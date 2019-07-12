Lessons for ALP in demise of European left populism
Today in The Australian
As Labor struggles to find its bearings, it would do well to consider what is happening in Europe.
Syriza, which was trounced by the conservatives in last Sunday’s elections, was not merely a Greek phenomenon when it swept to office four years ago; rather, it was hailed as the flag-bearer for a much broader radicalisation of the global left.
About Henry Ergas
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized
. Bookmark the permalink
.
A lesson for any kind of populism actually. Could not deliver on populist promises, just as ALP found punters here did not buy their redistribution rhetoric. Boris will get his with the hard Brexit and I expect Trump will see how the protectionist campaign has turned out in the coming corporate earnings reports.