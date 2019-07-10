Midweek Roundup 10 July

WindWatch. Numbers in GW.

WEDNESDAY 10: 8.10am Wind and Sun combined 4.3 of 27.5 = 17% and Wind alone (3.2 of 7 plated capacity = 47% of capacity) and 13%% of demand.

TUESDAY 9 MORNING: 8am Wind and Sun combined 2.1 of 27 = 8% and Wind alone (1.2 of 7 plated capacity = 16% of capacity) and 4.5% of demand.

MONDAY 8: 8.35AM Wind + Sun combined = 1.9 of 26.3 (7%) and Wind alone 1.1 (17% of capacity) and 4.5% of the load.

The contribution from wind and sun will get larger as current and planned projects come on line to double the current capacity or more. There is no reason to celebrate this development because some suggest that the problems of intermittent energy only get really serious after about 15 or 20% of penetration.

Audrey Zibelman came from out of town with a black bag (a carpetbag?) to promise us the trifecta of cheaper power, reliability and reduced CO2. How is it going in Germany and her home town New York State? Check out previous posts on Audrey Zibelman. The most pungent comments cam from one Judith Sloan. Come on Judith, tell us what you really think:)

Price. How can anyone claim that power will get cheaper while very expensive new infrastructure is being installed (not just solar panels) and the existing grid has to be upgraded to cope? So the cost of power will go up. What is that going to do to average and lower-income family budgets? What is it going to do to power-intensive industries? See the Fisher modeling for the Coalition policy. Some remind us of the numbers.

Reliability. Reliability demands 100% of demand to be available from coal, gas and hydro until we have nuclear power or a new generation of storage capacity. When the sun is down and the wind is blowing 2% of plated capacity the contribution from even 100GW of wind capacity is effectively zero when you are looking for 25 to 30GW or more.

Economic Sustainability. Wind and Solar make virtually no contribution some of the time and the rest of the time they eat the lunch of the coal plants and drive them out of business. That is slower than the Daniel Andrews way to price them out with royalties but the end result is the same.

Audrey Zibelman mentioned that coal will have a place in the mix for 30 years or so. That is three election cycles. Some among us will live long enough to see how the political platforms evolve over that period when more coal plants close down after Liddell

The Cost of RE in the US. A handy piece to give some idea of the numbers.

The $65 billion dollar total wind energy subsidy through 2029 will grow significantly when all renewables eligible for PTC’s are accounted for which increases the renewable energy subsidy to more than $92 billion dollars. These absolutely staggering subsidy amounts are never addressed by renewable energy owners or the government politicians promoting these schemes. The TPPF study documents the fact that these huge taxpayer funded subsidies flow to a relatively small number of wind energy owners and builders who enjoy huge financial business benefits from these handouts paid for by the American public.

On the upside. CO2 is greening the planet at a great rate. This has been around for years and it is not surprising because every child should know that CO2 is plant food (and it is not black) but last week our own CSIRO reported the news so it must be true!

Increased levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) have helped boost green foliage across the world’s arid regions over the past 30 years through a process called CO2 fertilisation, according to CSIRO research.