to prosecute without the testimony of the alleged victim.

Emphasis added.

  1. C.L.
    #3102061, posted on July 10, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    … it could be difficult to prosecute without the testimony of the alleged victim.

    Hey, it was no problem for the Victorian DPP in the Pell case.
    One of those two “victims” was dead and never made any accusations while alive.

  2. Entropy
    #3102063, posted on July 10, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    How do these cases get to court when the only evidence is the accusation of the accuser?
    No witnesses, no physical evidence, no confession, no prior convictions. Only someone pointing a finger accusing “Witch!”
    What the hell is going on?

  3. Sinclair Davidson
    #3102071, posted on July 10, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    CL – I was thinking that this wouldn’t be a problem in Victoria.

    Entropy – there was “evidence” on a phone that has been mysteriously lost.

  4. C.L.
    #3102074, posted on July 10, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    It seems likely that Spacey is a serial sexual pest with a sense of entitlement.
    None of this, however, has risen to the level of indictable crime. You have to give him credit for his extremely feisty but considered fight-back. He knew this kid was a grifter and went after him aggressively.

  5. Sinclair Davidson
    #3102075, posted on July 10, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Well yes. In the meantime a good tv show was destroyed by this moral panic.

