PDT is extraordinary in so many ways, not least of which is his political judgement. This is from, Trump Compares Ocasio-Cortez To Nazi Sympathizer, AOC Takes It As A Compliment.

The book, “American Carnage,” states that Trump saw Ocasio-Cortez on a cable news show and said: “I called her Eva Perón. I said, ‘That’s Eva Perón. That’s Evita.” Trump reportedly told his team to contact then-Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) — who Ocasio-Cortez upset in the Democratic primary — to tell him that “he better get off his fat ass and start campaigning.”

No one else saw it then but Trump did. And he saw her danger as well. Nancy Pelosi and other Dems are seeing it as well, and who knows how electable she will be when she finally turns 35. Political madness is a contagion and as mad as AOC is, she is far from a discredited entity among her own constituency. In her own political judgement she may be the same kind of phenomenon as PDT.