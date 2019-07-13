Open Forum: July 13, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, July 13, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
  4. Mark A
    #3105787, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:08 am

    Wasn’t actually waiting for it, just happened to refresh as it does.
    Glory be.

  5. Memoryvault
    #3105789, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Welcome aboard Mark.

  6. Memoryvault
    #3105790, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:13 am

    Although I fear most of the younger generation have piked.
    That’s the trouble with young’uns today – no staying power.

  7. Mark A
    #3105791, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:13 am

    Memoryvault
    #3105789, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Collecting TAB results for today’s (yesterdays for you) races, what’s your excuse staying up late?

  8. mizaris
    #3105793, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:17 am

    FMD.
    Miles from anywhere and in the top 10…

  9. Peter Castieau
    #3105794, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:17 am

    G’Day y’all

  10. Ellie
    #3105795, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:18 am

    I would ask you to dance, MV, but I fear rejection.

  11. Memoryvault
    #3105796, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Pain, Mark.
    But I’m applying copious amounts of my favoured remedy – Shiraz.

  14. Top Ender
    #3105799, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:19 am

    Top 20, but it’s 42opm in Germany so I have an advantage…

  16. Mark A
    #3105801, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Memoryvault
    #3105796, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Pain, Mark.
    But I’m applying copious amounts of my favoured remedy – Shiraz.

    I lieke shiraz, for pain I apply Brandy internally.

    Not for a few more hours for either of them though.

  17. Memoryvault
    #3105802, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Evening Peter.
    What’s happening with the AC?

  18. Top Ender
    #3105803, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Re-post from old Fred:

    Rather strange to be at Zeppelin Field in Nuremberg, and knowing what went on here. I have the 1934 film Triumph of the Will with me. It was made by Leni Riefenstahl, the chief Nazi Party propaganda artist, and is a remarkable production, working carefully and skilfully on its cinema audiences then to stir their emotions into supporting the Party.

    Looking through it, to see some of the seating stands and so on still existing, is odd indeed. Here is Goering, for example, looking dutiful as he listens to Rudolf Hess warm up the crowd. Some thirty minutes after we left the Field, we stopped outside the Nuremberg Palace of Justice. This is where Goering ended up, on trial for his role as chief of the Luftwaffe. What must have gone through his mind? He had gone from hero to zero in 12 years or so. Now all of his ambitions, and those of his former Party friends lay in ruins around them. The air force marshal committed suicide when he was found guilty.

    There’s not much left of the Field. It is used for a variety of sports and events. Strangely, the numerous concrete toilet blocks are still there. Nuremberg was heavily bombed in the war, but is now a big successful city of half a million people. Nevertheless, it is still haunted by what went on here in World War II.

  19. JC
    #3105805, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:24 am

    You know, I really feel sorry for this dude.

    Trump’s Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigns amid pressure from Jeffrey Epstein sex traffic case

  20. Memoryvault
    #3105806, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:26 am

    No point in you asking me to dance, Elle.
    Twice now you’ve seduced me into putting on music clips for you – “on a promise”.
    And then slinked off to bed while I was doing so.
    And with another man, I’ll wager.

  21. JC
    #3105807, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Hey, how the Cat not get an invite.

    It was a fracas at the White House!

    President Trump’s Social Media Summit on Thursday almost descended into a brawl when Sebastian Gorka got into a brief shouting match with a White House reporter in the Rose Garden.

    Gorka, a former adviser to Trump, was sitting near the front row with several social media provocateurs during Trump’s announcement about the census while the White House press corps was forced to the back of the garden.

    After Trump’s speech, one of the attendees sarcastically told Playboy correspondent Brian Karem, who was with the White House press corps, “don’t be sad.”

    Karem responded, telling the attendees of the Social Media Summit that they are people “eager for demonic possession,” video of the incident shows.

    Gorka then shouted at Karem: “And you’re a journalist, right?”

    “Come on over here and talk to me, brother. Or we can go outside and have a long conversation,” Karem responded, the video shows.

    Gorka then walked up to Karem and shouted at him, “You’re not a journalist. You’re a punk!” the video shows.

    Gorka walked away after the brief dust up, the video shows.

    Several of the attendees, including Joy Villa, repeatedly chanted “Gorka!” as he left.

    The person filming the scuffle then shouted at Karem: “Hey just for the record, he’d kick your punk a–.”

    Another attendee of the social media summit, Mark Dice, a right-wing pundit, also shouted at CNN’s Jim Acosta as he walked by the press corps.

    In a brief interview before the scuffle, Gorka referred to reporters as “asshats.”

  22. Rossini
    #3105808, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Just joined the conversation

  23. Ellie
    #3105809, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:32 am

    MV, don’t be so presumptuous. I might ‘slink’, but then I also might stumble and fall.
    A late night drink at the bar?

  24. Leigh Lowe
    #3105810, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:36 am

    JC

    #3105805, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:24 am

    You know, I really feel sorry for this dude.

    Trump’s Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigns amid pressure from Jeffrey Epstein sex traffic case

    Yeah, nah.
    He ran interference for a Peter-File ring.
    Bye.

  25. Memoryvault
    #3105811, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:42 am

    A late night drink at the bar?

    Temptress!!
    But I am a man of great moral fortitude.

    .
    Meanwhile I’ll think about it.

  26. JC
    #3105812, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:46 am

    I don’t think he did, Leigh. Firstly, the criminal acts occurred in Florida and therefore means it’s a state issue. It seems to me that when Acosta saw what was happening – in terms of Florida state going light on him, he did what he could to stiff Epstein within the limits of Federal law.

    If Acosta did something wrong, then everyone above his chain of command in the federal sphere did too.

  27. Memoryvault
    #3105813, posted on July 13, 2019 at 12:53 am

    The last thread finished with different blokes offering advice on how to avoid getting hurt in a relationship. I’m Old School. If you’re not prepared to risk everything, don’t bother.

    This was an excellent song about commitment in a relationship.

